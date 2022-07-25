Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  News
  Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-25 pm EDT
7.010 BRL   +1.59%
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 18/22 - Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 1.7% in 2Q22 and 3.8% year-to-date

07/25/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 18/22

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

CNPJ/ME 76.483.817/0001-20 - NIRE 41300036535 - Registro CVM 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 1.7% in 2Q22

and 3.8% year-to-date

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby communicates to its shareholders and the market in general the performance of the energy market in 2Q22 and in the first half of 2022.

Distribution

Grid Market

Copel Distribuição's grid market, made up of the captive market, supply to concessionaires and licensees within the State of Paraná and all the free customers existing in its concession area, grew by 1.7% in energy consumption in second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year and 3.8% year-to- date. Considering the offset energy from Micro and Mini Distributed Generation of energy (MMGD), which went from 152 GWh in 2Q21 to 255 GWh in 2Q22, an increase of 67.1%, the growth of the billed grid market registered a variation of 0.5% between the periods and 2.3% in the accumulated for the year, including the Availability Cost1 verified for the Distributed Generation market.

Number of Customers

Consumed Energy (GWh)

Jun-22

Jun-21

∆%

2Q22

2Q21

∆%

1H22

1H21

∆%

Residential

4,085,179

3,995,886

2.2

1,943

1,973

(1.5)

4,209

4,081

3.1

Industrial

70,583

71,964

(1.9)

3,139

3,051

2.9

6,083

5,931

2.6

Captive

69,535

71,016

(2.1)

536

584

(8.1)

1,052

1,144

(8.0)

Free

1,048

948

10.5

2,603

2,467

5.5

5,031

4,786

5.1

Commercial

426,450

418,027

2.0

1,543

1,444

6.9

3,248

2,966

9.5

Captive

425,101

416,889

2.0

1,043

1,000

4.3

2,250

2,101

7.1

Free

1,349

1,138

18.5

500

444

12.7

998

865

15.5

Rural

336,404

345,800

(2.7)

621

653

(4.9)

1,365

1,368

(0.3)

Captive

336,360

345,768

(2.7)

590

628

(6.1)

1,302

1,318

(1.2)

Free

44

32

37.5

31

24

25.4

62

51

23.0

Others

53,028

60,344

(12.1)

604

589

2.6

1,223

1,182

3.4

Captive

53,016

60,334

(12.1)

602

587

2.5

1,220

1,180

3.4

Free

12

10

20.0

2

1

100.0

3

3

-

Total Captive Market

4,969,191

4,889,893

1.6

4,714

4,773

(1.2)

10,034

9,824

2.1

Total Free Market

2,453

2,128

15.3

3,135

2,937

6.7

6,095

5,704

6.9

Supply to Concessionaries

7

7

-

240

241

(0.6)

470

463

1.5

Total Grid Market

4,971,651

4,892,028

1.6

8,089

7,951

1.7

16,599

15,991

3.8

Micro and Mini Distributed Generation (MMGD)

(255)

(152)

67.1

(527)

(288)

82.8

Total Billed Market

-

-

-

7,834

7,798

0.5

16,071

15,703

2.3

These results are mainly due to, of energy consumed by the classes:

  1. Commercial, with an increase of 6.9%, impacted by the resumption of economic activity from the easing of restrictive measures to social mobility to prevent coronavirus, with an impact on the growth of consumption of: Education Activities by 34.3%, representing 2.0% of class consumption;

1 The availability cost represents the minimum amount charged for the availability of the distribution grid and is referenced in the input configurations of

consumer units: 30 kWh single-phase, 50 kWh two-phase and 100 kWh three-phase circuits (ANEEL Ordinance Nº 1,000/2021 , art. 291).

1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 18/22

Accommodation by 32.0%, representing 2.5% of class consumption; Food by 15.6%, representing 6.1% of class consumption; Services for Buildings by 14.6%, representing 5.4% of class consumption; and Retail by 5.6%, representing 31.1% of class consumption;

  1. Industrial, with an increase of 2.9% due to the growth in consumption of: Metallurgy Sectors by 53.8%, representing 3.7% of class consumption; Manufacture of Food Products by 4.6%, representing 35.8% of class consumption, and Manufacture of Pulp and Paper by 4.7%, representing 12.0% of class consumption;
  2. Other classes, with an increase of 2.6%, mainly due to the Public Power class due to the return of on-site activities as a result of the easing of restrictive measures, especially in public education;
  3. Residential, with a 1.5% reduction as a result of the easing of restrictive measures, which allowed for a return to work and school activities, reducing the permanence of consumers in their homes and, consequently, the average consumption in the period, that passed from 165 kWh/month in 2Q21 to 158.8 kWh/month in 2Q22 (down 3.7%);
  4. Rural, with a reduction of 4.9% impacted by the decrease in the number of captive consumers of 2.7% and a reduction of 9.8% in the consumption of the Agriculture and Livestock activity, which represents 88.6% of the consumption of the class.

The following charts demonstrate the energy consumed by class in the second quarter of 2022:

Captive Market

Other

13%

Rural

Residential

13%

41%

Commercial

22%

Industrial

11%

Total Market

Other

Rural

8%

Residential

8%

25%

Commercial 19%

Industrial 40%

Generation

The volume of energy sold by Copel Geração e Transmissão (including energy from HPP Foz do Areia - FDA and SHP Bela Vista - BVE, but excluding TPP Araucária) reached 4,257 GWh in 2Q22, an increase of 5.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. For wind farms, total energy sold was 709 GWh, an increase of 27.1%, mainly influenced by the Vilas Wind Complex, which has been in the Company's energy portfolio since December 21 and represented 26.1 % of wind power generation.

2

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 18/22

TPP Araucaria

In 2Q22, there was no dispatch from TPP Araucária due to the improvement in hydrological conditions.

Generation Consolidated Sales (GWh)

Generation UEGA (GWh)1

Trading

Copel Mercado Livre

In the second quarter of 2022, the volume of energy sold by Copel Mercado Livre increased by 6.3% compared to 2Q21, due to the 41.9% growth in energy sold to free consumers and 12.4% growth in energy sold in bilateral contracts.

Copel's Consolidated Market

The total energy sold by Copel, comprising the sales of Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farms and Copel Mercado Livre in all markets, reached 16,607 GWh in 2Q22, representing a growth of 5.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The following table presents Copel's total energy sales, segmented between Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farms and Copel Mercado Livre:

3

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 18/22

Copel's Consolidated Market

Number of Customers / Agreements

Energy Sold (GWh)

Jun-22

Jun-21

∆%

2Q22

2Q21

∆%

1H22

1H21

∆%

Copel DIS

4,969,504

4,890,307

1.6

5,904

5,684

3.9

11,062

10,870

1.8

Captive Market

1

4,969,191

4,889,893

1.6

4,714

4,773

(1.2)

9,506

9,536

(0.3)

Concessionaries and Licensees

7

7

-

25

23

8.7

47

43

9.3

CCEE (Assigments MCSD EN)

284

396

(28.3)

53

175

(69.6)

105

349

(69.9)

CCEE (MVE)

22

11

100.0

175

103

69.6

348

206

68.9

CCEE (MCP)

-

-

-

937

610

53.6

1,056

736

43.5

Copel GeT

527

261

101.9

4,255

4,046

5.2

8,750

8,502

2.9

CCEAR (Copel DIS)

3

3

-

30

30

(0.7)

61

61

(0.6)

CCEAR (other concessionaries)

101

101

-

535

525

1.9

1,102

1,113

(1.0)

Free Customers

1

15

(93.3)

-

303

-

-

631

-

Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)

182

130

40.0

3,419

3,034

12.7

7,111

6,349

12.0

Bilateral Agreements

2

4

12

(66.7)

36

154

(76.9)

186

348

(46.5)

CCEE (MCP)

3

236

-

-

236

-

-

290

-

-

Wind Farms Complex

359

344

4.4

711

558

27.4

1,516

1,108

36.8

CCEAR (Copel DIS)

6

6

-

8

8

-

16

15

6.7

CCEAR (other concessionaries)

328

328

-

318

321

(0.9)

636

639

(0.5)

CER

10

10

-

228

228

-

454

454

-

Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)

5

-

-

64

-

-

143

-

-

Bilateral Agreements

2

10

-

-

93

-

-

195

-

-

CCEE (MCP)

3

-

-

-

-

1

-

72

-

-

Copel Mercado Livre

1,678

1,518

10.5

5,992

5,637

6.3

12,156

10,836

12.2

Free Customers

1,470

1,275

15.3

2,840

2,002

41.9

5,762

3,969

45.2

Bilateral Agreements (Group Companies)

10

46

(78.3)

177

999

(82.3)

274

1,310

(79.1)

Bilateral Agreements

2

198

197

0.5

2,964

2,636

12.4

6,044

5,521

9.5

CCEE (MCP)

-

-

-

11

-

-

76

36

111.1

Total Copel

4,972,068

4,892,430

1.6

16,862

15,925

5.9

33,484

31,316

6.9

Eliminations (operations with Group companies)

-

-

-

(3,697)

(4,071)

(9.2)

(7,668)

(7,735)

(0.9)

Total Consolidated Copel

4,972,068

4,892,430

1.6

12,910

11,702

10.3

25,816

23,581

9.5

Note: Not considering the energy from MRE (Energy Relocation Mechanism) and the energy from TPP Araucária sold in the CCEE Spot Market.

  • For the billed market, the compensated energy from Mini and Micro Distribuited Generation (MMGD) is discounted.
    2 Includes Short Term Sales Agreements and CBR
    3 Assured Power allocated in the period, after impact of the GSF.
    CCEE: Electric Power Trade Chamber / CCEAR: Energy Purchase Agreements in the Regulated Market / MCP: Short Term Market / CER: Agreements Reserve Energy / MCSD EN - Mechanism for Compensation of Surpluses and Deficits of New Energy / MVE - MVE - Sale of energy to the free market through the Surplus Selling Mechanism.

Curitiba, July 25, 2022.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

4

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
