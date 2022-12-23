Advanced search
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-22 pm EST
7.680 BRL   +0.66%
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Divestment in UEGA - Disclosure of Teaser and Joint Selling Arrangement with Petrobras - Form 6-K

12/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
Divestment in UEGA - Disclosure of Teaser and

Joint Selling Arrangement with Petrobras

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, continuing with what was published in Material Fact nº 05/2022, of November 4, 2022, which began the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser) related to the joint sale of all shares in the company UEG Araucária S.A. ("UEGA").

The Company holds a direct and indirect stake of 81.2% in the total and voting capital of the company and intends to sell jointly with its partner Petróleos Brasileiros S.A. ("Petrobras"), holder of 18.8% of the remaining stake, through a competitive procedure with the objective of selling 100% of the shares of UEGA.

The teaser, which contains key information about the opportunity, as well as the eligibility criteria for selecting potential participants, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website:

https://ri.copel.com/en/publications-and-documents/presentations/

This divestment is in line with the decarbonization process of the Copel group's generation matrix and adheres to Copel's Corporate Strategic Planning - 2030 Vision, strengthening the pillars for the perpetuity and sustainable growth of the business.

About TPP Araucária - Araucária Gas Thermoelectric Plant

TPP Araucária is a natural gas generation plant with an installed capacity of 484.15 MW that operates in a combined cycle (two gas turbines and one steam turbine) and operates in the modality known as "merchant"[1].

The plant is located in the municipality of Araucária, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, in the State of Paraná, and was renovated in April 1998, with operational activities starting in September 2002. The plant, according to Resolution 351/1999, is authorized to operate until December 22, 2029, with the possibility of renewal.

Curitiba, December 22, 2022.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

[1] Plants without an electricity sales contract, whether in the free (ACL) or regulated (ACR) environment, subject to the variation in the Settlement Price for Differences - PLD. In this modality, the UEGA, as a thermoelectric plant centrally dispatched by the National Electric System Operator (ONS), is dispatched in situations where the Marginal Operating Cost (CMO) of the electrical system exceeds its Variable Unit Cost (CVU) approved by ANEEL, or out of order of merit, when requested by the ONS.

Attachments

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
