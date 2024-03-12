SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 -

Company Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Copel hires new independent auditing company

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy informs its shareholders and the market in general, in accordance with Article 28 of CVM Resolution 23/21, the hiring of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes ("PwC") to provide independent audit services for the financial statements of Copel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries until the end of the 2028 fiscal year, replacing Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes ("Deloitte").

PWC will begin its activities after reviewing the quarterly information ("ITRs") for the first quarter of 2024.

The hiring aims to comply with governance practices and the recommendation of the Statutory Audit Committee to rotate independent auditors before the maximum period required in article 31-A of CVM Resolution No. 23/21, with Deloitte expressing its consent to the justification of replacement, under the terms of art. 28 of the same Resolution.

Curitiba, March 11, 2023.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011

Date March 11, 2024

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL By: /S/ Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Daniel Pimentel Slaviero

Chief Executive Officer

