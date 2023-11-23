Statements of Cash Flows

for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

Note Parent Company Consolidated

Restated Restated

09.30.2023 09.30.2022 09.30.2023 09.30.2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

Net income from continuing operations 1,520,816 504,595 1,516,625 489,221

Adjustments to reconcile net income for the period with cash generation from

operating activities:

Unrealized monetary and exchange variation and debt charges - net (32,640) 50,211 1,433,850 963,354

Interest - bonus from the grant of concession agreements under the quota system 9.2 - - (87,910) (89,157)

Remuneration of transmission concession contracts 10.3 - - (561,622) (582,687)

Provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits 12.2.1 - - - 1,821,933

Income tax and social contribution 12.3 - 33,990 297,404 547,597

Deferred income tax and social contribution 12.3 (113,472) 6,722 (204,345) (461,930)

Equity in earnings of investees 15.1 (1,519,621) (674,838) (244,675) (330,115)

Appropriation of post-employment benefits obligations 6,505 4,941 192,058 193,860

Creation for research and development and energy efficiency programs 24.1 - - 123,556 116,016

Recognition of fair value of assets from the indemnity for the concession 30.1 - - (41,898) (45,045)

Sectorial financial assets and liabilities result 30.1 - - (969,376) (1,332,293)

Depreciation and amortization 31 2,250 1,872 1,027,232 914,882

Provision arising from the voluntary dismissal program 31.2.1 17,102 - 610,057 -

Net operating estimated losses, provisions and reversals 31.4 (11,651) 4,845 204,772 226,564

Result of hydrological risk renegotiation - GSF 17.2 - - (26,405) -

Realization of added value in business combinations 10.3 - - (542) (541)

Fair value in energy purchase and sale operations 31.1 - - 6,347 4,139

Derivatives fair value 32 - - - 2,907

Loss on disposal of accounts receivable related to concession 9.1 - - 186 26,529

Loss on disposal of contract assets 10.1 - - 8,346 5,971

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 8 51 3,079 978

Loss on disposal of intangible assets - - 58,582 36,485

Result of write-offs of use rights of assets and liabilities of leases - net 26.1 and 26.2 - - (750) (102)

(130,703) (67,611) 3,344,571 2,508,566

Decrease (increase) in assets

Trade accounts receivable - - 164,172 1,239,898

Dividends and interest on own capital received 280,918 2,483,051 111,960 59,336

Judicial deposits 2,303 281 22,198 (15,116)

Sectorial financial assets - - 52,035 953,947

Other receivables (1,326) 7,316 (61,482) 47,834

Inventories - - 7,570 (1,139)

Income tax and social contribution recoverable (12,352) (24,416) (142,982) (59,761)

Other taxes recoverable 2,971 40,451 (77,858) 206,480

Prepaid expenses (388) (433) (3,819) (2,076)

Related parties (14,518) 155,946 (14,209) (933)

257,608 2,662,196 57,585 2,428,470

Increase (decrease) in liabilities

Payroll, social charges and accruals 3,832 (28,302) 158,508 (205,145)

Related parties (232) (751) - -

Suppliers 11,187 4,170 53,968 (319,036)

Other taxes 44,833 (6,572) 728,036 450,852

Post-employment benefits (6,901) (3,798) (160,277) (144,936)

Sectorial charges due - - 16,871 (155,669)

Research and development and energy efficiency 24.1 - - (193,727) (141,839)

Payable related to the concession 25.1 - - (87,200) (78,769)

Other accounts payable (775) (20,861) 86,143 51,401

Provisions for legal claims (1,389) (163) (242,260) (159,470)

50,555 (56,277) 360,062 (702,611)

CASH GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 177,460 2,538,308 3,762,218 4,234,425

Income tax and social contribution paid - (27,870) (272,512) (322,688)

Loans and financing - interest due and paid 20.2 - (52,704) (434,261) (264,920)

Debentures - interest due and paid 21.2 - (28,358) (708,469) (541,204)

Charges for lease liabilities paid (405) (302) (17,257) (14,228)

Charges on loans granted/obtained from related parties 14,800 4,895 - -

NET CASH GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS 191,855 2,433,969 2,329,719 3,091,385

NET CASH GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 39 139,187 - 118,351 128,041

NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 331,042 2,433,969 2,448,070 3,219,426