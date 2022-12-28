Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder - Form 6-K

Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it received from the State of Paraná, the Company's controlling shareholder, Official Letter CEE/CC 3499/22, reproduced below:

"Mr President Director,

By greeting you cordially, I make reference to the material fact MF 07/2022, published on 12.21.2022, through which Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel ("Copel" or "Company") informed that the Company will start the process selection and hiring of specialized advisors with the aim of assisting it in the studies to (i) enable the full renewal of the Governador Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto, Governador Ney Braga and Governador José Richa Hydroelectric Plant Concessions for 30 years; and (ii) evaluate fundraising alternatives aiming at the payment of the respective granting bonuses, in order to optimize the Company's capital structure, including a possible public offering of primary distribution of shares and/or share deposit certificates (units) of its issuance, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 160, of July 13, 2022.

Considering that State Law No. 21,272, of November 24, 2022, authorizes the State of Paraná to carry out a secondary public offering of common shares and/or units, I understand that the study and joint structuring of the secondary public offering of the State of Paraná with an eventual public offering of the Company's primary distribution will bring efficiency and optimization to operations.

Thus, it would be of great strategic interest, for greater speed and synergy, that the advisors working in the process, both in the primary and secondary offer, be unique, avoiding the adoption of different strategies and adding greater economy to the procedure.

In this case, with the sole hiring of advisors, Copel would be assured full reimbursement of the costs and expenses incurred in hiring the advisors and consultants mentioned above, in proportion to the potential economic benefit to be earned from the capital market operation.

Thus, based on art. 4, of State Law No. 21,272, of November 24, 2022, I ask Copel to act as responsible for hiring specialized consultants and technical advisors to assist the Control Council of State-Owned Companies ("CCEE") in structuring, in the coordination, intermediation and carrying out of the public offer for the distribution of shares and/or share deposit certificates (units), provided for in art. 2 of said law, together with any primary offer made by the Company.