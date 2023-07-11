EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
FINAL CONDENSED VOTING MAP
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, discloses, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, hereby discloses the Extraordinary General Meeting that consolidates the votes cast at the Annual General Meeting held on this date.
Curitiba, July 10, 2023
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email
acionistas@copel.com or call to 0800-412772
