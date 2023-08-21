COMPANHIA PARANAENSE

DE ENERGIA

AUGUST 2023

DISCLAIMER

Any statements made during this event involving Copel's business outlook or financial and operating forecasts and targets constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's Management, and the information currently available.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, given that they refer to future events, and thus are dependent on circumstances that may or may not occur.

The general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could come to affect the future performance of Copel and lead to results that are materially different from those expressed in said forward-looking statements.

Transformation into

True Corporation

BRL 8.25

BRL 4.5 bn

Price per share

BRL 1.9 bn

Primary Offering

Base Offering

BRL 678 mm

Potential

Supplementary Offer3

Corporate Priorities

Strategic management for value creation

EMPLOYEES

  • Voluntary Dismissal Program (PDV)
  • Retain, attract and develop talent
  • Culture
  • Long-termIncentives

HOLDING ROLE

  • Strategic Position
  • Corporate Structure
  • Tax efficiency

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

  • Cost reduction
  • Zero Base Budget
  • Marketing strategy
  • Technological digitization

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

  • Investiments
  • Divestments
  • Innovation

New Shareholding Composition

New Bylaws considering Golden Share, Poison Pill and Voting Power Limitation

Copel's share capital increased from R$ 10,800,000.00 to R$ 12,680,084,070.78

Thousand shares

Shareholders

Common

%

Preferred "A"

%

Preferred "B"

%

Golden Share

%

TOTAL

%

State of Paraná

415,013,319

32.3%

-

-

116,081,401

6.9%

1

100.0%

531,094,721

17.9%

BNDESPAR

131,161,562

10.2%

-

-

524,646,248

31.2%

-

0.0%

655,807,810

22.1%

Other

737,801,579

57.5%

3,128,000

100.0%

1,038,607,640

0.62

-

-

1,779,537,219

60.0%

TOTAL

1,283,976,460

100%

3,128,000

100%

1,679,335,289

100%

1

100%

2,966,439,750

100%

Common

Others

Others

Considering Supplementary Offer (100%)

Shareholders

Common

TOTAL

Estado do Paraná

27.0%

15.7%

BNDESPAR

10.1%

22.0%

Others

63.0%

62.4%

