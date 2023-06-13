Advanced search
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:53 2023-06-13 pm EDT
7.860 BRL   -1.13%
06/13Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Demonstrações Financeiras 1Q23
PU
06/09Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL to be held on 07/10/2023 - Form 6-K
PU
06/08Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : MANAGEMENT'S PROPOSAL AND MANUAL FOR PARTICIPATION IN GENERAL MEETINGS - Form 6-K
PU
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Demonstrações Financeiras 1Q23

06/13/2023 | 10:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20

Publicly-Held Company - CVM 1431-1

www.copel.com copel@copel.com

Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, Mossunguê - Curitiba - PR

ZIP 81200-240

INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

March / 2023

CONTENTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3

Statements of Financial Position

3

Statements of Income

5

Statements of Comprehensive Income

6

Statements of Changes in Equity

7

Statements of Cash Flows

8

Statements of Added Value

10

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

12

1.

Operations

12

2.

Concessions and Authorizations

17

3.

Basis of Preparation

19

4.

Significant Accounting Policies

21

5.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

22

6.

Bonds and Securities

22

7.

Trade Accounts Receivable

23

8.

Net Sectorial Financial Assets and Liabilities

24

9.

Accounts Receivables - Concessions

25

10.

Contract assets

26

11.

Other Receivables

29

12.

Taxes

30

13.

Prepaid Expenses

35

14.

Judicial Deposits

35

15.

Investments

36

16.

Property, Plant and Equipment

39

17.

Intangible assets

41

18.

Payroll, Social Charges and Accruals

43

19.

Accounts Payable to Suppliers

43

20.

Loans and Financing

44

21.

Debentures

48

22.

Post-employment Benefits

50

23.

Sectorial Charges Payable

51

24.

Research and Development and Energy Efficiency

52

25.

Accounts Payable Related to Concessions

53

26.

Right-of-use Asset and Lease Liability

53

27.

Other Accounts Payable

55

28.

Provisions for Legal Claims and Contingent Liabilities

55

29.

Equity

59

30.

Net Operating Revenue

60

31.

Operating Costs and Expenses

63

32.

Financial Results

67

33.

Operating Segments

67

34.

Financial Instruments

71

35.

Related Party Transactions

84

36.

Commitments

89

37.

Insurance

90

38.

Additional information to the Statement of Cash Flows

90

39.

Subsequent Events

91

COMMENTS ON PERFORMANCE

93

1

New projects

93

2

Energy Market

94

3

Management

98

4

Capital Market

98

5

Tariffs

99

6

Economic and financial results

100

COMPOSITION OF GROUPS RESPONSIBLE FOR GOVERNANCE

104

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

105

SUPERVISORY BOARD'S OPINION

107

S T A T E M E N T

108

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statements of Financial Position

as of March 31, 2023, and December 31,2022

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

ASSETS

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

03.31.2023

12.31.2022

03.31.2023

12.31.2022

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

5

23,675

199,877

2,911,274

2,678,457

Bonds and securities

6

92

93

92

93

Collaterals and escrow accounts

-

-

178

157

Trade accounts receivable

7

-

-

3,460,364

3,342,050

Dividends receivable

715,833

824,143

137,296

138,330

Sectorial financial assets

8

-

-

327,135

190,699

Accounts receivable - concessions

9

-

-

8,563

8,603

Contract assets

10

-

-

242,259

220,660

Other current receivables

11

1,284

977

998,199

897,380

Inventories

-

-

223,225

194,850

Income tax and social contribution receivable

112,339

107,523

374,536

355,065

Other current recoverable taxes

12.2

-

-

1,208,196

1,239,694

Prepaid expenses

13

2,143

855

69,775

60,076

Receivable from related parties

35

270,215

47,404

1,430

1,135

1,125,581

1,180,872

9,962,522

9,327,249

NONCURRENT ASSETS

Long Term Assets

Bonds and securities

6

-

-

501,700

430,963

Other temporary investments

26,802

25,619

26,802

25,619

Trade accounts receivable

7

-

-

117,630

109,819

Judicial deposits

14

141,062

138,747

631,837

632,458

Sectorial financial assets

8

-

-

109,045

190,699

Accounts receivable - concessions

9

-

-

2,403,465

2,269,690

Contract assets

10

-

-

7,536,312

7,452,019

Other noncurrent receivables

11

19

18

1,372,447

931,452

Income tax and social contribution receivable

-

-

128,108

127,824

Deferred income tax and social contribution

12.1

340,691

333,877

1,637,997

1,644,299

Other noncurrent recoverable taxes

12.2

40,131

39,810

2,481,902

2,627,293

Prepaid expenses

13

195

-

247

10

548,900

538,071

16,947,492

16,442,145

Investments

15

20,991,553

20,339,344

3,435,680

3,325,731

Property, plant and equipment

16

7,709

7,948

11,189,018

10,069,468

Intangible assets

17

5,242

4,724

11,274,717

10,277,727

Right-of-use asset

26

4,466

4,586

255,034

261,380

21,557,870

20,894,673

43,101,941

40,376,451

TOTAL ASSETS

22,683,451

22,075,545

53,064,463

49,703,700

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

3

Statements of Financial Position

as of March 31, 2023, and December 31,2022 (continuation)

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

LIABILITIES

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

03.31.2023

12.31.2022

03.31.2023

12.31.2022

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Payroll, social charges and accruals

18

6,578

6,605

247,831

252,789

Accounts payable to related parties

35

2,349

1,838

-

-

Accounts payable to suppliers

19

8,351

5,373

1,962,380

2,090,022

Income tax and social contribution payable

-

-

81,503

156,191

Other taxes due

12.2

1,289

28,690

367,540

303,606

Loans and financing

20

-

-

336,274

278,838

Debentures

21

-

-

1,468,414

1,346,347

Dividend payable

344,206

344,251

484,759

482,325

Post-employment benefits

22

3,827

2,957

86,404

73,814

Sectorial charges payable

23

-

-

42,338

46,488

Research and development and Energy efficiency

24

-

-

376,147

370,244

Accounts payable related to concession

25

-

-

105,228

105,003

Sectorial financial liabilities

8

-

-

208,178

433,914

Lease liability

26

456

436

66,254

64,870

Other accounts payable

27

2,320

558

713,962

601,619

PIS and Cofins to be refunded to consumers

12.2.1

-

-

815,321

550,527

369,376

390,708

7,362,533

7,156,597

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable to related parties

35

5,851

5,851

-

-

Accounts payable to suppliers

19

-

-

125,339

125,448

Deferred income tax and social contribution

12.1

-

-

1,799,749

1,517,682

Other taxes due

12.2

3,792

3,676

631,616

633,491

Loans and financing

20

-

-

5,113,768

4,371,525

Debentures

21

-

-

7,808,247

6,457,508

Post-employment benefits

22

22,929

23,890

994,854

996,223

Research and development and Energy efficiency

24

-

-

256,226

244,514

Accounts payable related to concession

25

-

-

830,715

832,539

Sectorial financial liabilities

8

-

-

50,945

49,341

Lease liability

26

4,265

4,373

202,543

208,886

Other accounts payable

27

25,249

25,241

1,000,001

645,234

PIS and Cofins to be refunded to consumers

12.2.1

-

-

1,231,291

1,444,631

Provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits

12.2.1

-

-

1,876,933

1,851,257

Provisions for legal claims

28

808,165

804,442

2,013,174

2,037,599

870,251

867,473

23,935,401

21,415,878

EQUITY

Attributable to controlling shareholders

Capital

29.1

10,800,000

10,800,000

10,800,000

10,800,000

Equity valuation adjustments

29.2

585,053

593,382

585,053

593,382

Legal reserve

1,512,687

1,512,687

1,512,687

1,512,687

Profit retention reserve

7,911,295

7,911,295

7,911,295

7,911,295

Accumulated profit

634,789

-

634,789

-

21,443,824

20,817,364

21,443,824

20,817,364

Attributable to non-controlling interests

15.2.2

-

-

322,705

313,861

21,443,824

20,817,364

21,766,529

21,131,225

TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

22,683,451

22,075,545

53,064,463

49,703,700

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

4

Statements of Income

for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023, and 2022

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

03.31.2023

03.31.2022

03.31.2023

03.31.2022

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

NET OPERATING REVENUE

30

-

-

5,530,666

5,587,749

Operating costs

31

-

-

(4,102,602)

(4,178,804)

GROSS OPERATING PROFIT

-

-

1,428,064

1,408,945

Other operational expenses / income

Selling expenses

31

-

-

(781)

(66,890)

General and administrative expenses

31

(31,993)

(23,595)

(256,079)

(196,405)

Other operational income (expenses), net

31

(2,186)

(18,244)

(61,052)

(87,951)

Equity in earnings of investees

15

639,572

711,739

104,088

112,781

605,393

669,900

(213,824)

(238,465)

PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULTS AND TAXES

605,393

669,900

1,214,240

1,170,480

Financial results

32

Financial income

14,924

17,082

240,639

259,875

Financial expenses

(541)

(37,100)

(573,778)

(473,102)

14,383

(20,018)

(333,139)

(213,227)

OPERATING PROFIT

619,776

649,882

881,101

957,253

INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION

12.3

Current

-

-

(161,823)

(273,849)

Deferred

6,814

14,459

(83,788)

(13,613)

6,814

14,459

(245,611)

(287,462)

NET INCOME

626,590

664,341

635,490

669,791

Attributed to shareholders of the parent company arising from continuing operations

-

-

626,590

664,341

Attributed to non-controlling shareholders resulting from continuing operations

15.2.2

-

-

8,900

5,450

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNING PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTED TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS - Expressed in Brazilian Reais

29.3

Common shares

0.21571

0.22870

Class "A" Preferred shares

0.23728

0.25158

Class "B" Preferred shares

0.23728

0.25158

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

5

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
