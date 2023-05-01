Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Copel Distribuição's Grid Market reduces by 1.1% in 1Q23 - Form 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Copel Distribuição's Grid Market reduces by 1.1% in 1Q23

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general the performance of the energy market in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Distribution - Grid Market

Copel Distribuição's grid market, made up of the captive market, supply to concessionaires and licensees within the State of Paraná and all the free customers existing in its concession area, had a 1.1% reduction in electricity consumption in 1Q23. The billed grid market, which considers offset energy from Mini and Micro Distributed Generation - MMGD, decreased 3.0% in the quarter, considering the Availability Cost[1].

The volume of offset energy, which is the excess of generation from MMGD compensated in billing, grew 57.9% in the quarter, with emphasis on growth in the Residential (59.7%), Industrial (44.2%) and Rural classes (82.4%). The number of customers joining the MMGD is 249,709 in March 2023, 93.2% higher than in March 2022.

Number of Customers Consumed Energy (GWh) Mar-23 Mar-22 ∆% 1Q23 1Q22 ∆% Residential 4,149,386 4,064,683 2.1 2,254 2,267 (0.6) Industrial 69,571 71,263 (2.4) 2,949 2,945 0.1 Captive 68,411 70,230 (2.6) 474 516 (8.1) Free 1,160 1,033 12.3 2,475 2,428 1.9 Commercial 433,318 424,952 2.0 1,697 1,705 (0.5) Captive 431,819 423,646 1.9 1,167 1,207 (3.3) Free 1,499 1,306 14.8 530 498 6.3 Rural 329,308 338,409 (2.7) 680 744 (8.6) Captive 329,257 338,366 (2.7) 640 712 (10.1) Free 51 43 18.6 40 32 26.2 Others 54,158 52,890 2.4 616 620 (0.6) Captive 54,146 52,878 2.4 614 618 (0.6) Free 12 12 - 2 2 11.1 Total Captive Market 5,033,019 4,949,803 1.7 5,150 5,319 (3.2) Total Free Market 2,722 2,394 13.7 3,046 2,960 2.9 Supply to Concessionaries 7 7 - 221 230 (3.8) Total Grid Market 5,035,748 4,952,204 1.7 8,418 8,510 (1.1) MMGD 249,709 129,218 93.2 (431) (273) 57.9 Total Billed Grid Market 7,987 8,237 (3.0)

[1] The availability cost represents the minimum amount charged for the availability of the distribution grid and is referenced in the input configurations of consumer units: 30 kWh single-phase, 50 kWh two-phase and 100 kWh three-phase circuits (ANEEL Ordinance Nº 1,000/2021 art. 291).

The 1Q23 result is due to the consumption of electricity by the following classes:

i. Rural, with a reduction of 8.6%, mainly due to the reduction in consumption with Agriculture, Livestock and Related Services by 8.3%, justified by the reduction in the number of consumers and the significant increase in rainfall in the state in the period, which reduces the need to pump water to irrigate the plantations;

ii. Residential, with a reduction of 0.6%, mainly due to the reduction in average consumption in the period, from 186.4 kWh/month to 181.5 kWh/month, due to milder temperatures in the year compared to the previous year, especially in the month January, despite the 2.1% increase in the number of consumer units;

iii. Commercial, with a reduction of 0.5%, mainly due to the reduction in Retail Trade consumption by 2.0%, representing 31.7% of the consumption of the class, and a reduction in consumption by Health Care Activities by 4 .6%, representing 4% of the consumption of the class, partially offset by the 4.9% increase in Wholesale Trade consumption, except vehicles, representing 14.7% of the consumption of the class; and

iv. Industrial, with an increase of 0.1%, mainly due to the 4.8% increase in the consumption of Manufacturing of Food Products, representing 38.0% of the consumption of the class, partially offset by the reduction in consumption of Manufacture of Wood Products by 23.0%, representing 6.9% of the consumption of the class.

Captive Market

The captive market showed a reduction of 3.2% in electricity consumption in the first quarter of 2023. The billed captive market, which considers offset energy from MMGD, showed a reduction of 6.5% compared to the previous period.

The following graphs show the electricity consumed by class up to March 2023:

Generation

In the first quarter of 2023, Copel Geração e Transmissão (including energy from HPP Foz do Areia - FDA and SHP Bela Vista - BVE, but excluding TPP Araucária) sold 4,560 GWh of electricity, an increase of 1.4% .

For wind farms, total electricity sold in 1Q23 was 1,186 GWh, an increase of 47.3%, mainly influenced by the entry into commercial operation of the Jandaíra Wind Complex and the the acquisition of the Aventura and SRMN Wind Complexes, which now comprise the Company's portfolio on January 30, 2023.

For TPP Araucária, there was no dispatch in 1Q23, as well as in 1Q22, due to the improvement in hydrological conditions.

Trading

Copel Mercado Livre

In 1Q23, Copel Mercado Livre recorded 5,893 GWh of electricity sold, a decrease of 4.4%, due to the reduction of bilateral contracts.

Copel's Consolidated Market

The total energy sold by Copel, comprising sales by Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farm Complexes and Copel Mercado Livre in all markets, reached 17,294 GWh in 1Q23, an increase of 0.8%.

The following table shows Copel's total energy sales, broken down into Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farms and Copel Mercado Livre:

Copel's Consolidated Market Nº de customers / contracts Energy sold (GWh) Mar-23 Mar-22 ∆% 1Q23 1Q22 ∆% Copel DIS 5,011,861 4,950,099 1.2 5,655 5,687 (0.6) Captive Market 5,011,555 4,949,803 1.2 5,150 5,319 (3.2) Concessionaries and Licensees 2 2 - 22 23 (4.3) CCEE (Assigments MCSD EN) 304 272 11.8 48 52 (7.7) CCEE (MVE) - 22 - - 173 - CCEE (MCP) 2 - - - 435 120 262.5 Copel GeT 389 311 25.1 4,560 4,496 1.4 CCEAR (Copel DIS) 3 3 - 33 31 6.5 CCEAR (other concessionaries) 101 101 - 569 567 0.4 Free Customers - 1 - - - - Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre) 273 191 42.9 3,492 3,692 (5.4) Bilateral Agreements 1 12 15 (20.0) 153 150 2.0 CCEE (MCP) 2 - - - 313 56 458.9 Wind Farms Complexes 589 352 67.3 1,186 805 47.3 CCEAR (Copel DIS) 15 6 150.0 22 8 175.0 CCEAR (other concessionaries) 541 328 64.9 560 318 76.1 CER 10 10 - 226 226 - Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre) 8 5 60.0 122 79 54.4 Bilateral Agreements 15 3 400.0 144 102 41.2 CCEE (MCP) 2 - - - 112 72 55.6 Copel Mercado Livre 1,690 1,665 1.5 5,893 6,165 (4.4) Free Customers 1,561 1,461 6.8 2,927 2,922 0.2 Bilateral Agreements (Group Companies) - 5 - - 97 - Bilateral Agreements 129 199 - 2,820 3,080 (8.5) CCEE (MCP) 2 - - - 146 66 121.4 Total Copel 5,014,529 4,952,427 1.3 17,294 17,153 0.8 Eliminations (intra-group operations) 3,775 3,907 Total Consolidated Copel 13,519 13,246 2.1

Note: Not considering the energy from MRE (Energy Relocation Mechanism) and the energy from TPP Araucária sold in the CCEE Spot Market.

¹ Includes Short Term Agreements and CBR.

2 Does not consider negative amounts.

CCEE: Electric Power Trade Chamber / CCEAR: Energy Purchase Agreements in the Regulated Market / MCP: Short Term Market / CER: Agreements Reserve Energy / MCSD EN - Mechanism for Compensation of Surpluses and Deficits of New Energy / MVE - MVE - Sale of energy to the free market through the Surplus Selling Mechanism.

Curitiba, April 28, 2023.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

