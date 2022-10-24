Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 22/22 - Energy Market
10/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 22/22
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company Registry (NIRE)
41300036535 - CVM Registration
B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)
NYSE (ELP)
LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)
Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 2.5% in 3Q22 and
3.4% year-to-date
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general the performance of the energy market in the third quarter and in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year.
Distribution
Grid Market
Copel Distribuição's grid market, made up of the captive market, supply to concessionaires and licensees within the State of Paraná and all the free customers existing in its concession area, grew by 2.5% in electricity consumption in 3Q22 and growth of 3.4% in the year. The billed grid market, which considers the offset energy from Mini and Micro Distributed Generation of energy - MMGD, recorded growth of 1.0% in 3Q22 and 1.9% in the year, verified the Availability Cost1.
The volume of offset energy, which is the excess of generation from MMGD compensated in billing, grew 75.9% in 3Q22 and 80.0% in the year, highlighting the growth in the Residential, Commercial and Rural classes. The number of consumers joining the MMGD reached 183,885, an amount 99.9% higher than in September 2021.
Number of Customers
Consumed
Energy (GWh)
Sep-22
Sep-21
∆%
3Q22
3Q21
∆%
9M22
9M21
∆%
Residential
4,108,640
4,016,423
2.3
1,948
1,940
0.4
6,158
6,021
2.3
Industrial
70,220
71,811
(2.2)
3,118
3,026
3.0
9,202
8,957
2.7
Captive
69,149
70,823
(2.4)
543
575
(5.6)
1,595
1,720
(7.3)
Free
1,071
988
8.4
2,575
2,451
5.1
7,607
7,237
5.1
Commercial
429,040
421,007
1.9
1,489
1,374
8.4
4,738
4,341
9.1
Captive
427,641
419,800
1.9
996
954
4.4
3,246
3,056
6.2
Free
1,399
1,207
15.9
493
420
17.4
1,492
1,285
16.1
Rural
334,480
343,699
(2.7)
551
572
(3.7)
1,916
1,939
(1.2)
Captive
334,433
343,663
(2.7)
519
548
(5.3)
1,821
1,865
(2.4)
Free
47
36
30.6
32
24
33.3
95
74
28.4
Others
53,485
52,292
2.3
588
580
1.4
1,810
1,763
2.7
Captive
53,473
52,282
2.3
586
579
1.2
1,805
1,759
2.6
Free
12
10
20.0
2
1
100.0
5
4
25.0
Total Captive Market
4,993,336
4,902,991
1.8
4,592
4,596
(0.1)
14,625
14,421
1.4
Total Free Market
2,529
2,241
12.9
3,102
2,896
7.1
9,199
8,600
7.0
Supply to Concessionaries
7
7
-
230
236
(2.5)
700
699
0.1
Total Grid Market
4,995,872
4,905,239
1.8
7,924
7,728
2.5
24,524
23,720
3.4
Micro and Mini Distributed Energy Generation (MMDEG)
(285)
(162)
75.9
(812)
(451)
80.0
Total Billed Market
7,639
7,566
1.0
23,712
23,269
1.9
1 The availability cost represents the minimum amount charged for the availability of the distribution grid and is referenced in the input configurations of consumer units: 30 kWh single-phase, 50 kWh two-phase and 100 kWh three-phase circuits (ANEEL Ordinance Nº 1,000/2021 art. 291).
The 3Q22 results is due to the consumption of the following classes:
Residential, with an increase of 0.4%, due to the 2.3% increase in consumer units, partially offset by the reduction in average consumption in the period, from 161.0 kWh/month to 158.0 kWh/month, reflecting to the return of work and school on-site activities, reducing the permanence of consumers in their homes;
Industrial, with an increase of 3.0%, due to the growth in consumption of: Food Products Manufacturing, both in the captive and free market, totaling 5.3%, representing 34.7% of class consumption; and Metallurgy, by 48.2%, mainly in the free market, representing 4.1% of class consumption, partially offset by the reduction in consumption of Wood Products Manufacturing, by 8.2%; and Pulp and Paper Manufacturing, at 1.2%, which together represented 20.9% of class consumption;
Commercial, with an increase of 8.4%, due to the growth in consumption, both in the captive and in the free market, of: Retail Commerce, by 5.6%, representing 29.0% of class consumption; Wholesale Trade, at 19.9%, representing 18.8% of class consumption; and Food, at 12.0%, representing 6.0% of class consumption;
Rural, with a reduction of 3.5%, mainly impacted by the decrease in the number of consumers by 2.7%; and
Other classes, with an increase of 1.2%, mainly due to the Public Power class due to the return of on-site activities, especially in public education.
Captive Market
The captive market had a drop of 0.1% in electricity consumption in 3Q22 and growth of 1.4% in the year. The billed captive market, which considers offset energy from MMGD, fell by 2.9% in the quarter and 1.1% year-to- date.
The following charts demonstrate the electricity consumed by class in the third quarter of 2022:
Captive Market
Total Market
Other
Other
13%
Rural
8%
Residential
7%
Rural
25%
11%
Residential
42%
Commercial
19%
Commercial
22%
Industrial
Industrial
41%
12%
Generation
In 3Q22, Copel Geração e Transmissão (including energy from HPP Foz do Areia - FDA and SHP Bela Vista - BVE, but excluding TPP Araucária) recorded 4,256 GWh of electricity sold, a decrease of 7.2%, due to mainly to the reduction of contracts with free customers. Year-to-date, Copel GeT recorded 13,006 GWh, an increase of 0.3%. For wind farms, total electricity sold in 3Q22 was 794 GWh, an increase of 40.0%, mainly influenced by the acquisition of the Vilas Wind Power Complex, which, since December 2021, has entered the Company's generation portfolio. Year-to-date, the volume reached 2,310 GWh, an increase of 38.0%.
For TPP Araucária, there was no dispatch in 3Q22 (compared to 641 GWh in 3Q21), due to the improvement in hydrological conditions. Year-to-date, we have a generation of 238 GWh (compared to 1,835 GWh in 9M21), an 87.0% reduction.
Energy sold (GWh)
14,643
15,316
12,969
13,006
5,151
5,050
4,584
4,256
567
794
1,674
2,310
3Q21
3Q22
9M21
9M22
Wind Farm Complex
Copel GeT+FDA+BVE
Trading
Copel Mercado Livre
In 3Q22, Copel Mercado Livre recorded 6,451 GWh of electricity sold, an increase of 1.8%, mainly due to the increase in contracts with free customers. For the year, Copel Mercado Livre recorded 18,607 GWh, an increase of 8.4%.
Copel's Consolidated Market
The total energy sold by Copel, comprising the sales of Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farm Complexes and Copel Mercado Livre in all markets, reached 17,421 GWh in 3Q22, an increase of 1.9%. Year- to-date, Copel recorded 51,433 GWh, an increase of 5.9%.
The following table presents Copel's total energy sales, segmented between Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farms and Copel Mercado Livre:
Copel's Consolidated Market
Number of Customers / Agreements
Energy Sold (GWh)
Sep-22
Sep-21
∆%
3Q22
3Q21
∆%
9M22
9M21
∆%
Copel DIS
4,996,189
4,903,405
1.9
5,920
5,619
5.4
17,510
16,775
4.4
Captive Market
1
4,995,872
4,902,991
1.9
4,592
4,596
(0.1)
14,624
14,420
1.4
Concessionaries and Licensees
7
7
-
21
21
-
69
64
7.8
CCEE (Assigments MCSD EN)
288
396
-
54
323
(83.3)
159
672
(76.3)
CCEE (MVE)
22
11
-
177
158
12.0
524
363
44.4
CCEE (MCP)
-
-
-
1,076
521
106.5
2,133
1,256
69.8
Copel GeT
281
263
6.8
4,256
4,584
(7.2)
13,006
12,969
0.3
CCEAR (Copel DIS)
3
3
-
31
30
3.3
92
91
1.1
CCEAR (other concessionaries)
101
101
-
547
534
2.4
1,649
1,647
0.1
Free Customers
1
17
(94.1)
-
352
-
-
983
-
Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)
172
131
31.3
3,328
3,379
(1.5)
10,439
9,726
7.3
Bilateral Agreements
2
4
11
(63.6)
37
174
(78.7)
223
522
(57.3)
CCEE (MCP)
3
-
-
-
313
-
-
603
-
-
Wind Farms Complex
359
355
1.1
794
567
40.0
2,310
1,674
38.0
CCEAR (Copel DIS)
6
6
-
8
8
-
24
23
4.3
CCEAR (other concessionaries)
328
328
-
325
325
-
961
964
(0.3)
CER
10
10
-
231
231
-
685
685
-
Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)
5
-
-
91
-
-
234
-
-
Bilateral Agreements
2
10
-
-
139
-
-
334
-
-
CCEE (MCP)
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
72
-
-
Copel Mercado Livre
1,677
1,622
3.4
6,451
6,334
1.8
18,607
17,170
8.4
Free Customers
1,482
1,327
11.7
2,934
2,112
38.9
8,696
6,081
43.0
Bilateral Agreements (Group Companies)
26
74
(64.9)
625
1,194
(47.7)
899
2,504
(64.1)
Bilateral Agreements
2
169
221
(23.5)
2,854
2,983
(4.3)
8,898
8,504
4.6
CCEE (MCP)
-
-
-
38
-
-
114
81
40.7
Total Copel
4,998,498
4,905,723
1.9
17,421
17,104
1.9
51,433
48,588
5.9
Eliminations (operations with Group companies)
-
-
-
(4,081)
(4,614)
(11.6)
(11,749)
(12,349)
(4.9)
Total Consolidated Copel
4,998,498
4,905,723
1.9
13,340
12,490
6.8
39,684
36,239
9.5
Note: Not considering the energy from MRE (Energy Relocation Mechanism) and the energy from TPP Araucária sold in the CCEE Spot Market.
For the billed market, the compensated energy from Mini and Micro Distribuited Generation (MMGD) is discounted. 2 Includes Short Term Sales Agreements and CBR 3 Assured Power allocated in the period, after impact of the GSF.
CCEE: Electric Power Trade Chamber / CCEAR: Energy Purchase Agreements in the Regulated Market / MCP: Short Term Market / CER: Agreements Reserve Energy / MCSD EN - Mechanism for Compensation of Surpluses and Deficits of New Energy / MVE - MVE - Sale of energy to the free market through the Surplus Selling Mechanism.
Curitiba, October 24, 2022.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
