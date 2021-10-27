Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS

(CMIG4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minas Gerais legislature extends inquiry on Cemig

10/27/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Minas Gerais legislature extends inquiry on Cemig

Complementing the information published in its Material Announcement of June 24, 2021, and in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002 as amended, Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, listed and traded on the exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid), hereby informs the CVM (Brazilian Securities Commission), the São Paulo stock exchange (B3) and the market in general:

At an extraordinary meeting held today, the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais State decided to extend its Committee of Inquiry investigating acts of management in Cemig by a further 60 days.

Due to the parliamentary recess, which begins in December, the effect of this extension is that proceedings of the Inquiry will continue to February 21, 2022.

Cemig reaffirms its commitment to the best practices of corporate governance and compliance, and to providing all the information necessary for full understanding and clarification of its management decisions.

Cemig will keep the market informed on this subject, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2021

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS
05:51pMinas Gerais legislature extends inquiry on Cemig
PU
10/22COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Reply to B3 Letter 1409/2021-SLS of October 21, 202..
PU
10/18CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : Brazil's Votorantim and Canada Pension Plan to form..
RE
10/18Brazil's Votorantim and Canada Pension Plan to form energy joint venture
RE
09/21COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Apresentação corporativa (inglês)
PU
09/03COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS : CMIG4) dropped from Brazil IBRX 50 Index
CI
08/18COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Results Presentation 2Q21
PU
08/17Companhia Energética De Minas Gerais Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
08/13Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Sete ..
CI
07/19COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : EGM - Convocation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 28 166 M 5 087 M 5 087 M
Net income 2021 2 848 M 514 M 514 M
Net Debt 2021 11 661 M 2 106 M 2 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,91x
Yield 2021 5,83%
Capitalization 25 224 M 4 516 M 4 555 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 288
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,48 BRL
Average target price 14,52 BRL
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo George de Magalhaes Chief Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
José Reinaldo Magalhães Director
José João Abdalla Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS3.23%4 498
NEXTERA ENERGY10.78%167 704
ENEL S.P.A.-13.67%84 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.32%79 465
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.50%70 781
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.25%67 002