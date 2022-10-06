Advanced search
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-06 pm EDT
6.660 BRL   +0.15%
05:52pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Webcast Invitation - Copel acquires Aventura and Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo Wind Complexes (260.4 MW)
PU
05:52pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Summary of the 218th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
05:32pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Acquisition of Aventura and Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo Wind Complexes (260.4 MW)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Acquisition of Aventura and Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo Wind Complexes (260.4 MW)

10/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acquisition of Aventura

and Santa Rosa & Mundo

Novo Wind Complexes

(260.4 MW)

Daniel Slaviero - CEO

Adriano Rudek de Moura - CFO

Cassio Santana da Silva - CBO

OCTOBER, 2022

Moacir Carlos Bertol - CSO (Copel GeT)

DISCLAIMER

Any statements made during this event involving Copel's business outlook or financial and operating forecasts and targets constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's Management, and the information currently available.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, given that they refer to future events, and thus are dependent on circumstances that may or may not occur.

The general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could come to affect the future performance of Copel and lead to results that are materially different from those expressed in said forward-looking statements..

2

Copel's Generation Portfolio

Hydro Plants

Distribution Lines

Wind Farms

Substation

Transmission Lines

Renewable

Wind farms now

Sources, in line

represent 17% of

with ESG guidelines

the Copel portfolio

Wind Power Generation Capacity

Installed Capacity (MW)

In Acquisition

Under Construction

Operation

+ 255%

260

187

90

90

90

1,183

313

833

646

646

646

333

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Reduced exposure

Long-term assets

to hydrological risk

(until 2053)*

*extension is possible

3

Investment Policy

Acquisition is fully adherent to the Investment Policy

Asset

Transmission

FontTipo

Brownfield

GreenfieldHydroeletric

FontTipoLocalizaçãoFontTipo

Ativos com sinergia

Brownfield

Brownfield

MW

Projetos

Norte

Plants

Outros estados em

< que 100 MW

Photovoltaic

Wind

MW

sinergia

Other states

MW

> que 100 MW

Rio Grande do

< que 100MW

RAP < que 100MM

< que 20 MW

Rio Grande do

Norte e Paraná

Ativos com sinergia

Paraná

> que 20 MW

> que 100 MW

Projetos com PPA

RAP > que 100MM

Projects with

< que 100 MW

> que 100 MW

Projetos com PPA

Powerrojetos sem PPA

Outros estados

> que 100 MWcondRiocionadoGrandeà PPAs

PPA< que 100 MW

> que 100 MW

Outros estados

Other states

Ou ros estados sem

RAP < que 100MM

> que 100 MW

Greenfield

< que 100 MW

sinergia

Greenfield

< que 20 MWcondicionado à de PPAs

RAP > que 100MM

Rio Grande do

Norte e >Paranáque 20MW

Paraná

> que 100 MW

do

Projetos sem PPA

< que 100 MW

Norte

Outros estados

< que 100 MW

condicionado à de PPAs

> que 100 MW

Projects

Outros estados

without PPA

> que 100 MW

condicionado à de PPAs

Other states

Size

< than 150 MW

< than 150 MW > than 150 MW < than 150MW > than 150 MW < than 150 MW > than 150 MW < than 150 MW - conditioned to PPA > than 150 MW - conditioned to PPA

< than 150 MW

conditioned to PPA

> than 150 MW

conditioned to PPA

4

Copel's Renewable Generation Capacity

The proximity of the wind farms will allow operational synergies, reducing the operating costs of the complexes

Rio Grande do Norte

ASSETS IN PRIVILEGED LOCATION

6

5

3

8

The assets are located in one of the best regions in the country

4

for wind power, with high incidence of winds

7

1

In addition to the Palmas Wind Farm (PR), Copel

already has its own wind farms in RN

2

ACQUIRED ASSETS

1

Aventura - 105.0 MW

Inclusion of 2 fully operational assets in the portfolio,

with potential synergy gains

2 Santa Rosa Mundo Novo - 155.4 MW

3

São Bento Energia - 94.0 MW and

Aventura Wind Complex

Bento Miguel - 132.3 MW

4 Wind Farms

4

Brisa Potiguar - 183.6 MW

105.0 MW of Installed Capacity

5 Cutia - 180.6 MW

Heat map of wind

6

Vilas - 186.7 MW

Santa Rosa Mundo Novo Wind Complex

incidence in Brazil

7

Jandaíra (under construction) - 90.1 MW

5 Wind Farms

155.4 MW of Installed Capacity

Source: Global Wind Atlas

8 SMG (49% Copel) - 108.0 MW

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 867 M 3 825 M 3 825 M
Net income 2022 1 867 M 359 M 359 M
Net Debt 2022 8 190 M 1 577 M 1 577 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 7,85%
Capitalization 17 855 M 3 437 M 3 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 104
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,65 BRL
Average target price 8,08 BRL
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL3.26%3 416
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.41%160 660
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.22%73 060
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.37%72 392
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.01%60 177
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-12.16%57 451