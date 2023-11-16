SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of November, 2023

Commission File Number 1-14668

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Energy Company of Paraná

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

José Izidoro Biazetto, 158

81200-240 Curitiba, Paraná

Federative Republic of Brazil

+55 (41) 3331-4011

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No ___X____

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Registration as Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

NIRE 41300036535

Brazilian SEC Registration: 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

CALL NOTICE

The Shareholders of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel are invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held exclusively in digital mode, pursuant to CVM Resolution no. 81/2022, on December 18, 2023, at 2 p.m., via Ten Meetings digital platform (https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal/?id=535E2A65014E), to decide on the following agenda:

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

1. Undoing of the program sponsored by the Company of depositary receipts (Units) composed of 1 (one) common share and 4 (four) class "B" preferred shares ("Units Program");

2. Authorization for the directors to carry out all the acts that may be necessary for the undoing of the Units Program, allowing them to carry out or cause to be carried out any acts and/or negotiate, approve and sign any contracts, communications, documents or instruments that they deem necessary or appropriate; and

3. Resolution on the adequacy of the compensation of Directors, Members of the Supervisory Board and Members of Statutory Committees for 2023.

Documents referring to the matters to be discussed at the General Meeting, including the Management's Proposal and the Manual for Participation in General Shareholders' Meetings, are available for shareholders' consultation at the Company's headquarters as well as on its website (ri.copel.com).

The General Meeting shall be carried out exclusively in digital mode, so the Company's shareholder may take part:

(a) through a ballot paper for the exercise of his/her voting right at a distance, whose template is available to shareholders on the following websites: the Company's (http://ri.copel.com), Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - B3 and Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM); or

(b) via digital platform, which shall be accessed personally or by a dully appointed proxy, according to CVM Resolution no. 81/2022.

We inform you that the shareholder may participate in the Meeting having or not sent the Ballot Paper, but if he/she chooses to vote at the Meeting, any voting instructions previously sent by means of the Ballot by the shareholder will be disregarded, and the vote cast at the Meeting will prevail.

Distance voting ballots may be sent, pursuant to CVM Resolution no. 81/2022, through the Shareholders' custody agents, to the Bookkeeping Agent for the shares issued by the Company, or directly to the Company, in accordance with the guidelines in the Manual for Participation in Shareholders' Meetings.

The proof of share ownership must be made in accordance with Federal Law no. 6404/1976 - Corporation Law and Copel's Bylaws, as applicable.

To participate in the Meetings via Digital Platform, up to 2 days before the Assembly is held, that is, until December 16, 2023, the shareholder must access the Ten Meetings platform (https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal/?id=535E2A65014E), fill in all the registration data and attach all the documents necessary for their qualification to participate and/or vote in the Meetings:

- Individual Shareholder:

(a) valid identification with photo of the shareholder;

(b) proof of ownership of shares issued by Copel, issued by the depositary financial institution or custodian; and

(c) indication of an e-mail address to receive an individual invitation to access the Digital Platform and consequently participate in the Meeting.

- Legal Entity Shareholder or Legal Entity:

(a) valid identification with photo of the legal representative;

(b) documents proving representation, including appointment by proxy and copies of professional qualification documents and minutes of the directors' election; and, in the case of an investment fund, copies of (i) bylaws/regulations of the fund in effect, (ii) professional qualification documents of its director, administrator or legal representative, as the case may be; and (iii) the minutes of the election of such persons;

(c) proof of ownership of shares issued by Copel, from depositary or custodian financial institutions; and

(d) indication of an e-mail address to receive an individual invitation to access the Digital Platform and consequently participate in the Meeting.

The instructions for accessing the Digital Platform and/or sending the Distance Voting Ballots, pursuant to CVM Resolution no. 81/2022, can be found in the Management's Proposal and Manual for Participation in Shareholders' Meetings. We inform you that under the terms of the legislation in force, the Meeting will be recorded.

Despite the possibility of participating via Digital Platform, Copel recommends shareholders to adopt the Distance Voting Ballots.

Pursuant to Article 6 of the Company's bylaws, no shareholder or group of shareholders, Brazilian or foreign, public or private, may exercise voting rights in excess of the percentage equivalent to 10% (ten percent) of the total number of shares into which Copel's voting capital is divided, regardless of their stake in the share capital.

Curitiba, November 16, 2023

Marcel Martins Malczewski

Chairman of the Board of Directors

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date November 16, 2023

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL By: /S/ Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Daniel Pimentel Slaviero

Chief Executive Officer

