Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-28 pm EST
7.880 BRL   +3.82%
05:13pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder - Form 6-K
PU
07:54aBrazil's Minas Gerais state considers cutting stake in utility Cemig -report
RE
06:40aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : UEGA signs new gas supply agreement - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder - Form 6-K

12/28/2022 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it received from the State of Paraná, the Company's controlling shareholder, Official Letter CEE/CC 3499/22, reproduced below:

"Mr President Director,

By greeting you cordially, I make reference to the material fact MF 07/2022, published on 12.21.2022, through which Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel ("Copel" or "Company") informed that the Company will start the process selection and hiring of specialized advisors with the aim of assisting it in the studies to (i) enable the full renewal of the Governador Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto, Governador Ney Braga and Governador José Richa Hydroelectric Plant Concessions for 30 years; and (ii) evaluate fundraising alternatives aiming at the payment of the respective granting bonuses, in order to optimize the Company's capital structure, including a possible public offering of primary distribution of shares and/or share deposit certificates (units) of its issuance, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 160, of July 13, 2022.

Considering that State Law No. 21,272, of November 24, 2022, authorizes the State of Paraná to carry out a secondary public offering of common shares and/or units, I understand that the study and joint structuring of the secondary public offering of the State of Paraná with an eventual public offering of the Company's primary distribution will bring efficiency and optimization to operations.

Thus, it would be of great strategic interest, for greater speed and synergy, that the advisors working in the process, both in the primary and secondary offer, be unique, avoiding the adoption of different strategies and adding greater economy to the procedure.

In this case, with the sole hiring of advisors, Copel would be assured full reimbursement of the costs and expenses incurred in hiring the advisors and consultants mentioned above, in proportion to the potential economic benefit to be earned from the capital market operation.

Thus, based on art. 4, of State Law No. 21,272, of November 24, 2022, I ask Copel to act as responsible for hiring specialized consultants and technical advisors to assist the Control Council of State-Owned Companies ("CCEE") in structuring, in the coordination, intermediation and carrying out of the public offer for the distribution of shares and/or share deposit certificates (units), provided for in art. 2 of said law, together with any primary offer made by the Company.

Attachments

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 22:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
05:13pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Communication Received from the Controlling Shareho..
PU
07:54aBrazil's Minas Gerais state considers cutting stake in utility Cemig -report
RE
06:40aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : UEGA signs new gas supply agreement - Form 6-K
PU
12/23Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Divestment in UEGA - Disclosure of Teaser and Joint..
PU
12/21Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Study for the Full Renewal of HPPs Concessions and ..
PU
12/21Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTY-FIRST EXTRAOR..
PU
12/16Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Copel remains in B3's ISE and ICO2 portfolios in 20..
PU
12/07Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : CAPEX of BRL 2.2 billion for 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
12/07Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : IR 25/22 - CAPEX of BRL 2.2 billion for 2023
PU
12/07Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Summary of the 233th Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19 919 M 3 780 M 3 780 M
Net income 2022 916 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2022 10 083 M 1 914 M 1 914 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 6,22%
Capitalization 19 849 M 3 767 M 3 767 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 056
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,59 BRL
Average target price 9,03 BRL
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL17.70%3 757
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.03%166 922
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.82%79 832
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.61%78 606
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.71%72 789
ENEL S.P.A.-27.93%54 958