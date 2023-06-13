Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Demonstrações Financeiras 1Q23

COMPOSITION OF GROUPS RESPONSIBLE FOR GOVERNANCE

Economic and financial results

Additional information to the Statement of Cash Flows

Provisions for Legal Claims and Contingent Liabilities

Research and Development and Energy Efficiency

Net Sectorial Financial Assets and Liabilities

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Statements of Added Value

Statements of Changes in Equity

Statements of Financial Position

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statements of Financial Position

as of March 31, 2023, and December 31,2022

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

ASSETS Note Parent Company Consolidated 03.31.2023 12.31.2022 03.31.2023 12.31.2022 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 5 23,675 199,877 2,911,274 2,678,457 Bonds and securities 6 92 93 92 93 Collaterals and escrow accounts - - 178 157 Trade accounts receivable 7 - - 3,460,364 3,342,050 Dividends receivable 715,833 824,143 137,296 138,330 Sectorial financial assets 8 - - 327,135 190,699 Accounts receivable - concessions 9 - - 8,563 8,603 Contract assets 10 - - 242,259 220,660 Other current receivables 11 1,284 977 998,199 897,380 Inventories - - 223,225 194,850 Income tax and social contribution receivable 112,339 107,523 374,536 355,065 Other current recoverable taxes 12.2 - - 1,208,196 1,239,694 Prepaid expenses 13 2,143 855 69,775 60,076 Receivable from related parties 35 270,215 47,404 1,430 1,135 1,125,581 1,180,872 9,962,522 9,327,249 NONCURRENT ASSETS Long Term Assets Bonds and securities 6 - - 501,700 430,963 Other temporary investments 26,802 25,619 26,802 25,619 Trade accounts receivable 7 - - 117,630 109,819 Judicial deposits 14 141,062 138,747 631,837 632,458 Sectorial financial assets 8 - - 109,045 190,699 Accounts receivable - concessions 9 - - 2,403,465 2,269,690 Contract assets 10 - - 7,536,312 7,452,019 Other noncurrent receivables 11 19 18 1,372,447 931,452 Income tax and social contribution receivable - - 128,108 127,824 Deferred income tax and social contribution 12.1 340,691 333,877 1,637,997 1,644,299 Other noncurrent recoverable taxes 12.2 40,131 39,810 2,481,902 2,627,293 Prepaid expenses 13 195 - 247 10 548,900 538,071 16,947,492 16,442,145 Investments 15 20,991,553 20,339,344 3,435,680 3,325,731 Property, plant and equipment 16 7,709 7,948 11,189,018 10,069,468 Intangible assets 17 5,242 4,724 11,274,717 10,277,727 Right-of-use asset 26 4,466 4,586 255,034 261,380 21,557,870 20,894,673 43,101,941 40,376,451 TOTAL ASSETS 22,683,451 22,075,545 53,064,463 49,703,700

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

