Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

(CMIG4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Results Presentation 4Q21

03/30/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021

ESSA É A FONTE DA NOSSA ENERGIA

Certain statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may be known or unknown. There is no guarantee that events or results will occur as referred to in these expectations.

These expectations are based on the present assumptions and analyses from the point of view of our management, in accordance with their experience and other factors such as the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the electricity sector, and expected future results, many of which are not under our control.

Important factors that could lead to significant differences between actual results and the projections about future events or results include: Cemig's business strategy; Brazilian and international economic conditions; technology; our financial strategy; changes in the electricity sector; hydrological conditions; conditions in the financial and energy markets; uncertainty on our results from future operations, plans and objectives; and other factors. Due to these and other factors, our results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by such statements.

The information and opinions herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors, and no investment decision should be based on the veracity, currentness or completeness of this information or these opinions. None of our staff nor any party related to any of them or their representatives shall have any responsibility for any losses that may arise as a result of use of the content of this presentation.

To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could give rise to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in the Reference Form filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) - and in the 20-F Form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated.

Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS.

SOME OF OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

OPEX and EBITDA within regulatory parameters

  • OPEX 14.2% below regulatory parameters and EBITDA 18.3% above regulatory parameters Losses within regulatory parameters (11.23 p.p. against a target of 11.28 p.p.)

    • The integrated actions implemented during the year were important for us to achieve this result

Best DEC index in 69 years of history

  • The strong investment plan contributed to the DEC of 9.46 hours

Historic cash generation in 2021

  • EBITDA of R$8.0 billion (+40.5% y/y)

Strategic decisions drive the Company's results

  • Net income of R$3.8 billion (+31.0% y/y)

Strong liquidity, with leverage close to 1x EBITDA

SOME OF OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Recurring reduction in net debt

  • The rating agencies increasingly upgraded our ratings

Best rating in the Company's history

Liability management Structural solution for post-employment liabilities

  • Adjustment to post-employment benefits - Life Insurance R$415 mn Bond Buyback Transaction - Cemig GT - US$500 mn

GSF Renegotiation

  • Extension of concession agreement, highlighting Emborcação and Nova Ponte plants, which gained 2 additional years

Began participating in transmission auctions again

Concluded the sale of stake in Light

SOME OF OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

  • R$1,372 mn referring to a 22.6% stake

Sale of our stake in Renova is almost completed

We began to transfer commercialization contracts to the Holding company

Greater visibility for the commercialization business

Greater value creation for Group Cemig

A private company mindset is essential to achieve our goals

  • Renewal of leadership roles - 40% may come from the market

  • Change in mindset was essential to achieve our goals

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
02:15pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Results Presentation 4Q21
PU
03/29COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Earnings Releases 4Q21
PU
03/29COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Comunicado ao Mercado - Alteração no Calendário de ..
PU
03/29Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
03/29COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : EGM - Minutes
PU
02/23COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : EGM - Convocation
PU
02/23COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : EGM - Remote Voting Statement
PU
02/23COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : EGM - Proposal
PU
02/23SHAREHOLDER NOTICES - EGM FEBRUARY 2 : alteration of remote voting form
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 30 215 M 6 321 M 6 321 M
Net income 2021 3 255 M 681 M 681 M
Net Debt 2021 11 130 M 2 328 M 2 328 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,43x
Yield 2021 5,55%
Capitalization 27 593 M 5 773 M 5 773 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 102
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,64 BRL
Average target price 14,49 BRL
Spread / Average Target -1,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo George de Magalhaes Chief Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
José Reinaldo Magalhães Director
José João Abdalla Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG11.67%5 815
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.36%166 087
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.79%85 436
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.53%76 400
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.11%70 402
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.06%68 818