Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Acquisition of Aventura and Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo Wind Complexes (260.4 MW)
10/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Acquisition of Aventura
and Santa Rosa & Mundo
Novo Wind Complexes
(260.4 MW)
Daniel Slaviero - CEO
Adriano Rudek de Moura - CFO
Cassio Santana da Silva - CBO
OCTOBER, 2022
Moacir Carlos Bertol - CSO (Copel GeT)
Copel's Generation Portfolio
Hydro Plants
Distribution Lines
Wind Farms
Substation
Transmission Lines
Renewable
Wind farms now
Sources, in line
represent 17% of
with ESG guidelines
the Copel portfolio
Wind Power Generation Capacity
Installed Capacity (MW)
In Acquisition
Under Construction
Operation
+ 255%
260
187
90
90
90
1,183
313
833
646
646
646
333
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Reduced exposure
Long-term assets
to hydrological risk
(until 2053)*
*extension is possible
Investment Policy
Acquisition is fully adherent to the Investment Policy
Asset
Transmission
FontTipo
Brownfield
GreenfieldHydroeletric
FontTipoLocalizaçãoFontTipo
Ativos com sinergia
Brownfield
Brownfield
MW
Projetos
Norte
Plants
Outros estados em
< que 100 MW
Photovoltaic
Wind
MW
sinergia
Other states
MW
> que 100 MW
Rio Grande do
< que 100MW
RAP < que 100MM
< que 20 MW
Rio Grande do
Norte e Paraná
Ativos com sinergia
Paraná
> que 20 MW
> que 100 MW
Projetos com PPA
RAP > que 100MM
Projects with
< que 100 MW
> que 100 MW
Projetos com PPA
Powerrojetos sem PPA
Outros estados
> que 100 MWcondRiocionadoGrandeà PPAs
PPA< que 100 MW
> que 100 MW
Outros estados
Other states
Ou ros estados sem
RAP < que 100MM
> que 100 MW
Greenfield
< que 100 MW
sinergia
Greenfield
< que 20 MWcondicionado à de PPAs
RAP > que 100MM
Rio Grande do
Norte e >Paranáque 20MW
Paraná
> que 100 MW
do
Projetos sem PPA
< que 100 MW
Norte
Outros estados
< que 100 MW
condicionado à de PPAs
> que 100 MW
Projects
Outros estados
without PPA
> que 100 MW
condicionado à de PPAs
Other states
Size
< than 150 MW
< than 150 MW > than 150 MW < than 150MW > than 150 MW < than 150 MW > than 150 MW < than 150 MW - conditioned to PPA > than 150 MW - conditioned to PPA
< than 150 MW
conditioned to PPA
> than 150 MW
conditioned to PPA
Copel's Renewable Generation Capacity
The proximity of the wind farms will allow operational synergies, reducing the operating costs of the complexes
Rio Grande do Norte
ASSETS IN PRIVILEGED LOCATION
6
5
3
8
The assets are located in one of the best regions in the country
4
for wind power, with high incidence of winds
7
1
In addition to the Palmas Wind Farm (PR), Copel
already has its own wind farms in RN
2
ACQUIRED ASSETS
1
Aventura - 105.0 MW
Inclusion of 2 fully operational assets in the portfolio,
with potential synergy gains
2 Santa Rosa Mundo Novo - 155.4 MW
3
São Bento Energia - 94.0 MW and
Aventura Wind Complex
Bento Miguel - 132.3 MW
▪
4 Wind Farms
4
Brisa Potiguar - 183.6 MW
▪
105.0 MW of Installed Capacity
5 Cutia - 180.6 MW
Heat map of wind
6
Vilas - 186.7 MW
Santa Rosa Mundo Novo Wind Complex
incidence in Brazil
7
Jandaíra (under construction) - 90.1 MW
▪
5 Wind Farms
▪
155.4 MW of Installed Capacity
Source: Global Wind Atlas
8 SMG (49% Copel) - 108.0 MW
