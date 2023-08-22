COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

The State Government of Minas Gerais files a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG) to expedite the privatization process of public companies

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("CEMIG" or "Company"), a publicly held company with shares traded in the stock markets of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), and the market in general, that the State Government of Minas Gerais filed today a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution ("PEC") in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais ("ALMG") to streamline the process for the privatization of companies directly or indirectly controlled by the State Government of Minas Gerais.

The PEC, which will be analyzed by the Legislative Branch, simplifies the processes for the sale of state-owned enterprises and reintroduces the requirement for a simple quorum for the approval of laws authorizing changes in the corporate structure or the spin-off of state-controlled companies and public companies. Currently, three-fifths of representatives are required to vote to approve such changes. Furthermore, the PEC removes the obligation for the State to conduct a public consultation (referendum) regarding privatizations.

CEMIG reaffirms its commitment to keeping shareholders, the market in general, and other stakeholders duly and timely informed about this matter, according to the rules issued by the CVM and the legislation in force.

Belo Horizonte/MG - August 21, 2023.

