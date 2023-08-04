OUR ENERGY TRANSFRMS

EARNINGS

IBRX100 B3 IEE B3

ISE B3

ICO2 B3

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may be known or unknown. There is no guarantee that events or results will occur as referred to in these expectations.

These expectations are based on the present assumptions and analyses from the point of view of our management, in accordance with their experience and other factors such as the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the electricity sector, and expected future results, many of which are not under our control.

Important factors that could lead to significant differences between actual results and the projections about future events or results include Cemig's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, our financial strategy, changes in the electricity sector, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial and energy markets, uncertainty on our results from future operations, plans and objectives, and other factors. Due to these and other factors, our results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by such statements.

The information and opinions herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors, and no investment decision should be based on the veracity, currentness or completeness of this information or these opinions. None of our staff nor any party related to any of them or their representatives shall have any responsibility for any losses that may arise as a result of use of the content of this presentation.

To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could give rise to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in the Reference Form filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) - and in the 20-FForm filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated. Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS.

Classificação: Público

2Q23 - SOLID AND CONSISTENT RESULTS

SOX certification - unqualified auditors' approval

Strengthening internal controls to ensures SOX compliance

Cemig continues delivering robust operational cash generation

2Q23 Ebitda R$ 1.9 billion (Adjusted Ebitda up 3.8% YoY)

Balanced portfolio contributes to growth in results

Net profit R$ 1.2 billion (Adjusted net profit up +6.6% YoY)

Successful execution of investment program

R$ 1.7 billion invested in 1H23, 43% more than in 1H22

3

Results Presentation 2Q23

INVESTMENT PROGRAM EXECUTION

R$1,709 million invested in 1H23

Distribution

R$1,429 million

Investment planned for 2023 R$5,451 million

Investments in maintenance and modernization of the electricity system

Transmition

R$86 million

Strengthening and upgrading - with increase in RAP

Generation

R$93 million

Expansion and modernization of generation assets

648

462

259

865

3,217

3,568

Distribution

Generation

Transmission

Gas

Distributed Generation

+42.9%

954 1,235 1,6402,123

1,196

1,709

GÁS

R$73 million

Distributed

R$28 million

Generation

Infrastructure and others

Infrastructure and others

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

1H22

1H23

4

Results Presentation 2Q23

TRADING: NEW CHALLENGES

Expansion of Free Market generates new opportunities

Site Enhancement www.Energialivre.Cemig.com.brto better serve the retail market ('Traders')

Solution for companies connected at medium voltage ('Group A')

Companies can save up to 35% on electricity cost

1MWh

Renewable Energy Certificates Certificado de energia renovável

serve as proof of origin; certify generation from a renewable source

Cemig is the leader in sales to Free Market - with 15% share of the load contracted by Brazil's Free Clients

5 Results Presentation 2Q23

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 18:02:45 UTC.