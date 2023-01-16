Advanced search
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Santander's 27TH Annual Latin American Conference

01/16/2023 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A successful

case of Turnaround, Efficiency and Growth

Disclaimer

2

Some statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results that involve risks and uncertainties known and unknown. There is no guarantee that the events or results referred to in these expectations will occur.

These expectations are based on present assumptions and analyses from the viewpoint of our management, based on their experience, the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the energy sector and our expected future results, many of which are not under Cemig's control.

Important factors that can lead to significant differences between actual results and projections about future events or results include Cemig's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, Cemig´s financial strategy, changes in the energy sector, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty regarding future results of operations, plans and objectives as well as other factors. Because of these and other factors, our actual results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by these statements.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, or completeness as of the date hereof of this information or these opinions. None of Cemig's professionals nor any of their related parties or representatives shall have any liability for any losses that may result from the use of the content of this presentation.

To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could lead to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in our Formulário de Referência filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM, and in Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC.

In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated. Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS

CEMIG

4

Our energy transforming the lives of the people of Minas Gerais

MG

Minas Gerais has the 3rd largest

GDP in Brazil, behind only São

Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

G D P

GDP MG 2021: R$805 bn (+5.1%)

GDP Brasil 2021: R$8.7 trillion(+4.6%)

Growth Expectation 2022 : +3.05%

2nd largest population in Brazil, approx. 10% of the country's population

4th largest in size, slightly larger than France and Spain, 40% larger than California

21MM

Inhabitants

Average Income(2021) R$ 2,277

HDI (2010) 0.731

IDEB - Early years in elementary school (2019) 6.3

Source: IBGE

Brazil's Leading Power Utility

5

In the Power Industry since 1952

#415%

Market Cap

US$5.3 bn / R$28.2 bn(1)

#1

Integrated Power

Utility in Brazil

Market share in the free market(2)

#4 EBITDA 2021 - R$8.0 bn EBITDA 9M22

IFRS - R$4.9bn / U$906,4 mn

Adj - R$5.3bn / U$974,7 mn

E S G

  1. As of January 9th, 2022
  2. In the Brazilian Energy Industry

1 0 0 %

r e n e w a b l e e n e r g y

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 19:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
