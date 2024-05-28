SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 -

Company Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)

NYSE (ELP, ELPC)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)

Fitch reaffirms 'AAA(bra)' Rating for Copel and its Subsidiaries

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the risk rating agency Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") reaffirmed the highest possible long-term rating on the Fitch scale - 'AAA (bra)' for Copel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Copel Geração e Transmissão, Copel Distribuição and Copel Serviços . At the same time, the corporate ratings outlook was maintained as stable.

The preservation of the 'AAA (bra)' rating mainly reflects Copel's solid business profile, with important and profitable energy generation, transmission and distribution assets that contribute to diluting operational and regulatory risks.

According to the Fitch report, the following fundamentals stand out:

(i) Financial Leverage Remains Conservative , around 2.5 times for 2024-2025, on a consolidated basis. The rating considers the effects of the payment of the grant bonus for the renewal of concessions for hydroelectric plants, in 2024, and the more intensive investments in the distributor until the next tariff review in 2026;

(ii) Strong Business Profile justified by the benefit of the diversification and relevance of its operating assets in the Brazilian electricity sector, which makes it possible to dilute any operational and regulatory risks;

(iii) Gains in Efficiency in Distribution , mainly due to market growth, consistent gains in efficiency and network modernization;

(iv) Positive Free Cash Flow , whose performance in the main businesses sustains the investments planned for the two-year period.

The Company highlights that the preservation of the rating at the top of the Fitch scale confirms its commitment to the sustainable strategic agenda of increasing efficiency in all businesses and discipline in capital allocation.

Curitiba, May 24, 2024.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011

