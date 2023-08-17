COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 17.155.730/0001-64

Company Registry (NIRE): 31.300.040.127

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Change of significant shareholding

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("Cemig or Company"), according to article 12 of CVM Resolution 44/2021, of August 23, 2021, as amended, hereby announces that it received a mail from BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock"), headquartered at 55 East 52nd Street, in the city and state of New York, 10022-0002, United States, informing that has sold preferred shares issued by Cemig, and, on August 11, 2023, its shares, in the aggregate, now retain 9.88% of the Company's total capital, of which 198,345,419 preferred shares and 19,204,755 American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), representing 19,204,755 preferred shares, totaling 217,550,174 preferred shares, representing 14.84% of the total preferred shares issued by the Company, and 12,662,091 derivative financial instruments referenced to preferred shares with a financial settlement, accounting for approximately 0.86% of the total preferred shares issued by the Company.

As a reference, according to the notice dated April 10, 2023, the date of the previous mail received by the Company, BlackRock informed at the time that it held 10.01% of Cemig's total capital, of which 15.04% preferred shares.

In the same mail, BlackRock, Inc. also states that:

"the aforementioned equity interest is strictly for investment purposes, not for a change in the Company's shareholding control or administrative structure. BlackRock did not enter into any agreements or contracts that regulate voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company".

Belo Horizonte, August 16, 2023.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer