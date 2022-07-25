Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 18/22 - Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 1.7% in 2Q22 and 3.8% year-to-date
Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 1.7% in 2Q22
and 3.8% year-to-date
COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby communicates to its shareholders and the market in general the performance of the energy market in 2Q22 and in the first half of 2022.
Distribution
Grid Market
Copel Distribuição's grid market, made up of the captive market, supply to concessionaires and licensees within the State of Paraná and all the free customers existing in its concession area, grew by 1.7% in energy consumption in second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year and 3.8% year-to- date. Considering the offset energy from Micro and Mini Distributed Generation of energy (MMGD), which went from 152 GWh in 2Q21 to 255 GWh in 2Q22, an increase of 67.1%, the growth of the billed grid market registered a variation of 0.5% between the periods and 2.3% in the accumulated for the year, including the Availability Cost1 verified for the Distributed Generation market.
Number of Customers
Consumed Energy (GWh)
Jun-22
Jun-21
∆%
2Q22
2Q21
∆%
1H22
1H21
∆%
Residential
4,085,179
3,995,886
2.2
1,943
1,973
(1.5)
4,209
4,081
3.1
Industrial
70,583
71,964
(1.9)
3,139
3,051
2.9
6,083
5,931
2.6
Captive
69,535
71,016
(2.1)
536
584
(8.1)
1,052
1,144
(8.0)
Free
1,048
948
10.5
2,603
2,467
5.5
5,031
4,786
5.1
Commercial
426,450
418,027
2.0
1,543
1,444
6.9
3,248
2,966
9.5
Captive
425,101
416,889
2.0
1,043
1,000
4.3
2,250
2,101
7.1
Free
1,349
1,138
18.5
500
444
12.7
998
865
15.5
Rural
336,404
345,800
(2.7)
621
653
(4.9)
1,365
1,368
(0.3)
Captive
336,360
345,768
(2.7)
590
628
(6.1)
1,302
1,318
(1.2)
Free
44
32
37.5
31
24
25.4
62
51
23.0
Others
53,028
60,344
(12.1)
604
589
2.6
1,223
1,182
3.4
Captive
53,016
60,334
(12.1)
602
587
2.5
1,220
1,180
3.4
Free
12
10
20.0
2
1
100.0
3
3
-
Total Captive Market
4,969,191
4,889,893
1.6
4,714
4,773
(1.2)
10,034
9,824
2.1
Total Free Market
2,453
2,128
15.3
3,135
2,937
6.7
6,095
5,704
6.9
Supply to Concessionaries
7
7
-
240
241
(0.6)
470
463
1.5
Total Grid Market
4,971,651
4,892,028
1.6
8,089
7,951
1.7
16,599
15,991
3.8
Micro and Mini Distributed Generation (MMGD)
(255)
(152)
67.1
(527)
(288)
82.8
Total Billed Market
-
-
-
7,834
7,798
0.5
16,071
15,703
2.3
These results are mainly due to, of energy consumed by the classes:
Commercial, with an increase of 6.9%, impacted by the resumption of economic activity from the easing of restrictive measures to social mobility to prevent coronavirus, with an impact on the growth of consumption of: Education Activities by 34.3%, representing 2.0% of class consumption;
1 The availability cost represents the minimum amount charged for the availability of the distribution grid and is referenced in the input configurations of
Accommodation by 32.0%, representing 2.5% of class consumption; Food by 15.6%, representing 6.1% of class consumption; Services for Buildings by 14.6%, representing 5.4% of class consumption; and Retail by 5.6%, representing 31.1% of class consumption;
Industrial, with an increase of 2.9% due to the growth in consumption of: Metallurgy Sectors by 53.8%, representing 3.7% of class consumption; Manufacture of Food Products by 4.6%, representing 35.8% of class consumption, and Manufacture of Pulp and Paper by 4.7%, representing 12.0% of class consumption;
Other classes, with an increase of 2.6%, mainly due to the Public Power class due to the return of on-site activities as a result of the easing of restrictive measures, especially in public education;
Residential, with a 1.5% reduction as a result of the easing of restrictive measures, which allowed for a return to work and school activities, reducing the permanence of consumers in their homes and, consequently, the average consumption in the period, that passed from 165 kWh/month in 2Q21 to 158.8 kWh/month in 2Q22 (down 3.7%);
Rural, with a reduction of 4.9% impacted by the decrease in the number of captive consumers of 2.7% and a reduction of 9.8% in the consumption of the Agriculture and Livestock activity, which represents 88.6% of the consumption of the class.
The following charts demonstrate the energy consumed by class in the second quarter of 2022:
Captive Market
Other
13%
Rural
Residential
13%
41%
Commercial
22%
Industrial
11%
Total Market
Other
Rural
8%
Residential
8%
25%
Commercial 19%
Industrial 40%
Generation
The volume of energy sold by Copel Geração e Transmissão (including energy from HPP Foz do Areia - FDA and SHP Bela Vista - BVE, but excluding TPP Araucária) reached 4,257 GWh in 2Q22, an increase of 5.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. For wind farms, total energy sold was 709 GWh, an increase of 27.1%, mainly influenced by the Vilas Wind Complex, which has been in the Company's energy portfolio since December 21 and represented 26.1 % of wind power generation.
TPP Araucaria
In 2Q22, there was no dispatch from TPP Araucária due to the improvement in hydrological conditions.
Generation Consolidated Sales (GWh)
Generation UEGA (GWh)1
Trading
Copel Mercado Livre
In the second quarter of 2022, the volume of energy sold by Copel Mercado Livre increased by 6.3% compared to 2Q21, due to the 41.9% growth in energy sold to free consumers and 12.4% growth in energy sold in bilateral contracts.
Copel's Consolidated Market
The total energy sold by Copel, comprising the sales of Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farms and Copel Mercado Livre in all markets, reached 16,607 GWh in 2Q22, representing a growth of 5.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.
The following table presents Copel's total energy sales, segmented between Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farms and Copel Mercado Livre:
Copel's Consolidated Market
Number of Customers / Agreements
Energy Sold (GWh)
Jun-22
Jun-21
∆%
2Q22
2Q21
∆%
1H22
1H21
∆%
Copel DIS
4,969,504
4,890,307
1.6
5,904
5,684
3.9
11,062
10,870
1.8
Captive Market
1
4,969,191
4,889,893
1.6
4,714
4,773
(1.2)
9,506
9,536
(0.3)
Concessionaries and Licensees
7
7
-
25
23
8.7
47
43
9.3
CCEE (Assigments MCSD EN)
284
396
(28.3)
53
175
(69.6)
105
349
(69.9)
CCEE (MVE)
22
11
100.0
175
103
69.6
348
206
68.9
CCEE (MCP)
-
-
-
937
610
53.6
1,056
736
43.5
Copel GeT
527
261
101.9
4,255
4,046
5.2
8,750
8,502
2.9
CCEAR (Copel DIS)
3
3
-
30
30
(0.7)
61
61
(0.6)
CCEAR (other concessionaries)
101
101
-
535
525
1.9
1,102
1,113
(1.0)
Free Customers
1
15
(93.3)
-
303
-
-
631
-
Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)
182
130
40.0
3,419
3,034
12.7
7,111
6,349
12.0
Bilateral Agreements
2
4
12
(66.7)
36
154
(76.9)
186
348
(46.5)
CCEE (MCP)
3
236
-
-
236
-
-
290
-
-
Wind Farms Complex
359
344
4.4
711
558
27.4
1,516
1,108
36.8
CCEAR (Copel DIS)
6
6
-
8
8
-
16
15
6.7
CCEAR (other concessionaries)
328
328
-
318
321
(0.9)
636
639
(0.5)
CER
10
10
-
228
228
-
454
454
-
Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)
5
-
-
64
-
-
143
-
-
Bilateral Agreements
2
10
-
-
93
-
-
195
-
-
CCEE (MCP)
3
-
-
-
-
1
-
72
-
-
Copel Mercado Livre
1,678
1,518
10.5
5,992
5,637
6.3
12,156
10,836
12.2
Free Customers
1,470
1,275
15.3
2,840
2,002
41.9
5,762
3,969
45.2
Bilateral Agreements (Group Companies)
10
46
(78.3)
177
999
(82.3)
274
1,310
(79.1)
Bilateral Agreements
2
198
197
0.5
2,964
2,636
12.4
6,044
5,521
9.5
CCEE (MCP)
-
-
-
11
-
-
76
36
111.1
Total Copel
4,972,068
4,892,430
1.6
16,862
15,925
5.9
33,484
31,316
6.9
Eliminations (operations with Group companies)
-
-
-
(3,697)
(4,071)
(9.2)
(7,668)
(7,735)
(0.9)
Total Consolidated Copel
4,972,068
4,892,430
1.6
12,910
11,702
10.3
25,816
23,581
9.5
Note: Not considering the energy from MRE (Energy Relocation Mechanism) and the energy from TPP Araucária sold in the CCEE Spot Market.
For the billed market, the compensated energy from Mini and Micro Distribuited Generation (MMGD) is discounted. 2 Includes Short Term Sales Agreements and CBR 3 Assured Power allocated in the period, after impact of the GSF.
CCEE: Electric Power Trade Chamber / CCEAR: Energy Purchase Agreements in the Regulated Market / MCP: Short Term Market / CER: Agreements Reserve Energy / MCSD EN - Mechanism for Compensation of Surpluses and Deficits of New Energy / MVE - MVE - Sale of energy to the free market through the Surplus Selling Mechanism.
Curitiba, July 25, 2022.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:
