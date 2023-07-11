Bylaws Reform Approved

Transformation into a Corporation, Golden Share, Poison Pill and Voting Power Limitation

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, within the scope of the Transformation process of Copel into a Corporation, the proposal to amend Copel's Bylaws ("Bylaws") was approved at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on this date.

As disclosed in Material Fact 08/23, the new Bylaws contemplate changes in order to allow the Company's transformation process into a company with dispersed capital and no controlling shareholder ("Transformation into Corporation"). The main points are highlighted:

· Authorization for the Board of Directors to approve a capital increase with the purpose of, among other options, of placing shares through a public offering;

· The creation and issuance of a special class preferred stock to be owned solely by the State of Paraná ("Golden Share"), subject to the closing of the Potential Offering and the Transformation into a Corporation, pursuant to art. 17, § 7, of the Brazilian Corporations Law and in compliance with State Law 21,272/2022;

· Creation of restriction providing that no shareholder or group of shareholders may cast votes corresponding to more than 10% of the total votes that could be cast by all outstanding shares in each matter submitted to shareholders;

· Inclusion of a poison-pill provision in the Company's bylaws seeking to protect the dispersion of shares, which would require that a shareholder or group of shareholders that directly or indirectly becomes the holder of common shares that, together, representing more than 25% of Copel's voting capital must make a tender offer for the acquisition of all the other common shares, for a price of at least the highest price of the common shares in the last 504 trading sessions prior to the acquisition, updated by the SELIC rate. The tender offer of a shareholder or group of shareholder holding shares representing more than 50% of Copel's voting capital must be for a price of at least 200% under the same criteria mentioned above;

· Exclusion of the provisions foreseen by the Brazilian State Company Law.

The resolution of the AGE is subject to the effective Transformation into a Corporation. Thus, the bylaws will only become effective on the date of settlement of a potential primary and/or secondary public offering of common shares or units issued by the Company (the "Potential Offering").

Curitiba, July 10, 2023.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

