- Deliberation on the Annual Management Report and financial statements for fiscal year 2023

- Deliberation on the proposal for the capital budget for fiscal year 2024

- Delibera on on the Board of Directors proposal for alloca on of the net income verified for the fiscal year 2023 and distribu on of dividends

- Establishment of the compensa on of Directors, Officers, members of the Supervisory Boardand members of Statutory Commi ees for fiscal year 2024

5

- Nomina on of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as manycandidates as there are seats to be filled in the general elec on)

-

-

-