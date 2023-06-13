Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Demonstrações Financeiras 1Q23
INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
March / 2023
CONTENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
3
Statements of Financial Position
3
Statements of Income
5
Statements of Comprehensive Income
6
Statements of Changes in Equity
7
Statements of Cash Flows
8
Statements of Added Value
10
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
12
1.
Operations
12
2.
Concessions and Authorizations
17
3.
Basis of Preparation
19
4.
Significant Accounting Policies
21
5.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
22
6.
Bonds and Securities
22
7.
Trade Accounts Receivable
23
8.
Net Sectorial Financial Assets and Liabilities
24
9.
Accounts Receivables - Concessions
25
10.
Contract assets
26
11.
Other Receivables
29
12.
Taxes
30
13.
Prepaid Expenses
35
14.
Judicial Deposits
35
15.
Investments
36
16.
Property, Plant and Equipment
39
17.
Intangible assets
41
18.
Payroll, Social Charges and Accruals
43
19.
Accounts Payable to Suppliers
43
20.
Loans and Financing
44
21.
Debentures
48
22.
Post-employment Benefits
50
23.
Sectorial Charges Payable
51
24.
Research and Development and Energy Efficiency
52
25.
Accounts Payable Related to Concessions
53
26.
Right-of-use Asset and Lease Liability
53
27.
Other Accounts Payable
55
28.
Provisions for Legal Claims and Contingent Liabilities
55
29.
Equity
59
30.
Net Operating Revenue
60
31.
Operating Costs and Expenses
63
32.
Financial Results
67
33.
Operating Segments
67
34.
Financial Instruments
71
35.
Related Party Transactions
84
36.
Commitments
89
37.
Insurance
90
38.
Additional information to the Statement of Cash Flows
90
39.
Subsequent Events
91
COMMENTS ON PERFORMANCE
93
1
New projects
93
2
Energy Market
94
3
Management
98
4
Capital Market
98
5
Tariffs
99
6
Economic and financial results
100
COMPOSITION OF GROUPS RESPONSIBLE FOR GOVERNANCE
104
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
105
SUPERVISORY BOARD'S OPINION
107
S T A T E M E N T
108
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Statements of Financial Position
as of March 31, 2023, and December 31,2022
All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais
ASSETS
Note
Parent Company
Consolidated
03.31.2023
12.31.2022
03.31.2023
12.31.2022
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
5
23,675
199,877
2,911,274
2,678,457
Bonds and securities
6
92
93
92
93
Collaterals and escrow accounts
-
-
178
157
Trade accounts receivable
7
-
-
3,460,364
3,342,050
Dividends receivable
715,833
824,143
137,296
138,330
Sectorial financial assets
8
-
-
327,135
190,699
Accounts receivable - concessions
9
-
-
8,563
8,603
Contract assets
10
-
-
242,259
220,660
Other current receivables
11
1,284
977
998,199
897,380
Inventories
-
-
223,225
194,850
Income tax and social contribution receivable
112,339
107,523
374,536
355,065
Other current recoverable taxes
12.2
-
-
1,208,196
1,239,694
Prepaid expenses
13
2,143
855
69,775
60,076
Receivable from related parties
35
270,215
47,404
1,430
1,135
1,125,581
1,180,872
9,962,522
9,327,249
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Long Term Assets
Bonds and securities
6
-
-
501,700
430,963
Other temporary investments
26,802
25,619
26,802
25,619
Trade accounts receivable
7
-
-
117,630
109,819
Judicial deposits
14
141,062
138,747
631,837
632,458
Sectorial financial assets
8
-
-
109,045
190,699
Accounts receivable - concessions
9
-
-
2,403,465
2,269,690
Contract assets
10
-
-
7,536,312
7,452,019
Other noncurrent receivables
11
19
18
1,372,447
931,452
Income tax and social contribution receivable
-
-
128,108
127,824
Deferred income tax and social contribution
12.1
340,691
333,877
1,637,997
1,644,299
Other noncurrent recoverable taxes
12.2
40,131
39,810
2,481,902
2,627,293
Prepaid expenses
13
195
-
247
10
548,900
538,071
16,947,492
16,442,145
Investments
15
20,991,553
20,339,344
3,435,680
3,325,731
Property, plant and equipment
16
7,709
7,948
11,189,018
10,069,468
Intangible assets
17
5,242
4,724
11,274,717
10,277,727
Right-of-use asset
26
4,466
4,586
255,034
261,380
21,557,870
20,894,673
43,101,941
40,376,451
TOTAL ASSETS
22,683,451
22,075,545
53,064,463
49,703,700
Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
3
Statements of Financial Position
as of March 31, 2023, and December 31,2022 (continuation)
All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais
Parent Company
Consolidated
03.31.2023
12.31.2022
03.31.2023
12.31.2022
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Payroll, social charges and accruals
18
6,578
6,605
247,831
252,789
Accounts payable to related parties
35
2,349
1,838
-
-
Accounts payable to suppliers
19
8,351
5,373
1,962,380
2,090,022
Income tax and social contribution payable
-
-
81,503
156,191
Other taxes due
12.2
1,289
28,690
367,540
303,606
Loans and financing
20
-
-
336,274
278,838
Debentures
21
-
-
1,468,414
1,346,347
Dividend payable
344,206
344,251
484,759
482,325
Post-employment benefits
22
3,827
2,957
86,404
73,814
Sectorial charges payable
23
-
-
42,338
46,488
Research and development and Energy efficiency
24
-
-
376,147
370,244
Accounts payable related to concession
25
-
-
105,228
105,003
Sectorial financial liabilities
8
-
-
208,178
433,914
Lease liability
26
456
436
66,254
64,870
Other accounts payable
27
2,320
558
713,962
601,619
PIS and Cofins to be refunded to consumers
12.2.1
-
-
815,321
550,527
369,376
390,708
7,362,533
7,156,597
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable to related parties
35
5,851
5,851
-
-
Accounts payable to suppliers
19
-
-
125,339
125,448
Deferred income tax and social contribution
12.1
-
-
1,799,749
1,517,682
Other taxes due
12.2
3,792
3,676
631,616
633,491
Loans and financing
20
-
-
5,113,768
4,371,525
Debentures
21
-
-
7,808,247
6,457,508
Post-employment benefits
22
22,929
23,890
994,854
996,223
Research and development and Energy efficiency
24
-
-
256,226
244,514
Accounts payable related to concession
25
-
-
830,715
832,539
Sectorial financial liabilities
8
-
-
50,945
49,341
Lease liability
26
4,265
4,373
202,543
208,886
Other accounts payable
27
25,249
25,241
1,000,001
645,234
PIS and Cofins to be refunded to consumers
12.2.1
-
-
1,231,291
1,444,631
Provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits
12.2.1
-
-
1,876,933
1,851,257
Provisions for legal claims
28
808,165
804,442
2,013,174
2,037,599
870,251
867,473
23,935,401
21,415,878
EQUITY
Attributable to controlling shareholders
Capital
29.1
10,800,000
10,800,000
10,800,000
10,800,000
Equity valuation adjustments
29.2
585,053
593,382
585,053
593,382
Legal reserve
1,512,687
1,512,687
1,512,687
1,512,687
Profit retention reserve
7,911,295
7,911,295
7,911,295
7,911,295
Accumulated profit
634,789
-
634,789
-
21,443,824
20,817,364
21,443,824
20,817,364
Attributable to non-controlling interests
15.2.2
-
-
322,705
313,861
21,443,824
20,817,364
21,766,529
21,131,225
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
22,683,451
22,075,545
53,064,463
49,703,700
Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
4
Statements of Income
for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023, and 2022
All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais
Note
Parent Company
Consolidated
03.31.2023
03.31.2022
03.31.2023
03.31.2022
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
NET OPERATING REVENUE
30
-
-
5,530,666
5,587,749
Operating costs
31
-
-
(4,102,602)
(4,178,804)
GROSS OPERATING PROFIT
-
-
1,428,064
1,408,945
Other operational expenses / income
Selling expenses
31
-
-
(781)
(66,890)
General and administrative expenses
31
(31,993)
(23,595)
(256,079)
(196,405)
Other operational income (expenses), net
31
(2,186)
(18,244)
(61,052)
(87,951)
Equity in earnings of investees
15
639,572
711,739
104,088
112,781
605,393
669,900
(213,824)
(238,465)
PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULTS AND TAXES
605,393
669,900
1,214,240
1,170,480
Financial results
32
Financial income
14,924
17,082
240,639
259,875
Financial expenses
(541)
(37,100)
(573,778)
(473,102)
14,383
(20,018)
(333,139)
(213,227)
OPERATING PROFIT
619,776
649,882
881,101
957,253
INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION
12.3
Current
-
-
(161,823)
(273,849)
Deferred
6,814
14,459
(83,788)
(13,613)
6,814
14,459
(245,611)
(287,462)
NET INCOME
626,590
664,341
635,490
669,791
Attributed to shareholders of the parent company arising from continuing operations
-
-
626,590
664,341
Attributed to non-controlling shareholders resulting from continuing operations
15.2.2
-
-
8,900
5,450
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNING PER SHARE
ATTRIBUTED TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS - Expressed in Brazilian Reais
29.3
Common shares
0.21571
0.22870
Class "A" Preferred shares
0.23728
0.25158
Class "B" Preferred shares
0.23728
0.25158
Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
5
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Sales 2023
22 596 M
4 656 M
4 656 M
Net income 2023
2 119 M
437 M
437 M
Net Debt 2023
10 605 M
2 185 M
2 185 M
P/E ratio 2023
11,4x
Yield 2023
5,15%
Capitalization
21 280 M
4 385 M
4 385 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,41x
EV / Sales 2024
1,44x
Nbr of Employees
6 016
Free-Float
44,4%
