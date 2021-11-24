Log in
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 45/21 - Clarification on news item published in the media

11/24/2021
Notice to the market - 45/21

Clarification on news item published in the media

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes, and sells energy, with shares listed on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on NYSE (ELP) and on LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), in response to the news published in the media entitled " Deputy Ricardo Barros and four other people became defendants in the Electoral Court for bribery scheme in Copel contracts" published today, on the website G1 news report, informs its shareholders and the market in general as follows.

As it had already stated on August 14, 2020, the Company reiterates that, regarding a confidential proceeding filed at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in which Copel is a victim - and its possible consequences in other spheres of the Judiciary Power - it received, on August 9, 2019, a letter of order issued by that Court referring to facts that occurred in 2011 and 2013 (according to Notice to the Market 26/20).

It also informs that Copel has not been cited or made aware of the case by any other sphere of justice and continues to monitor the progress of the process and maintain interactions with the competent authorities in order to preserve the best interests of the company, its shareholders and Paraná society

Curitiba, November 24, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 22:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
