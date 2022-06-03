Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 13/22 - Copel's participation in an Online Event

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 13/22

Copel's participation in an Online Event

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells energy, in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it will participate in an Online Event organized by Infomoney.

The video (only in portuguese) will be available through the link https://youtu.be/Bthq6IW1wmg, from 06/05/2022, at 5 pm, and the main topics are available: Company History, Risks, Opportunities, Company Dividend Policy, 1Q22 Results and Outlook, with the participation of Mr. Daniel Slaviero, Copel's Chief Executive Officer.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keep its investors, stakeholders and the market in general informed about matters of interest to the market.

