Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 22/22 - Energy Market

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 22/22

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company Registry (NIRE)

41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 2.5% in 3Q22 and

3.4% year-to-date

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general the performance of the energy market in the third quarter and in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Distribution

Grid Market

Copel Distribuição's grid market, made up of the captive market, supply to concessionaires and licensees within the State of Paraná and all the free customers existing in its concession area, grew by 2.5% in electricity consumption in 3Q22 and growth of 3.4% in the year. The billed grid market, which considers the offset energy from Mini and Micro Distributed Generation of energy - MMGD, recorded growth of 1.0% in 3Q22 and 1.9% in the year, verified the Availability Cost1.

The volume of offset energy, which is the excess of generation from MMGD compensated in billing, grew 75.9% in 3Q22 and 80.0% in the year, highlighting the growth in the Residential, Commercial and Rural classes. The number of consumers joining the MMGD reached 183,885, an amount 99.9% higher than in September 2021.

Number of Customers Consumed Energy (GWh) Sep-22 Sep-21 ∆% 3Q22 3Q21 ∆% 9M22 9M21 ∆% Residential 4,108,640 4,016,423 2.3 1,948 1,940 0.4 6,158 6,021 2.3 Industrial 70,220 71,811 (2.2) 3,118 3,026 3.0 9,202 8,957 2.7 Captive 69,149 70,823 (2.4) 543 575 (5.6) 1,595 1,720 (7.3) Free 1,071 988 8.4 2,575 2,451 5.1 7,607 7,237 5.1 Commercial 429,040 421,007 1.9 1,489 1,374 8.4 4,738 4,341 9.1 Captive 427,641 419,800 1.9 996 954 4.4 3,246 3,056 6.2 Free 1,399 1,207 15.9 493 420 17.4 1,492 1,285 16.1 Rural 334,480 343,699 (2.7) 551 572 (3.7) 1,916 1,939 (1.2) Captive 334,433 343,663 (2.7) 519 548 (5.3) 1,821 1,865 (2.4) Free 47 36 30.6 32 24 33.3 95 74 28.4 Others 53,485 52,292 2.3 588 580 1.4 1,810 1,763 2.7 Captive 53,473 52,282 2.3 586 579 1.2 1,805 1,759 2.6 Free 12 10 20.0 2 1 100.0 5 4 25.0 Total Captive Market 4,993,336 4,902,991 1.8 4,592 4,596 (0.1) 14,625 14,421 1.4 Total Free Market 2,529 2,241 12.9 3,102 2,896 7.1 9,199 8,600 7.0 Supply to Concessionaries 7 7 - 230 236 (2.5) 700 699 0.1 Total Grid Market 4,995,872 4,905,239 1.8 7,924 7,728 2.5 24,524 23,720 3.4 Micro and Mini Distributed Energy Generation (MMDEG) (285) (162) 75.9 (812) (451) 80.0 Total Billed Market 7,639 7,566 1.0 23,712 23,269 1.9

1 The availability cost represents the minimum amount charged for the availability of the distribution grid and is referenced in the input configurations of consumer units: 30 kWh single-phase, 50 kWh two-phase and 100 kWh three-phase circuits (ANEEL Ordinance Nº 1,000/2021 art. 291).