Voting Map

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 -

Company Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)

NYSE (ELP, ELPC)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Consolidated non-present shareholders voting map

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, discloses, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, discloses herein the Consolidated Voting Map of non-present shareholders' votes manifestations, which has been received by B3's Central Depositary and by the Company itself, referring to the resolution of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2024.

Curitiba, April 19, 2024

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

acionistas@copel.com or +55 0800-412772

Company

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA- COPEL

Process number

5982

Type of Assembly

Extraordinary

Meeting date

22/04/2024

Resolution:

Approve

Reject

Abstain

Total

1

- Proposal for approval of the Restricted Shares and Performance-based Restricted Shares Granting Plan, up to a limit of 1.0% of the Companys share capital, of which

325.489.809

53.940.089

-

379.429.898

up to 0.2% for Restricted Shares and up to 0.8% for Performance-based Restricted Shares.

6

- Election of member of the Board of Directors to complete the current term of office: PEDRO FRANCO SALES - Appointed by Squadra Investimentos - Gestão de

378.044.441

-

1.385.457

379.429.898

Recursos Ltda

7

- Election of member of the Board of Directors to complete the current term of office: VIVIANE ISABELA DE OLIVEIRA MARTINS - IAppointed by Radar Gestora de

379.106.630

-

323.268

379.429.898

Recursos Ltda.

8

- Fulfillment of independence criteria by the elected members of the Board of Directors (Pedro Franco Sales and Viviane Isabela de Oliveira Martins)

379.429.786

-

112

379.429.898

Company

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA- COPEL

Process number

5983

Type of Assembly

Annual General Meeting

Meeting date

22/04/2024

Resolution:

Approve

Reject

Abstain

Total

1

- Deliberation on the Annual Management Report and financial statements for fiscal year 2023

326.658.989

-

29.234.664

355.893.653

2

- Deliberation on the proposal for the capital budget for fiscal year 2024

327.194.899

-

28.698.754

355.893.653

3

- Delibera on on the Board of Directors proposal for alloca on of the net income veriﬁed for the ﬁscal year 2023 and distribu on of dividends

327.675.553

-

28.218.100

355.893.653

4

- Establishment of the compensa on of Directors, Oﬃcers, members of the Supervisory Boardand members of Statutory Commi ees for ﬁscal year 2024

332.888.035

12.029.118

10.976.500

355.893.653

5

- Nomina on of candidates to the ﬁscal council (the shareholder may nominate as manycandidates as there are seats to be ﬁlled in the general elec on)

-

-

-

-

Demetrius Nichele Macei - Sitting member / José Paulo da Silva Filho - Suplente - Appointed by the State of Paraná

327.675.441

112

28.218.100

355.893.653

Francisco Olinto Schmitt - Sitting member / Kuno Dietmar Frank - Suplente - Appointed by Radar Gestora de Recursos Ltda

344.917.153

-

10.976.500

355.893.653

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 20:54:04 UTC.