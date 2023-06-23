COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CVM Registration 1431-1
SUMMARY OF THE 239TH
ANNUAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
1. PLACE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158 - Bloco A - Curitiba, PR, with the presence of the Board members via video conferencing. 2. DATE: 06.21.2023 - 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS PASSED:
The Board of Directors:
|I.
|analyzed information and discussed the matter related to the Company's financial standing and budget execution;
|II.
|received a semi-annual report on the Strategic Risk Portfolio, discussed the topics covered and presented its recommendations;
|III.
|unanimously approved the creation of the Biodiversity Policy;
|IV.
|unanimously approved the creation of the Stakeholder Engagement Policy;
|V.
|unanimously approved the revision and update of the Occupational Health and Safety Policy;
|VI.
|received updated information about the Company's project portfolio and discussed the matter;
|VII.
|received a report from the Corporate Transformation Committee and discussed the matters presented;
|VIII.
|analyzed information related to the Company's Investor Relations strategy and presented its considerations;
|IX.
|received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee and discussed the issues presented;
|X.
|received a report from the Sustainable Development Committee and the Investment and Innovation Committee, and discussed the presented topics;
|XI.
|received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on several corporate subjects and discussed the matters; and
|XII.
|held an Executive Session.
5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO - Executive Secretary; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; FERNANDO TADEU PEREZ; JORGE EDUARDO MARTINS MORAES; LUCIA MARIA MARTINS CASASANTA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BOLOGNA; MARIA CARMEN WESTERLUND MONTERA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary.
This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 239th Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.
VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA
|Secretary
