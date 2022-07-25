Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 18/22 - Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 1.7% in 2Q22 and 3.8% year-to-date

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 18/22

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

CNPJ/ME 76.483.817/0001-20 - NIRE 41300036535 - Registro CVM 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 1.7% in 2Q22

and 3.8% year-to-date

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby communicates to its shareholders and the market in general the performance of the energy market in 2Q22 and in the first half of 2022.

Distribution

Grid Market

Copel Distribuição's grid market, made up of the captive market, supply to concessionaires and licensees within the State of Paraná and all the free customers existing in its concession area, grew by 1.7% in energy consumption in second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year and 3.8% year-to- date. Considering the offset energy from Micro and Mini Distributed Generation of energy (MMGD), which went from 152 GWh in 2Q21 to 255 GWh in 2Q22, an increase of 67.1%, the growth of the billed grid market registered a variation of 0.5% between the periods and 2.3% in the accumulated for the year, including the Availability Cost1 verified for the Distributed Generation market.

Number of Customers Consumed Energy (GWh) Jun-22 Jun-21 ∆% 2Q22 2Q21 ∆% 1H22 1H21 ∆% Residential 4,085,179 3,995,886 2.2 1,943 1,973 (1.5) 4,209 4,081 3.1 Industrial 70,583 71,964 (1.9) 3,139 3,051 2.9 6,083 5,931 2.6 Captive 69,535 71,016 (2.1) 536 584 (8.1) 1,052 1,144 (8.0) Free 1,048 948 10.5 2,603 2,467 5.5 5,031 4,786 5.1 Commercial 426,450 418,027 2.0 1,543 1,444 6.9 3,248 2,966 9.5 Captive 425,101 416,889 2.0 1,043 1,000 4.3 2,250 2,101 7.1 Free 1,349 1,138 18.5 500 444 12.7 998 865 15.5 Rural 336,404 345,800 (2.7) 621 653 (4.9) 1,365 1,368 (0.3) Captive 336,360 345,768 (2.7) 590 628 (6.1) 1,302 1,318 (1.2) Free 44 32 37.5 31 24 25.4 62 51 23.0 Others 53,028 60,344 (12.1) 604 589 2.6 1,223 1,182 3.4 Captive 53,016 60,334 (12.1) 602 587 2.5 1,220 1,180 3.4 Free 12 10 20.0 2 1 100.0 3 3 - Total Captive Market 4,969,191 4,889,893 1.6 4,714 4,773 (1.2) 10,034 9,824 2.1 Total Free Market 2,453 2,128 15.3 3,135 2,937 6.7 6,095 5,704 6.9 Supply to Concessionaries 7 7 - 240 241 (0.6) 470 463 1.5 Total Grid Market 4,971,651 4,892,028 1.6 8,089 7,951 1.7 16,599 15,991 3.8 Micro and Mini Distributed Generation (MMGD) (255) (152) 67.1 (527) (288) 82.8 Total Billed Market - - - 7,834 7,798 0.5 16,071 15,703 2.3

These results are mainly due to, of energy consumed by the classes:

Commercial , with an increase of 6.9%, impacted by the resumption of economic activity from the easing of restrictive measures to social mobility to prevent coronavirus, with an impact on the growth of consumption of: Education Activities by 34.3%, representing 2.0% of class consumption;

1 The availability cost represents the minimum amount charged for the availability of the distribution grid and is referenced in the input configurations of

consumer units: 30 kWh single-phase, 50 kWh two-phase and 100 kWh three-phase circuits (ANEEL Ordinance Nº 1,000/2021 , art. 291).