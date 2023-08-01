COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31300040127

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG" or "Company"), pursuant to article 12 of CVM Resolution 44/2021 of August 23, 2021, as amended and referring to the Notice to the Market of July 14, 2023, hereby announces that it has received a letter from Pzena Investment Management, LLC, an investment advisor headquartered at 320 Park Avenue 8th floor, New York, NY, United States of America, informing that its clients, for whom it provides asset allocation services, reduced their stake from 5.00% to 4.54% of the total Cemig preferred shares issued, and now hold, jointly, 66,566,916 preferred shares, of which 1,745,696 are ADRs.

Pzena Investment Management, LLC, in said correspondence, further declares that:

"(i) the exceeding of the limit hereby communicated does not aim to change the Company's control or administrative structure; and

with the exception of investment advisory agreements signed with its clients for the purposes of asset management services that provides Pzena to execute, on their behalf, of the voting rights conferred by the shares, there is no agreement or contract between Pzena and the clients holding the consolidated shareholding reported herein to regulate any common action or similar agreement on the exercise of voting rights or for the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company. "

Belo Horizonte, July 31, 2023.

Marco da Camino Ancona Lopez Soligo

Acting Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer