  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  News
  Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:20 2023-02-08 pm EST
7.540 BRL   +2.31%
Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Divestment in UEGA – start of the non-binding proposal phase - Form 6-K
PU
Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : IR 03/23 - Divestment in UEGA – start of the non-binding proposal phase
PU
Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Notice to the Market 02/23 - Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 2.4% in 2022
PU
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 03/23 - Divestment in UEGA – start of the non-binding proposal phase

02/08/2023 | 04:41pm EST
NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 03/23

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company Registry (NIRE)

41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Divestment in UEGA - start of the non-binding proposal phase

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general, in continuity with what was published in Relevant Facts nº 05/22 and 08/22, that it has started the non-binding proposal phase for the sale of its entire stake, corresponding, directly and indirectly, to 81.2% of the total and voting capital stock of UEG Araucária S.A. ("UEGA"), together with its partner Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") which hold 18.8% of the remaining capital.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a descriptive memorandum containing more detailed information about the company in question, in addition to instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for preparing and submitting non-binding proposals.

The main subsequent stages of the project will be communicated to the market in due course.

The divestment of this asset is in line with the decarbonization process of the Copel group's generation portfolio and adheres to Copel's Corporate Strategic Planning - 2030 Vision, strengthening the pillars for the perpetuity and sustainable growth of the business.

About TPP Araucária - Araucária Gas Thermoelectric Power Plant

TPP Araucária is a natural gas power plant with an installed capacity of 484.15 MW that operates in a combined cycle (two gas turbines and one steam turbine) and operates in the modality known as "merchant1".

The plant is located in the municipality of Araucária, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, in the State of Paraná, and was established in April 1998 with the beginning of its operational activities in September 2002. The plant, according to Resolution 351/1999, is authorized to operate until December 22, 2029, with the possibility of renewal.

Curitiba, February 08, 2023.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

1 Plants without electricity sales contracts, whether in the free (ACL) or regulated (ACR) environment, subject to fluctuations in the Settle- ment Price for Differences - PLD. In this modality, the UEGA, as a thermoelectric plant centrally dispatched by the National Electric System Operator (ONS), is dispatched in situations where the Marginal Operation Cost (CMO) of the electrical system exceeds its Variable Unit Cost (CVU) approved by ANEEL, or out of order-of-merit, when requested by the ONS.

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 21:40:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 19 419 M 3 705 M 3 705 M
Net income 2022 947 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 10 240 M 1 954 M 1 954 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 5,79%
Capitalization 19 374 M 3 696 M 3 696 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 056
Free-Float 44,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,37 BRL
Average target price 9,09 BRL
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
