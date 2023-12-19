SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

For the month of December, 2023

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA

Energy Company of Paraná

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

FINAL CONDENSED VOTING MAP

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, discloses, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, hereby discloses the Extraordinary General Meeting that consolidates the votes cast at the Annual General Meeting held on this date.

Curitiba, December 18, 2023

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email

acionistas@copel.com or call to 0800-412772

Process Number 5722 Meeting Date 12/18/2023 14:00h Type of Assembly GM - General Metting TYPE OF RESOLUTION APPROVE REJECT ABSTAIN TOTAL Undoing of the program sponsored by the Company of depositary receipts (Units) 615,169,258 16,996 17,273 615,203,527 Authorization for the directors to carry out all the acts that may be necessary for the undoing of the Units Program 615,168,353 16,870 18,260 615,203,483 Supplementation of the compensation of Directors, Members of the Supervisory Board and Members of Statutory Committees for 2023 460,856,195 151,878,401 2,468,765 615,203,361

Date December 18, 2023

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero
Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer

