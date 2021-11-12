Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Press Releases - 3Q21 - Results Presentation

ESSA É A FONTE DA NOSSA ENERGIA
2
DISCLAIMER
Certain statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may be known or unknown. There is no guarantee that events or results will occur as referred to in these expectations.
These expectations are based on the present assumptions and analyses from the point of view of our management, in accordance with their experience and other factors such as the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the electricity sector, and expected future results, many of which are not under our control.
Important factors that could lead to significant differences between actual results and the projections about future events or results include: Cemig's business strategy; Brazilian and international economic conditions; technology; our financial strategy; changes in the electricity sector; hydrological conditions; conditions in the financial and energy markets; uncertainty on our results from future operations, plans and objectives; and other factors. Due to these and other factors, our results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by such statements.
The information and opinions herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors, and no investment decision
should be based on the veracity, currentness or completeness of this information or these opinions. None of our staff nor any party related to any of them or their representatives shall have any responsibility for any losses that may arise as a result of use of the content of this presentation.
To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could give rise to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in the Reference Form filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) - and in the 20-FForm filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated.
Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS.
3 Q 2 1 I R e s u l t s
Ebitda and
Net profit
Cemig D
(Distribution) - Opex and Ebitda
Recognition of
GSF in investees
Best ratings in Cemig's history
Highlight:
Trading
Quality indicators
|
Robust growth in 9M21: Ebitda
|
R$ 6.3 bn
|
(up 53.6% YoY);
|
Net profit
|
R$ 2.8 bn
|
(up 75.1% YoY)
Opex and Ebitda of Cemig D within regulatory parameters:
|
Opex:
|
R$ 279 mn
|
- below the regulatory level;
|
Ebitda:
|
R$ 267 mn
|
- above the regulatory level.
R$ 308 mn from renegotiating GSF of jointly-controlled subsidiaries
-
positive contribution to Equity income*
Financial and operational results led to
upgrades by all the risk rating agencies
First transfers of trading contracts to Cemig H in 3Q21
-
greater visibility for the Trading business.
Investments in Cemig D ensure stability and reliability in the system:
DEC outage index - 9.46 hours - remains below the Aneel limit.
* (Gain on interests in non-consolidated investees)
In line with Cemig's strategic planning and disinvestment program
-
Sale to Angra Partners
-
-
Total amount R$60 mn (shares + receivables)
-
Earn-outsubject to liquidity events specified in the contract
-
As well as the amounts received, the sale:
-
-
Frees up management efforts
Enhances capital allocation
Creates potential for use of tax credits
Investment is already valued at zero in the balance sheet Transaction is subject to approval of conditions precedent
Cemig reiterates its commitment to concentrate activities on its core business and improve quality of service in the State of Minas Gerais
3 Q 2 1 I R e s u l t s
Execution of investment program
R$ 1.4 bn invested up to September 2021
Generation
R$ 96 mn
Expansion and modernization of generation
Transmission
R$ 106 mn
Strengthening and upgrading - with increase in RAP
Distribution
R$ 1.125 bn
Investments in maintenance and modernization of the electricity system
Other investments
R$ 82 mn
Gasmig R$ 69 mn
Capital Injection into Cemig SIM - R$ 13mn
3 Q 2 1 I R e s u l t s
5
Planned for 2021
205
214
186
Total
R$ 2.9bn
|
|
2,320
|
Distribution
|
Generation
|
Transmission
|
Other
|
|
1,640
|
|
|
|
1,409
|
|
1,094
|
1,235
|
|
|
|
|
954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.
Disclaimer
CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 18:05:16 UTC.