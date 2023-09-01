The Company adds that the effort and ambition to enhance Gasmig's presence in the State through improved commercial efficiency and increased investments for network expansion, as well as feasibility

In response to the Official Letter, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG ("Cemig" or "Company") clarifies that it continuously seeks opportunities and alternatives to optimize its corporate structure to execute its strategic planning while providing excellent customer service, prioritizing investments in the State of Minas Gerais and seeking maximization of results through sustainable management.

It is worth noting that according to article 3 of CVM Resolution 44/21, the Investor Relations Officer is responsible for disclosing and informing the CVM and, if applicable, the stock exchange and the organized

In view of the above, we request that you clarify whether the news article is true and, if so, explain the reasons why you believe that it is not a material fact, and comment on other information deemed as important on the matter.

We refer to the news article published on 08.28.2023 in Estadão Online, in the News section, under the title: "Cemig evaluates IPO of piped gas distributor Gasmig while retaining control of the

studies for a potential future IPO of Gasmig, among potential alternatives, are not new to the market, as presented during the "Cemig's Annual Meeting with the Capital Market" event of 2020 and 2021 -

see slides 28 (2020) and 45 (2021), available on the website of CVM (https://cvmweb.cvm.gov.br/SWB/Sistemas/SCW/CPublica/CiaAb/FormBuscaCiaAb.aspx?TipoConsult= c) e website da Companhia (https://ri.cemig.com.br/divulgacao-e-resultados/apresentacoes-e-teleconferencias).

Cemig emphasizes that, as of this date, no formal decision has been made by the Company regarding any public offering of Gasmig's shares. Such a decision is subject, among other factors, to obtaining the necessary corporate approvals, favorable market conditions, and investor interest.

The Company therefore states that there is no new information, according to CVM Resolution 44/21, to justify the disclosure of a Material Act or Fact about the matter.

The Company reiterates its commitment to transparency and the best practices of market disclosure.

Belo Horizonte, August 30, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

