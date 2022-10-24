Advanced search
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-24 pm EDT
7.190 BRL   +4.51%
10/21Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : 3Q22 Results Conference Invitation
PU
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Manual for participation in general meetings
PU
10/20Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Egm - call notice
PU
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 22/22 - Energy Market

10/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 22/22

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company Registry (NIRE)

41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 2.5% in 3Q22 and

3.4% year-to-date

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general the performance of the energy market in the third quarter and in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Distribution

Grid Market

Copel Distribuição's grid market, made up of the captive market, supply to concessionaires and licensees within the State of Paraná and all the free customers existing in its concession area, grew by 2.5% in electricity consumption in 3Q22 and growth of 3.4% in the year. The billed grid market, which considers the offset energy from Mini and Micro Distributed Generation of energy - MMGD, recorded growth of 1.0% in 3Q22 and 1.9% in the year, verified the Availability Cost1.

The volume of offset energy, which is the excess of generation from MMGD compensated in billing, grew 75.9% in 3Q22 and 80.0% in the year, highlighting the growth in the Residential, Commercial and Rural classes. The number of consumers joining the MMGD reached 183,885, an amount 99.9% higher than in September 2021.

Number of Customers

Consumed

Energy (GWh)

Sep-22

Sep-21

∆%

3Q22

3Q21

∆%

9M22

9M21

∆%

Residential

4,108,640

4,016,423

2.3

1,948

1,940

0.4

6,158

6,021

2.3

Industrial

70,220

71,811

(2.2)

3,118

3,026

3.0

9,202

8,957

2.7

Captive

69,149

70,823

(2.4)

543

575

(5.6)

1,595

1,720

(7.3)

Free

1,071

988

8.4

2,575

2,451

5.1

7,607

7,237

5.1

Commercial

429,040

421,007

1.9

1,489

1,374

8.4

4,738

4,341

9.1

Captive

427,641

419,800

1.9

996

954

4.4

3,246

3,056

6.2

Free

1,399

1,207

15.9

493

420

17.4

1,492

1,285

16.1

Rural

334,480

343,699

(2.7)

551

572

(3.7)

1,916

1,939

(1.2)

Captive

334,433

343,663

(2.7)

519

548

(5.3)

1,821

1,865

(2.4)

Free

47

36

30.6

32

24

33.3

95

74

28.4

Others

53,485

52,292

2.3

588

580

1.4

1,810

1,763

2.7

Captive

53,473

52,282

2.3

586

579

1.2

1,805

1,759

2.6

Free

12

10

20.0

2

1

100.0

5

4

25.0

Total Captive Market

4,993,336

4,902,991

1.8

4,592

4,596

(0.1)

14,625

14,421

1.4

Total Free Market

2,529

2,241

12.9

3,102

2,896

7.1

9,199

8,600

7.0

Supply to Concessionaries

7

7

-

230

236

(2.5)

700

699

0.1

Total Grid Market

4,995,872

4,905,239

1.8

7,924

7,728

2.5

24,524

23,720

3.4

Micro and Mini Distributed Energy Generation (MMDEG)

(285)

(162)

75.9

(812)

(451)

80.0

Total Billed Market

7,639

7,566

1.0

23,712

23,269

1.9

1 The availability cost represents the minimum amount charged for the availability of the distribution grid and is referenced in the input configurations of consumer units: 30 kWh single-phase, 50 kWh two-phase and 100 kWh three-phase circuits (ANEEL Ordinance Nº 1,000/2021 art. 291).

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 22/22

The 3Q22 results is due to the consumption of the following classes:

  1. Residential, with an increase of 0.4%, due to the 2.3% increase in consumer units, partially offset by the reduction in average consumption in the period, from 161.0 kWh/month to 158.0 kWh/month, reflecting to the return of work and school on-site activities, reducing the permanence of consumers in their homes;
  2. Industrial, with an increase of 3.0%, due to the growth in consumption of: Food Products Manufacturing, both in the captive and free market, totaling 5.3%, representing 34.7% of class consumption; and Metallurgy, by 48.2%, mainly in the free market, representing 4.1% of class consumption, partially offset by the reduction in consumption of Wood Products Manufacturing, by 8.2%; and Pulp and Paper Manufacturing, at 1.2%, which together represented 20.9% of class consumption;
  3. Commercial, with an increase of 8.4%, due to the growth in consumption, both in the captive and in the free market, of: Retail Commerce, by 5.6%, representing 29.0% of class consumption; Wholesale Trade, at 19.9%, representing 18.8% of class consumption; and Food, at 12.0%, representing 6.0% of class consumption;
  4. Rural, with a reduction of 3.5%, mainly impacted by the decrease in the number of consumers by 2.7%; and
  5. Other classes, with an increase of 1.2%, mainly due to the Public Power class due to the return of on-site activities, especially in public education.

Captive Market

The captive market had a drop of 0.1% in electricity consumption in 3Q22 and growth of 1.4% in the year. The billed captive market, which considers offset energy from MMGD, fell by 2.9% in the quarter and 1.1% year-to- date.

The following charts demonstrate the electricity consumed by class in the third quarter of 2022:

Captive Market

Total Market

Other

Other

13%

Rural

8%

Residential

7%

Rural

25%

11%

Residential

42%

Commercial

19%

Commercial

22%

Industrial

Industrial

41%

12%

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 22/22

Generation

In 3Q22, Copel Geração e Transmissão (including energy from HPP Foz do Areia - FDA and SHP Bela Vista - BVE, but excluding TPP Araucária) recorded 4,256 GWh of electricity sold, a decrease of 7.2%, due to mainly to the reduction of contracts with free customers. Year-to-date, Copel GeT recorded 13,006 GWh, an increase of 0.3%. For wind farms, total electricity sold in 3Q22 was 794 GWh, an increase of 40.0%, mainly influenced by the acquisition of the Vilas Wind Power Complex, which, since December 2021, has entered the Company's generation portfolio. Year-to-date, the volume reached 2,310 GWh, an increase of 38.0%.

For TPP Araucária, there was no dispatch in 3Q22 (compared to 641 GWh in 3Q21), due to the improvement in hydrological conditions. Year-to-date, we have a generation of 238 GWh (compared to 1,835 GWh in 9M21), an 87.0% reduction.

Energy sold (GWh)

14,643

15,316

12,969

13,006

5,151

5,050

4,584

4,256

567

794

1,674

2,310

3Q21

3Q22

9M21

9M22

Wind Farm Complex

Copel GeT+FDA+BVE

Trading

Copel Mercado Livre

In 3Q22, Copel Mercado Livre recorded 6,451 GWh of electricity sold, an increase of 1.8%, mainly due to the increase in contracts with free customers. For the year, Copel Mercado Livre recorded 18,607 GWh, an increase of 8.4%.

Copel's Consolidated Market

The total energy sold by Copel, comprising the sales of Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farm Complexes and Copel Mercado Livre in all markets, reached 17,421 GWh in 3Q22, an increase of 1.9%. Year- to-date, Copel recorded 51,433 GWh, an increase of 5.9%.

The following table presents Copel's total energy sales, segmented between Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farms and Copel Mercado Livre:

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 22/22

Copel's Consolidated Market

Number of Customers / Agreements

Energy Sold (GWh)

Sep-22

Sep-21

∆%

3Q22

3Q21

∆%

9M22

9M21

∆%

Copel DIS

4,996,189

4,903,405

1.9

5,920

5,619

5.4

17,510

16,775

4.4

Captive Market

1

4,995,872

4,902,991

1.9

4,592

4,596

(0.1)

14,624

14,420

1.4

Concessionaries and Licensees

7

7

-

21

21

-

69

64

7.8

CCEE (Assigments MCSD EN)

288

396

-

54

323

(83.3)

159

672

(76.3)

CCEE (MVE)

22

11

-

177

158

12.0

524

363

44.4

CCEE (MCP)

-

-

-

1,076

521

106.5

2,133

1,256

69.8

Copel GeT

281

263

6.8

4,256

4,584

(7.2)

13,006

12,969

0.3

CCEAR (Copel DIS)

3

3

-

31

30

3.3

92

91

1.1

CCEAR (other concessionaries)

101

101

-

547

534

2.4

1,649

1,647

0.1

Free Customers

1

17

(94.1)

-

352

-

-

983

-

Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)

172

131

31.3

3,328

3,379

(1.5)

10,439

9,726

7.3

Bilateral Agreements

2

4

11

(63.6)

37

174

(78.7)

223

522

(57.3)

CCEE (MCP)

3

-

-

-

313

-

-

603

-

-

Wind Farms Complex

359

355

1.1

794

567

40.0

2,310

1,674

38.0

CCEAR (Copel DIS)

6

6

-

8

8

-

24

23

4.3

CCEAR (other concessionaries)

328

328

-

325

325

-

961

964

(0.3)

CER

10

10

-

231

231

-

685

685

-

Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)

5

-

-

91

-

-

234

-

-

Bilateral Agreements

2

10

-

-

139

-

-

334

-

-

CCEE (MCP)

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

72

-

-

Copel Mercado Livre

1,677

1,622

3.4

6,451

6,334

1.8

18,607

17,170

8.4

Free Customers

1,482

1,327

11.7

2,934

2,112

38.9

8,696

6,081

43.0

Bilateral Agreements (Group Companies)

26

74

(64.9)

625

1,194

(47.7)

899

2,504

(64.1)

Bilateral Agreements

2

169

221

(23.5)

2,854

2,983

(4.3)

8,898

8,504

4.6

CCEE (MCP)

-

-

-

38

-

-

114

81

40.7

Total Copel

4,998,498

4,905,723

1.9

17,421

17,104

1.9

51,433

48,588

5.9

Eliminations (operations with Group companies)

-

-

-

(4,081)

(4,614)

(11.6)

(11,749)

(12,349)

(4.9)

Total Consolidated Copel

4,998,498

4,905,723

1.9

13,340

12,490

6.8

39,684

36,239

9.5

Note: Not considering the energy from MRE (Energy Relocation Mechanism) and the energy from TPP Araucária sold in the CCEE Spot Market.

  • For the billed market, the compensated energy from Mini and Micro Distribuited Generation (MMGD) is discounted.
    2 Includes Short Term Sales Agreements and CBR
    3 Assured Power allocated in the period, after impact of the GSF.
    CCEE: Electric Power Trade Chamber / CCEAR: Energy Purchase Agreements in the Regulated Market / MCP: Short Term Market / CER: Agreements Reserve Energy / MCSD EN - Mechanism for Compensation of Surpluses and Deficits of New Energy / MVE - MVE - Sale of energy to the free market through the Surplus Selling Mechanism.

Curitiba, October 24, 2022.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
