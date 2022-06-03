Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  News
  Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/03 04:07:52 pm EDT
7.270 BRL   -1.89%
06/03COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : IR 13/22 - Copel's participation in an Online Event
PU
05/31COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
05/23Brazil regulator probes whether activist's funds engaged in insider trading -documents
RE
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 13/22 - Copel's participation in an Online Event

06/03/2022 | 07:12pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 13/22

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Publicly Held Company Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 76.483.817/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300036535 CVM Registration: 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Copel's participation in an Online Event

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells energy, in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it will participate in an Online Event organized by Infomoney.

The video (only in portuguese) will be available through the link https://youtu.be/Bthq6IW1wmg, from 06/05/2022, at 5 pm, and the main topics are available: Company History, Risks, Opportunities, Company Dividend Policy, 1Q22 Results and Outlook, with the participation of Mr. Daniel Slaviero, Copel's Chief Executive Officer.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keep its investors, stakeholders and the market in general informed about matters of interest to the market.The Company reiterates its commitment to keep its investors, interested parties and the market in general informed about matters of interest to the market.

Curitiba, June 03, 2022.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

1

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 23:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
