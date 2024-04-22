- Deliberation on the Annual Management Report and financial statements for fiscal year 2023

- Deliberation on the proposal for the capital budget for fiscal year 2024

- Delibera on on the Board of Directors proposal for alloca on of the net income veriﬁed for the ﬁscal year 2023 and distribu on of dividends

- Establishment of the compensa on of Directors, Oﬃcers, members of the Supervisory Boardand members of Statutory Commi ees for ﬁscal year 2024

- Nomina on of candidates to the ﬁscal council (the shareholder may nominate as manycandidates as there are seats to be ﬁlled in the general elec on)

