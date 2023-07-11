Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL specializes in the, transmission, and distribution of electricity. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity production, transmission and distribution (92.7%); - gas distribution (4.9%); - supply of telecommunication services (2.4%). At the end of 2019, the group had 30 plants (17 hydroelectric, 12 wind farms and 1 thermoelectric plant) with a total installed capacity of 7,246.4 MW. Copel also operates 7,441 km of transmission lines.

Sector Electric Utilities