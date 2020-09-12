Log in
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL    CPLE6

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Call Notice - 5th Issue Copel GeT

09/12/2020 | 09:05pm EDT

COPEL GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

(Companhia Aberta)

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.370.282/0001-70

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300019240

CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL DEBENTURE HOLDERS' MEETING FOR THE 5th (FIFHT) ISSUE OF

SIMPLE, NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES INTO SHARES, OF THE UNSECURED TYPE, IN A SINGLE SERIES AND WITH ADDITIONAL GUARANTEES, FOR PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION WITH RESTRICTED DISTRIBUTION EFFORTS, OF

COPEL GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

Under the terms of article 71 of Law no. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended and in force, of CVM Instruction No. 625, of May 14, 2020 ("ICVM 625"), as well as clause 10.1 of the Private Deed of the 5th (Fifth) Issue of Simple debentures, not convertible into shares, of the kind with real guarantee, with additional personal guarantee, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted distribution efforts, from Copel Geração e Transmissão SA, celebrated on September 20, 2018, as amended in October 5, 2018 and October 10, 2018 ("Deed of Issue") between Copel Geração e Transmissão SA ("Company"), Pentágono SA Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliários ("Fiduciary Agent") and the Company Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, ("Guarantor"), are the owners of the outstanding debentures, issued within the scope of the 5th (Fifth) Issue of Simple Debentures, Not Convertible into Shares, of the Kind with Real Guarantee, With Additional Guarantee, Single Series , For Public Distribution With Restricted Distribution Efforts, From Copel Geração e Transmissão SA ("Debenture Holders" and "Debentures", respectively), called to meet at the General Meeting of Debenture Holders ("AGD"), to be held on the first call on September 14, 2020, at 10:00 am, exclusively through digital means, through the "Microsoft Teams" platform to deliberate on the following Agenda:

  1. the prior consent for the disposal of the share control of Copel Telecomunicações S.A. by the Guarantor ("Operation"), as provided for in clause 7.1 "(g)" and "(h)" of the Deed of Issue;
  2. in case of approval of item (i) above, approve the waiver of the right to declare the early maturity of the obligations assumed by the Company and the Guarantor within the scope of the Deed of Issue, as a result of the implementation of the Transaction or even, due to of possible default or early maturity of other debts of the Company, the Guarantor and / or its subsidiaries in connection with the implementation of the Transaction, pursuant to clause 7.1, items "(e)" and "(f)" of the Issue Deed; and
  1. the authorization for the Company and the Fiduciary Agent to jointly perform any and all acts and sign any and all documents necessary for the purpose of formalizing the resolution described in items (i) and (ii) above, if approved.

General Information for Debenture Holders:

In compliance with CVM Instruction 625, below are the procedures to participate in the ADHM, to be held electronically:

1 - Access and use of the Electronic System

The ADHM will be held electronically through a digital platform that will allow Debenture Holders to participate remotely and be considered present for their signatures in the minutes of the ADHM. The ADHM will be recorded, in full, by the Company. To participate in the ADHM, Debenture Holders must send the Company's e-mail address ri@copel.com, and to the Trustee's e-mail address assembleias@pentagonotrustee.com.br, preferably in up to 2 (two) business days prior to the ADHM, a copy of the following documents: (a) for individuals: a personal photo identity document; (b) for legal entities: corporate acts and documents proving power of representation, as well as personal photo identity document(s) of the legal representative(s); (c) for investment funds: consolidated and updated bylaws/articles of association of the fund's administrator or manager, as applicable, observing the fund's voting policy, as well as corporate documents proving powers of representation and personal photo identity document(s) of the legal representative(s); and (d) for attorneys-in-fact: the power of attorney letter with specific representation powers for the ADHM, in compliance with the legal provision, in addition to the documents indicated in the previous items, as applicable. The Company will send, in up to 2 (two) hours prior to the ADHM, an e-mail containing the guidelines and information for accessing and connecting to the electronic system to Debenture Holders who have confirmed their participation, as indicated above. It should be noted that Debenture Holders may participate in the ADHM even if they do not submit the required documents in advance, given they provide such documents, through the e-mails informed above, at the opening of the ADHM. The Company will not be responsible for any connection failures or operational problems of the Debenture Holders' devices.

2 - Remote Voting Instructions

Debenture holders may exercise their right to vote remotely by filling out and submitting a Remote Voting Form, which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website (https://ri.copel.com/subsidiarias/assembleias/) ("Instrução de Voto a Distância"). For the Remote Voting Form to be considered valid, the following requirements must be met: (i) all fields must be filled out, including the Debenture Holder's full name, or corporate name, and their respective CPF, or CNPJ, number, and a telephone number and e-mail address must be provided for any future contacts; (ii) the Debenture Holder, or his/her legal representative, as applicable and under the terms of current legislation, must sign the last page of the Remote Voting Form. The Remote Voting Form

must be initialed and signatures must be digitally certified or notarized, pursuant to article 8, paragraph 2, of ICVM Instruction 625, and must be sent, preferably, by up to 2 (two) business days prior before the ADHM (that is, by September 1, 2020), along with documents listed in item 1 above, to the Company's e-mail address ri@copel.com, and to the Trustee's e-mail address assembleias@pentagonotrustee.com.br. Should a Debenture Holder who has already submitted a Remote Voting Form participate in the ADHM through the digital platform, pursuant to item 1 above, he/she can exercise his/her voting rights at the ADHM and consequently the Remote Voting From submitted will be disregarded.

Curitiba, August 26, 2020

COPEL GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2020 01:04:02 UTC
