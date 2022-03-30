Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Results Presentation 4Q21

2021

ESSA É A FONTE DA NOSSA ENERGIA

Certain statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may be known or unknown. There is no guarantee that events or results will occur as referred to in these expectations.

These expectations are based on the present assumptions and analyses from the point of view of our management, in accordance with their experience and other factors such as the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the electricity sector, and expected future results, many of which are not under our control.

Important factors that could lead to significant differences between actual results and the projections about future events or results include: Cemig's business strategy; Brazilian and international economic conditions; technology; our financial strategy; changes in the electricity sector; hydrological conditions; conditions in the financial and energy markets; uncertainty on our results from future operations, plans and objectives; and other factors. Due to these and other factors, our results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by such statements.

The information and opinions herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors, and no investment decision should be based on the veracity, currentness or completeness of this information or these opinions. None of our staff nor any party related to any of them or their representatives shall have any responsibility for any losses that may arise as a result of use of the content of this presentation.

To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could give rise to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in the Reference Form filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) - and in the 20-F Form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated.

Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS.

SOME OF OUR ACHIEVEMENTS

✓ OPEX and EBITDA within regulatory parameters

• OPEX 14.2% below regulatory parameters and EBITDA 18.3% above regulatory parameters ✓ Losses within regulatory parameters (11.23 p.p. against a target of 11.28 p.p.) • The integrated actions implemented during the year were important for us to achieve this result



✓ Best DEC index in 69 years of history

• The strong investment plan contributed to the DEC of 9.46 hours

✓ Historic cash generation in 2021

• EBITDA of R$8.0 billion (+40.5% y/y)

✓ Strategic decisions drive the Company's results

• Net income of R$3.8 billion (+31.0% y/y)

✓ Strong liquidity, with leverage close to 1x EBITDA

• Recurring reduction in net debt

• The rating agencies increasingly upgraded our ratings

✓ Best rating in the Company's history

✓ Liability management ✓ Structural solution for post-employment liabilities

• Adjustment to post-employment benefits - Life Insurance R$415 mn ✓ Bond Buyback Transaction - Cemig GT - US$500 mn

✓ GSF Renegotiation

• Extension of concession agreement, highlighting Emborcação and Nova Ponte plants, which gained 2 additional years

✓ Began participating in transmission auctions again

✓ Concluded the sale of stake in Light

• R$1,372 mn referring to a 22.6% stake

✓ Sale of our stake in Renova is almost completed

✓ We began to transfer commercialization contracts to the Holding company

• Greater visibility for the commercialization business • Greater value creation for Group Cemig ✓ A private company mindset is essential to achieve our goals