EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

FINAL CONDENSED VOTING MAP

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, discloses, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, hereby discloses the Extraordinary General Meeting that consolidates the votes cast at the Annual General Meeting held on this date.

Curitiba, July 10, 2023

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email

acionistas@copel.com or call to 0800-412772

