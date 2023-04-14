Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Comunicado ao Mercado 05/23 - Esclarecimentos sobre questionamentos da CVM/B3

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 05/23
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company Registry (NIRE)
41300036535 - CVM Registration
B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)
NYSE (ELP)
LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)
News published in the media
COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is hereby providing clarifications on the questioning of the news published on April 14, 2023 in the Valor Econômico newspaper, under the title "Subsequent offering must total R$ 5 billion", requested through Official Letter No. 563/2023-SLS of the same date, which is transcribed below.
April 14, 2023.
Official Letter No. 563/2023-SLS
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
To Mr. Adriano Rudek de Moura
Investor Relations Director
Subject: Request for clarification on News
Dear sirs,
In news published by the newspaper Valor Econômico, on 04/14/2023, under the title "Subsequent offer should add up to R$ 5 billion", it states, among other information, that Copel has already defined that its subsequent offer (follow-on), previously conceived exclusively for the privatization of the company, it will also have a primary tranche.
We request clarification on the marked item, until 04/17/2023, with your confirmation or not, as well as other information considered important.
In response to the request, the Company clarifies that, under the terms of Material Fact 06/22, the controlling shareholder expressed its intention to "transform COPEL into a company with dispersed capital and no controlling shareholder (Corporation)", through a "public offering of secondary distribution of common shares and/or share deposit certificates (Units) issued by the Company". Also, according to said Material Fact, the intention of the controlling shareholder is that, at the end of the operation, "the State of Paraná remains with a relevant participation of not less than 15% of the total share capital of Copel and 10% of the total number of votes cast for the shares with voting rights issued by the Company".
According to Relevant Fact 07/22, Copel's management approved the carrying out of a study to "enable the full renewal of the Concessions of the Hydroelectric Power Plants ('UHEs') Governor Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto ('Foz do Areia'), Governor Ney Braga ('Segredo') and Governor José Richa ('Salto Caxias') for 30 years". The study should also "evaluate fundraising alternatives aimed at paying the respective granting bonuses ('Granting Bonus'), to optimize the Company's capital structure, including a possible public offering of primary distribution of shares and/or Units issued".
On 1.31.2023, Notice to the Market 01/23 informed that the Board of Directors approved "the hiring of specialized advisory services that will work on the structuring of a possible public offering for the distribution of shares and/or share deposit certificates (Units) for the transformation of Copel into a Corporation". The statement alsomentioned "the continuation of studies to change the Company's corporate structure and full renewal of the main concessions of hydroelectric plants".
In this sense, on 4/11/2023, Interministerial Ordinance MME/MF No. 01/23 was published, which established the granting bonus for the set of plants, in the amount of R$ 3,719,428,214.95. Material Fact 04/23, published on that date, further clarified that the amount is subject to approval by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).
Thus, considering the amounts released this week and the current macroeconomic situation, the advisors hired by the Company are still working on the financing model for the payment of the granting bonus for the renewal of concessions - observing that the amount still depends on TCU approval. So far, there has been no conclusion of the studies or decision on the raising of funds for the total or partial payment of the granting bonus through a public offering of primary distribution of shares, which could influence the total value of said offering. There was also no definition of the schedule for carrying out an eventual offer, observing that the final term for payment is the month of December 2023.
Finally, the Company takes this opportunity to reiterate its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general informed about the progress of any matters that may be of interest to the market.
Curitiba, April 14, 2023
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:
ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011