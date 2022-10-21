Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : 3Q22 Results Conference Invitation

Results Webcast

Copel (NYSE: ELP; B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11 and Latibex: XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU) is pleased to invite you to join its 3Q22 Results Webcast.

November 11, 2022 | 8:00 a.m. ET

11 Access Link

3Q22 Results will be available on November 10, after the Market closes, on the website ri.copel.com

In line with the best corporate governance practices Copel informs that it will be in quiet period until the results are disclosed.

We ask to connect 15 minutes in advance.

An English replay facility will be available in the website of Company.