Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Approval of ESG Targets and Corporate Model Venture Capital (CVC) - Form 6-K

Approval of ESG Targets and

Corporate Model Venture Capital (CVC)

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors approved, on this date, the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) for the 2030 horizon and the Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) investment model:

• ESG Goals:

Continuing with the Carbon Neutrality Plan approved in March 2021[1], which aims to neutralize, by 2030, the Emission of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) for the assets that Copel has operational control, we defined strategies, indicators and goals that will be the basis for the construction of planning, organization of work teams and the development of actions for Copel for the coming years.

The list of ESG indicators to be measured and monitored by the Company was also approved, with the objective of providing relevant and timely information to Copel's stakeholders. Monitoring the goals and action plan will be part of the scope of work of the Statutory Committee for Sustainable Development.

The approved targets and indicators will be made available on Copel's Sustainability Portal.

• Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) Model:

The Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) model to be adopted at Copel will be through a proprietary Equity Investment Fund (FIP) managed by a specialized management company to be contracted, with a commitment to invest R$ 150 million over the next few years. This amount will be invested in companies that present innovative proposals within the energy sector and are suitable for the portfolio of the innovation and investment thesis, in the themes: Clean Renewable Energies, Innovative Internal Processes; Energy as a Service; Asset and Facility Management; and Smart Cities.

More information about the Neutrality Plan and ESG Goals, as well as the CVC model, will be presented at the Copel Day - Visão 2030 event, which will be held on November 22, 2022 with online transmission. Click here for event details and registration.

Curitiba, November 4, 2022.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

[1] According to Notice to the Market - 10/21, the Carbon Neutrality Plan aims to contribute to the commitments established in the Paris Agreement by reducing and offsetting residual emissions.