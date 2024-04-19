Voting Map
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 -
Company Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration 1431-1
B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)
NYSE (ELP, ELPC)
LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Consolidated non-present shareholders voting map
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, discloses, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, discloses herein the Consolidated Voting Map of non-present shareholders' votes manifestations, which has been received by B3's Central Depositary and by the Company itself, referring to the resolution of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2024.
Curitiba, April 19, 2024
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:
acionistas@copel.com or +55 0800-412772
Company
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA- COPEL
Process number
5982
Type of Assembly
Extraordinary
Meeting date
22/04/2024
Resolution:
Approve
Reject
Abstain
Total
1
- Proposal for approval of the Restricted Shares and Performance-based Restricted Shares Granting Plan, up to a limit of 1.0% of the Companys share capital, of which
325.489.809
53.940.089
-
379.429.898
up to 0.2% for Restricted Shares and up to 0.8% for Performance-based Restricted Shares.
6
- Election of member of the Board of Directors to complete the current term of office: PEDRO FRANCO SALES - Appointed by Squadra Investimentos - Gestão de
378.044.441
-
1.385.457
379.429.898
Recursos Ltda
7
- Election of member of the Board of Directors to complete the current term of office: VIVIANE ISABELA DE OLIVEIRA MARTINS - IAppointed by Radar Gestora de
379.106.630
-
323.268
379.429.898
Recursos Ltda.
8
- Fulfillment of independence criteria by the elected members of the Board of Directors (Pedro Franco Sales and Viviane Isabela de Oliveira Martins)
379.429.786
-
112
379.429.898
Company
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA- COPEL
Process number
5983
Type of Assembly
Annual General Meeting
Meeting date
22/04/2024
Resolution:
Approve
Reject
Abstain
Total
1
- Deliberation on the Annual Management Report and financial statements for fiscal year 2023
326.658.989
-
29.234.664
355.893.653
2
- Deliberation on the proposal for the capital budget for fiscal year 2024
327.194.899
-
28.698.754
355.893.653
3
- Delibera on on the Board of Directors proposal for alloca on of the net income veriﬁed for the ﬁscal year 2023 and distribu on of dividends
327.675.553
-
28.218.100
355.893.653
4
- Establishment of the compensa on of Directors, Oﬃcers, members of the Supervisory Boardand members of Statutory Commi ees for ﬁscal year 2024
332.888.035
12.029.118
10.976.500
355.893.653
5
- Nomina on of candidates to the ﬁscal council (the shareholder may nominate as manycandidates as there are seats to be ﬁlled in the general elec on)
-
-
-
-
Demetrius Nichele Macei - Sitting member / José Paulo da Silva Filho - Suplente - Appointed by the State of Paraná
327.675.441
112
28.218.100
355.893.653
Francisco Olinto Schmitt - Sitting member / Kuno Dietmar Frank - Suplente - Appointed by Radar Gestora de Recursos Ltda
344.917.153
-
10.976.500
355.893.653
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 20:54:04 UTC.