COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Minas Gerais legislature extends inquiry on Cemig

Complementing the information published in its Material Announcement of June 24, 2021, and in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002 as amended, Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, listed and traded on the exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid), hereby informs the CVM (Brazilian Securities Commission), the São Paulo stock exchange (B3) and the market in general:

At an extraordinary meeting held today, the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais State decided to extend its Committee of Inquiry investigating acts of management in Cemig by a further 60 days.

Due to the parliamentary recess, which begins in December, the effect of this extension is that proceedings of the Inquiry will continue to February 21, 2022.

Cemig reaffirms its commitment to the best practices of corporate governance and compliance, and to providing all the information necessary for full understanding and clarification of its management decisions.

Cemig will keep the market informed on this subject, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2021

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer