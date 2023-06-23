COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE 239TH

ANNUAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. PLACE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158 - Bloco A - Curitiba, PR, with the presence of the Board members via video conferencing. 2. DATE: 06.21.2023 - 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS PASSED:

The Board of Directors:

I. analyzed information and discussed the matter related to the Company's financial standing and budget execution;

II. received a semi-annual report on the Strategic Risk Portfolio, discussed the topics covered and presented its recommendations;

III. unanimously approved the creation of the Biodiversity Policy;

IV. unanimously approved the creation of the Stakeholder Engagement Policy;

V. unanimously approved the revision and update of the Occupational Health and Safety Policy;

VI. received updated information about the Company's project portfolio and discussed the matter;

VII. received a report from the Corporate Transformation Committee and discussed the matters presented;

VIII. analyzed information related to the Company's Investor Relations strategy and presented its considerations;

IX. received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee and discussed the issues presented;

X. received a report from the Sustainable Development Committee and the Investment and Innovation Committee, and discussed the presented topics;

XI. received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on several corporate subjects and discussed the matters; and

XII. held an Executive Session.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO - Executive Secretary; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; FERNANDO TADEU PEREZ; JORGE EDUARDO MARTINS MORAES; LUCIA MARIA MARTINS CASASANTA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BOLOGNA; MARIA CARMEN WESTERLUND MONTERA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 239th Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.

VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA