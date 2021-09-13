Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Clarifications on inquiries from CVM / B3 (Form 6-K)

Clarifications on inquiries from CVM / B3

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ('Company'), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells energy, with shares and share deposits (UNITs) classified in B3 SA - Brazil, Stock Exchange, Counter (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), at NYSE (ELP) and at LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), comes to provide clarification on the questioning of atypical fluctuations involving securities issued by the Company, requested through Official Letter 1217/2021-SLS, sent on 06 of September 2021 by B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ('B3'), which is transcribed below.

September 6, 2021

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL

In view of the last fluctuations registered with the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, as below, we request that you be informed, until 09/10/2021, if there is any fact known to you. that can justify them.

PN shares Prices (R$ per share) Date Open Minimum Maximum Avarage Last Oscill. % Neg. Num. Quantity Volume (R$) 08/24/2021 6.67 6.65 6.73 6.69 6.7 0.9 14,888 7,149,700 47,849,338.00 08/25/2021 6.66 6.63 6.72 6.67 6.72 0.29 15,600 6,104,400 40,741,736.00 08/26/2021 6.68 6.5 6.7 6.58 6.5 -3.27 22,976 12,004,200 79,028,424.00 08/27/2021 6.55 6.41 6.61 6.54 6.58 1.23 21,120 9,228,100 60,334,870.00 08/30/2021 6.59 6.5 6.69 6.61 6.57 -0.15 20,800 7,259,800 47,988,848.00 08/31/2021 6.59 6.5 6.84 6.79 6.84 4.1 24,792 44,839,000 304,514,431.00 09/01/2021 6.84 6.8 7.12 7.05 7.1 3.8 35,522 21,928,900 154,611,965.00 09/02/2021 7.04 6.89 7.17 7.06 6.98 -1.69 36,063 18,608,400 131,456,609.00 09/03/2021 7.01 6.79 7.09 6.85 6.79 -2.72 60,967 48,581,800 332,863,293.00 09/06/2021* 6.83 6.79 7.22 7.02 7.22 6.33 37,332 14,060,800 98,727,261.00

*Updated until 4:54 pm.

In response to the request, it is clarified that the average trading volume ('ADTV') of class 'B' preferred shares issued by the Company ('PNB'), traded under the code 'CPLE6', has been suffering relevant fluctuations in the months recent and which have been intensified in recent days.

The Company informs that it is not aware of any relevant act or fact that substantiates these fluctuations and, in its view, this movement may be related to the joint impacts: (i) of the disclosure, on September 2nd of 2021, of the new composition of the theoretical portfolio of the Bovespa index ('Ibovespa'), which increased the weight of shares issued by the Company in said index; (ii) the rebalancing of the MSCI index portfolio at the end of August with a potential impact on Copel's shares; and (iii) the creation of a new tariff flag, announced on August 31, 2021, by the National Electric Energy Agency - ANEEL, with the objective of generate extra revenue to defray the effects of water scarcity.

Curitiba, September 10, 2021.

