Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-21 pm EDT
6.880 BRL   +2.53%
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Manual for participation in general meetings
PU
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Egm - call notice
PU
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : 3Q22 Results Conference Invitation

10/21/2022 | 04:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

R E S U L T S 3Q

Results Webcast

Copel (NYSE: ELP; B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11 and Latibex: XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU) is pleased to invite you to join its 3Q22 Results Webcast.

November 11, 2022 | 8:00 a.m. ET

11

Access Link

3Q22 Results will be available on November 10, after the Market closes, on the website ri.copel.com

In line with the best corporate governance practices Copel informs that it will be in quiet period until the results are disclosed.

We ask to connect 15 minutes in advance.

An English replay facility will be available in the website of Company.

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 20:49:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Manual for participation in general meetings
PU
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Egm - call notice
PU
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Form 6-K
PU
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Summary of the 231th Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Interest on Equity proposal of R$ 970 million - For..
PU
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : PUBLICATIONS ORDERED BY ART 289 OF BRAZILIAN FEDERA..
PU
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Definition of the UHE Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto C..
PU
10/19Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Notice to Shareholders 07/22 - Publications ordered..
PU
10/19Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Notice to Debenture Holders - Publications ordered ..
PU
10/19Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : IR 21/22 - Definition of the UHE Bento Munhoz da Ro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19 697 M 3 791 M 3 791 M
Net income 2022 1 813 M 349 M 349 M
Net Debt 2022 8 530 M 1 642 M 1 642 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,10x
Yield 2022 6,80%
Capitalization 18 187 M 3 501 M 3 501 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 104
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,71 BRL
Average target price 8,09 BRL
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL3.26%3 491
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.34%138 792
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.41%67 501
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.84%67 164
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.30%58 546
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-18.01%53 622