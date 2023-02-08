Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 03/23 - Divestment in UEGA – start of the non-binding proposal phase

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 03/23

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company Registry (NIRE)

41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Divestment in UEGA - start of the non-binding proposal phase

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general, in continuity with what was published in Relevant Facts nº 05/22 and 08/22, that it has started the non-binding proposal phase for the sale of its entire stake, corresponding, directly and indirectly, to 81.2% of the total and voting capital stock of UEG Araucária S.A. ("UEGA"), together with its partner Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") which hold 18.8% of the remaining capital.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a descriptive memorandum containing more detailed information about the company in question, in addition to instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for preparing and submitting non-binding proposals.

The main subsequent stages of the project will be communicated to the market in due course.

The divestment of this asset is in line with the decarbonization process of the Copel group's generation portfolio and adheres to Copel's Corporate Strategic Planning - 2030 Vision, strengthening the pillars for the perpetuity and sustainable growth of the business.

About TPP Araucária - Araucária Gas Thermoelectric Power Plant

TPP Araucária is a natural gas power plant with an installed capacity of 484.15 MW that operates in a combined cycle (two gas turbines and one steam turbine) and operates in the modality known as "merchant1".

The plant is located in the municipality of Araucária, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, in the State of Paraná, and was established in April 1998 with the beginning of its operational activities in September 2002. The plant, according to Resolution 351/1999, is authorized to operate until December 22, 2029, with the possibility of renewal.

1 Plants without electricity sales contracts, whether in the free (ACL) or regulated (ACR) environment, subject to fluctuations in the Settle- ment Price for Differences - PLD. In this modality, the UEGA, as a thermoelectric plant centrally dispatched by the National Electric System Operator (ONS), is dispatched in situations where the Marginal Operation Cost (CMO) of the electrical system exceeds its Variable Unit Cost (CVU) approved by ANEEL, or out of order-of-merit, when requested by the ONS.