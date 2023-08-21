Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : 24th Santander Annual Conference
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE
DE ENERGIA
AUGUST 2023
DISCLAIMER
Any statements made during this event involving Copel's business outlook or financial and operating forecasts and targets constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's Management, and the information currently available.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, given that they refer to future events, and thus are dependent on circumstances that may or may not occur.
The general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could come to affect the future performance of Copel and lead to results that are materially different from those expressed in said forward-looking statements.
Transformation into
True Corporation
BRL 8.25
BRL 4.5 bn
Price per share
BRL 1.9 bn
Primary Offering
Base Offering
BRL 678 mm
Potential
Supplementary Offer3
Corporate Priorities
Strategic management for value creation
EMPLOYEES
Voluntary Dismissal Program (PDV)
Retain, attract and develop talent
Culture
Long-termIncentives
HOLDING ROLE
Strategic Position
Corporate Structure
Tax efficiency
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY
Cost reduction
Zero Base Budget
Marketing strategy
Technological digitization
CAPITAL ALLOCATION
Investiments
Divestments
Innovation
New Shareholding Composition
New Bylaws considering Golden Share, Poison Pill and Voting Power Limitation
Copel's share capital increased from R$ 10,800,000.00 to R$ 12,680,084,070.78
Thousand shares
Shareholders
Common
%
Preferred "A"
%
Preferred "B"
%
Golden Share
%
TOTAL
%
State of Paraná
415,013,319
32.3%
-
-
116,081,401
6.9%
1
100.0%
531,094,721
17.9%
BNDESPAR
131,161,562
10.2%
-
-
524,646,248
31.2%
-
0.0%
655,807,810
22.1%
Other
737,801,579
57.5%
3,128,000
100.0%
1,038,607,640
0.62
-
-
1,779,537,219
60.0%
TOTAL
1,283,976,460
100%
3,128,000
100%
1,679,335,289
100%
1
100%
2,966,439,750
100%
Common
Others
Others
Considering Supplementary Offer (100%)
Shareholders
Common
TOTAL
Estado do Paraná
27.0%
15.7%
BNDESPAR
10.1%
22.0%
Others
63.0%
62.4%
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 20:48:44 UTC.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL specializes in the, transmission, and distribution of electricity. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- electricity production, transmission and distribution (92.7%);
- gas distribution (4.9%);
- supply of telecommunication services (2.4%).
At the end of 2019, the group had 30 plants (17 hydroelectric, 12 wind farms and 1 thermoelectric plant) with a total installed capacity of 7,246.4 MW. Copel also operates 7,441 km of transmission lines.