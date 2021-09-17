Log in
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 35/21 - Copel does not exercise preemptive rights in the acquisition of Gaspetro's shareholding in Compagas

09/17/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Notice to the Market - 35/21

Copel does not exercise preemptive rights in the acquisition of Gaspetro's shareholding in Compagas

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells energy, with shares and share deposits (UNITs) classified in B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), at NYSE (ELP) and at LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), following Notice 29/21, disclosed on 07/30/21, it informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, at the 208th Extraordinary Meeting held on this date, resolved not to exercise the preemptive right in the acquisition of all shares issued by Companhia Paranaense de Gás ("Compagas") owned by Petrobras Gás SA ("Gaspetro"), as provided for in the Compagas Shareholders' Agreement.

The Company's decision took into account the valuation of the asset and the strategic objective of maintaining the focus on its core business in electricity.

Compagas is the concessionaire responsible for the distribution of piped natural gas in the State of Paraná, and its shareholders are Copel, with 51% of the shares, Gaspetro, with 24.5%, and Mitsui Gás e Energia do Brasil Ltda. ("Mitsui"), with 24.5%.

Curitiba, September 17, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
