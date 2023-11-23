Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20

Publicly-Held Company - CVM 1431-1

www.copel.com copel@copel.com

Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, Mossunguê - Curitiba - PR

ZIP 81200-240

INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

September / 2023

CONTENTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3

Statements of Financial Position

3

Statements of Income

5

Statements of Income - Third Quarter Movement

6

Statements of Comprehensive Income

7

Statements of Comprehensive Income - Third Quarter Movement

7

Statements of Changes in Equity

8

Statements of Cash Flows

9

Statements of Added Value

11

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

13

1.

Operations

13

2.

Concessions and Authorizations

20

3.

Basis of Preparation

22

4.

Significant Accounting Policies

25

5.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

26

6.

Bonds and Securities

26

7.

Trade Accounts Receivable

27

8.

Net Sectorial Financial Assets and Liabilities

28

9.

Accounts Receivables - Concessions

29

10.

Contract assets

30

11.

Other Receivables

32

12.

Taxes

33

13.

Prepaid Expenses

38

14.

Judicial Deposits

38

15.

Investments

39

16.

Property, Plant and Equipment

42

17.

Intangible assets

44

18.

Payroll, Social Charges and Accruals

46

19.

Accounts Payable to Suppliers

46

20.

Loans and Financing

47

21.

Debentures

51

22.

Post-employment Benefits

53

23.

Sectorial Charges Payable

55

24.

Research and Development and Energy Efficiency

55

25.

Accounts Payable Related to Concessions

56

26.

Right-of-use Asset and Lease Liability

56

27.

Other Accounts Payable

58

28.

Provisions for Legal Claims and Contingent Liabilities

58

29.

Equity

62

30.

Net Operating Revenue

64

31.

Operating Costs and Expenses

67

32.

Financial Results

71

33.

Operating Segments

72

34.

Financial Instruments

76

35.

Related Party Transactions

88

36.

Commitments

93

37.

Insurance

94

38.

Additional information to the Statement of Cash Flows

94

39.

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations

94

COMMENTS ON PERFORMANCE

98

1

New projects

98

2

Energy Market

99

3

Management

103

4

Capital Market

103

5

Tariffs

104

6

Economic and financial results

105

COMPOSITION OF GROUPS RESPONSIBLE FOR GOVERNANCE

109

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

110

SUPERVISORY BOARD'S OPINION

112

S T A T E M E N T

113

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statements of Financial Position

as of September 30, 2023, and December 31,2022

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

ASSETS

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

09.30.2023

12.31.2022

09.30.2023

12.31.2022

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

5

2,203,831

199,877

5,557,791

2,678,457

Bonds and securities

6

96

93

96

93

Collaterals and escrow accounts

-

-

-

157

Trade accounts receivable

7

-

-

3,619,568

3,342,050

Dividends receivable

2,089,981

824,143

40,725

138,330

Sectorial financial assets

8

-

-

38,924

190,699

Accounts receivable - concessions

9

-

-

9,232

8,603

Contract assets

10

-

-

296,100

220,660

Other current receivables

11

2,301

977

971,681

897,380

Inventories

-

-

185,897

194,850

Income tax and social contribution receivable

51,186

107,523

265,210

355,065

Other current recoverable taxes

12.2

-

-

980,436

1,239,694

Prepaid expenses

13

1,243

855

64,809

60,076

Receivable from related parties

35

14,519

47,404

15,344

1,135

4,363,157

1,180,872

12,045,813

9,327,249

Assets held for sale

39

300,068

-

1,267,925

-

4,663,225

1,180,872

13,313,738

9,327,249

NONCURRENT ASSETS

Long Term Assets

Bonds and securities

6

-

-

554,472

430,963

Other temporary investments

30,258

25,619

31,462

25,619

Trade accounts receivable

7

-

-

114,748

109,819

Judicial deposits

14

142,418

138,747

635,578

632,458

Sectorial financial assets

8

-

-

116,773

190,699

Accounts receivable - concessions

9

-

-

2,637,401

2,269,690

Contract assets

10

-

-

7,423,024

7,452,019

Other noncurrent receivables

11

19

18

1,083,115

931,452

Income tax and social contribution receivable

-

-

91,703

127,824

Deferred income tax and social contribution

12.1

447,349

333,877

1,797,026

1,644,299

Other noncurrent recoverable taxes

12.2

40,786

39,810

2,373,216

2,627,293

Prepaid expenses

13

-

-

-

10

660,830

538,071

16,858,518

16,442,145

Investments

15

19,665,640

20,339,344

3,566,466

3,325,731

Property, plant and equipment

16

7,523

7,948

10,811,117

10,069,468

Intangible assets

17

5,765

4,724

10,910,839

10,277,727

Right-of-use asset

26.1

6,610

4,586

240,711

261,380

20,346,368

20,894,673

42,387,651

40,376,451

TOTAL ASSETS

25,009,593

22,075,545

55,701,389

49,703,700

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

3

Statements of Financial Position

as of September 30, 2023, and December 31,2022 (continuation)

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

LIABILITIES

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

09.30.2023

12.31.2022

09.30.2023

12.31.2022

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Payroll, social charges and accruals

18

26,409

6,605

920,387

252,789

Accounts payable to related parties

35

1,606

1,838

-

-

Accounts payable to suppliers

19

16,560

5,373

2,177,287

2,090,022

Income tax and social contribution payable

-

-

114,337

156,191

Other taxes due

12.2

475

28,690

276,365

303,606

Loans and financing

20

-

-

271,780

278,838

Debentures

21

-

-

1,390,058

1,346,347

Dividend payable

845,700

344,251

845,700

482,325

Post-employment benefits

22

3,816

2,957

85,557

73,814

Sectorial charges payable

23

-

-

63,359

46,488

Research and development and Energy efficiency

24

-

-

348,765

370,244

Accounts payable related to concession

25

-

-

100,083

105,003

Sectorial financial liabilities

8

-

-

723,786

433,914

Lease liability

26.2

460

436

52,757

64,870

Other accounts payable

27

601

558

739,440

601,619

PIS and Cofins to be refunded to consumers

12.2.1

-

-

279,295

550,527

895,627

390,708

8,388,956

7,156,597

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

39

-

-

606,454

-

895,627

390,708

8,995,410

7,156,597

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable to related parties

35

5,851

5,851

-

-

Accounts payable to suppliers

19

-

-

134,730

125,448

Deferred income tax and social contribution

12.1

-

-

1,668,534

1,517,682

Other taxes due

12.2

3,935

3,676

618,134

633,491

Loans and financing

20

-

-

5,098,831

4,371,525

Debentures

21

-

-

8,379,671

6,457,508

Post-employment benefits

22

22,635

23,890

1,006,066

996,223

Research and development and Energy efficiency

24

-

-

208,279

244,514

Accounts payable related to concession

25

-

-

783,318

832,539

Sectorial financial liabilities

8

-

-

27,119

49,341

Lease liability

26.2

6,494

4,373

202,767

208,886

Other accounts payable

27

12,930

25,241

802,087

645,234

PIS and Cofins to be refunded to consumers

12.2.1

-

-

404,329

1,444,631

Provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits

12.2.1

-

-

1,910,295

1,851,257

Provisions for legal claims

28

809,066

804,442

1,953,685

2,037,599

860,911

867,473

23,197,845

21,415,878

EQUITY

Attributable to controlling shareholders

Capital

29.1

12,816,678

10,800,000

12,816,678

10,800,000

Equity valuation adjustments

29.2

565,957

593,382

565,957

593,382

Legal reserve

1,512,687

1,512,687

1,512,687

1,512,687

Profit retention reserve

7,867,135

7,911,295

7,867,135

7,911,295

Accumulated profit

490,598

-

490,598

-

23,253,055

20,817,364

23,253,055

20,817,364

Attributable to non-controlling interests

15.2.2

-

-

255,079

313,861

23,253,055

20,817,364

23,508,134

21,131,225

TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

25,009,593

22,075,545

55,701,389

49,703,700

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

4

Statements of Income

for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

Restated

Restated

09.30.2023

09.30.2022

09.30.2023

09.30.2022

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

NET OPERATING REVENUE

30

-

-

15,911,770

15,270,561

Operating costs

31

-

-

(12,427,715)

(11,586,929)

GROSS OPERATING PROFIT

-

-

3,484,055

3,683,632

Other operational expenses / income

Selling expenses

31

-

-

(81,484)

(146,837)

General and administrative expenses

31

(128,370)

(83,743)

(860,196)

(553,572)

Hydrological risk renegotiation - GSF

17.2

-

-

26,405

-

Other operational income (expenses), net

31

17,564

(5,659)

(304,482)

(201,749)

Provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits

12.2.1

-

-

-

(810,563)

Equity in earnings of investees

15

1,519,621

695,108

244,675

330,115

1,408,815

605,706

(975,082)

(1,382,606)

PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULTS AND TAXES

1,408,815

605,706

2,508,973

2,301,026

Financial results

32

Financial income

76,069

48,925

796,450

723,605

Financial expenses

(77,540)

(109,324)

(1,695,739)

(1,438,373)

Restatement of provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits

12.2.1

-

-

-

(1,011,370)

(1,471)

(60,399)

(899,289)

(1,726,138)

OPERATING PROFIT

1,407,344

545,307

1,609,684

574,888

INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION

12.3

Current

-

(33,990)

(297,404)

(547,597)

Deferred

113,472

(6,722)

204,345

461,930

113,472

(40,712)

(93,059)

(85,667)

NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

1,520,816

504,595

1,516,625

489,221

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

39

(141,029)

(13,865)

(132,266)

36,590

NET INCOME

1,379,787

490,730

1,384,359

525,811

Attributed to shareholders of the parent company resulting from continuing operations

-

-

1,520,816

504,595

Attributed to shareholders of the parent company due to discontinued operations

-

-

(141,029)

(13,865)

Attributed to non-controlling shareholders resulting from continuing operations

15.2.2

-

-

6,114

(4,016)

Attributed to non-controlling shareholders due to discontinued operations

15.2.2

-

-

(1,542)

39,097

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNING PER SHARE ATTRIBUTED TO CONTROLLING

SHAREHOLDERS - CONTINUING OPERATIONS - Expressed in Brazilian Reais

29.3

Common shares

0.51587

0.17371

Class "A" Preferred shares

0.56746

0.19108

Class "B" Preferred shares

0.56746

0.19108

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNING PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTED TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS - Expressed in Brazilian Reais

29.3

Common shares

0.46804

0.16894

Class "A" Preferred shares

0.51484

0.18583

Class "B" Preferred shares

0.51484

0.18583

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

5

Statements of Income - Third Quarter Movement

for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

Restated

Restated

07.01.2023

07.01.2022

07.01.2023

07.01.2022

to 09.30.2023

to 09.30.2022

to 09.30.2023

to 09.30.2022

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

NET OPERATING REVENUE

30

-

-

5,543,989

5,108,442

OPERATING COSTS

31

-

-

(4,579,704)

(4,047,200)

GROSS OPERATING PROFIT

-

-

964,285

1,061,242

Other operational expenses / income

Selling expenses

31

-

-

(41,409)

(38,819)

General and administrative expenses

31

(71,920)

(31,542)

(417,687)

(202,558)

Hydrological risk renegotiation - GSF

17.2

-

-

26,405

-

Other operational income (expenses), net

31

944

6,480

(147,887)

(36,704)

Equity in earnings of investees

434,934

443,080

67,842

8,909

363,958

418,018

(512,736)

(269,172)

PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULTS AND TAXES

363,958

418,018

451,549

792,070

Financial results

32

Financial income

42,933

11,800

264,178

228,297

Financial expenses

(73,332)

(18,347)

(586,988)

(444,782)

Update of provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits

12.2.1

-

-

-

-

(30,399)

(6,547)

(322,810)

(216,485)

OPERATING PROFIT

333,559

411,471

128,739

575,585

INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION

12.3

Current

-

(30,012)

27,870

(183,802)

Deferred

108,335

351

280,291

(11,202)

108,335

(29,661)

308,161

(195,004)

NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

441,894

381,810

436,900

380,581

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

39

(6,489)

(18,898)

4,263

(2,190)

NET INCOME

435,405

362,912

441,163

378,391

Attributed to shareholders of the parent company resulting from continuing operations

-

-

441,894

381,810

Attributed to shareholders of the parent company due to discontinued operations

-

-

(6,489)

(18,898)

Attributed to non-controlling shareholders resulting from continuing operations

-

-

(1,465)

3,663

Attributed to non-controlling shareholders due to discontinued operations

-

-

7,223

11,816

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNING PER SHARE ATTRIBUTED TO CONTROLLING

SHAREHOLDERS - CONTINUING OPERATIONS - Expressed in Brazilian Reais

29.3

Common shares

0.14569

0.13144

Class "A" Preferred shares

0.16026

0.14459

Class "B" Preferred shares

0.16026

0.14459

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNING PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTED TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS - Expressed in Brazilian Reais

29.3

Common shares

0.14355

0.12494

Class "A" Preferred shares

0.15791

0.13743

Class "B" Preferred shares

0.15791

0.13743

The notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

6

Statements of Comprehensive Income

for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

Parent Company

Consolidated

Restated

Restated

Note

09.30.2023

09.30.2022

09.30.2023

09.30.2022

NET INCOME

1,379,787

490,730

1,384,359

525,811

Other comprehensive income

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

Gain (losses) on actuarial liabilities

Post employment benefits

-

(18,928)

-

(60)

Post employment benefits - equity

-

23,132

-

-

Taxes on other comprehensive income

-

6,436

-

10,700

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

29.2

Adjustments related to financial assets

-

-

(6,008)

-

Adjustments related to financial assets - equity

(2,774)

-

-

-

Taxes on other comprehensive income

-

-

2,043

-

Total other comprehensive income, net of taxes

(2,774)

10,640

(3,965)

10,640

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1,377,013

501,370

1,380,394

536,451

Attributed to shareholders of the parent company resulting from continuing operations

1,518,042

515,235

Attributed to shareholders of the parent company due to discontinued operations

(141,029)

(13,865)

Attributed to non-controlling shareholders resulting from continuing operations

4,923

(4,016)

Attributed to non-controlling shareholders due to discontinued operations

(1,542)

39,097

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

Statements of Comprehensive Income - Third Quarter Movement

for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022

in thousands of reais

Parent Company

Consolidated

Restated

Restated

07.01.2023

07.01.2022

07.01.2023

07.01.2022

to 09.30.2023

to 09.30.2022

to 09.30.2023

to 09.30.2022

NET INCOME

435,405

362,912

441,163

378,391

Other comprehensive income

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

Gain (losses) on actuarial liabilities

Post employment benefits

-

(18,928)

-

(60)

Post employment benefits - equity

-

23,132

-

-

Taxes on other comprehensive income

-

6,436

-

10,700

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Adjustments related to financial assets

-

-

(4,001)

-

Adjustments related to financial assets - equity

(1,847)

-

-

-

Taxes on other comprehensive income

-

-

1,361

-

Total other comprehensive income, net of taxes

(1,847)

10,640

(2,640)

10,640

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

433,558

373,552

438,523

389,031

Attributed to shareholders of the parent company resulting from continuing operations Attributed to shareholders of the parent company due to discontinued operations Attributed to non-controlling shareholders resulting from continuing operations Attributed to non-controlling shareholders due to discontinued operations

440,047

392,450

(6,489)

(18,898)

(2,258)

3,663

7,223

11,816

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

7

Statements of Changes in Equity

for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

Attributable to controlling shareholders

Equity valuation adjustments

Profit reserves

Attributable

Other

Profit

Additional

to non -

Deemed

comprehensive

retention

proposed

Accumulated

Shareholders'

controlling

Equity

Note

Capital

cost

income

Legal reserve

reserve

dividends

profit

equity

interests

Consolidated

Balance as of January 1, 2023

10,800,000

597,276

(3,894)

1,512,687

7,911,295

-

-

20,817,364

313,861

21,131,225

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,379,787

1,379,787

4,572

1,384,359

Other comprehensive income

Adjustments related to financial assets

29.2

-

-

(2,774)

-

-

-

-

(2,774)

(1,191)

(3,965)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(2,774)

-

-

-

1,379,787

1,377,013

3,381

1,380,394

Realization - deemed cost, net of taxes

29.2

-

(24,651)

-

-

-

-

24,651

-

-

-

Issuing shares

29.1

2,016,678

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,016,678

-

2,016,678

Dividends and Interest on equity (JSCP)

15.2.2 and 29.4

-

-

-

-

(44,160)

-

(913,840)

(958,000)

(62,163)

(1,020,163)

Balance as of September 30, 2023

12,816,678

572,625

(6,668)

1,512,687

7,867,135

-

490,598

23,253,055

255,079

23,508,134

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

Attributable to controlling shareholders

Equity valuation adjustments

Profit reserves

Attributable

Other

Profit

Additional

to non -

Deemed

comprehensive

retention

proposed

Accumulated

Shareholders'

controlling

Equity

Note

Capital

cost

income

Legal reserve

reserve

dividends

profit

equity

interests

Consolidated

Balance as of January 1, 2022

10,800,000

633,789

(207,619)

1,457,087

7,785,092

1,368,675

-

21,837,024

338,211

22,175,235

Net Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

490,730

490,730

35,081

525,811

Other comprehensive income

Actuarial losses, net of taxes

-

-

10,640

-

-

-

-

10,640

-

10,640

Total comprehensive income

-

-

10,640

-

-

-

490,730

501,370

35,081

536,451

Realization - deemed cost, net of taxes

-

(28,362)

-

-

-

-

28,362

-

-

-

Deliberation of additional dividends proposed

-

-

-

-

-

(1,368,675)

-

(1,368,675)

-

(1,368,675)

Interest on equity (JSCP)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(12,735)

(12,735)

Balance as of September 30, 2022

10,800,000

605,427

(196,979)

1,457,087

7,785,092

-

519,092

20,969,719

360,557

21,330,276

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

8

Statements of Cash Flows

for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

Restated

Restated

09.30.2023

09.30.2022

09.30.2023

09.30.2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

Net income from continuing operations

1,520,816

504,595

1,516,625

489,221

Adjustments to reconcile net income for the period with cash generation from

operating activities:

Unrealized monetary and exchange variation and debt charges - net

(32,640)

50,211

1,433,850

963,354

Interest - bonus from the grant of concession agreements under the quota system

9.2

-

-

(87,910)

(89,157)

Remuneration of transmission concession contracts

10.3

-

-

(561,622)

(582,687)

Provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits

12.2.1

-

-

-

1,821,933

Income tax and social contribution

12.3

-

33,990

297,404

547,597

Deferred income tax and social contribution

12.3

(113,472)

6,722

(204,345)

(461,930)

Equity in earnings of investees

15.1

(1,519,621)

(674,838)

(244,675)

(330,115)

Appropriation of post-employment benefits obligations

6,505

4,941

192,058

193,860

Creation for research and development and energy efficiency programs

24.1

-

-

123,556

116,016

Recognition of fair value of assets from the indemnity for the concession

30.1

-

-

(41,898)

(45,045)

Sectorial financial assets and liabilities result

30.1

-

-

(969,376)

(1,332,293)

Depreciation and amortization

31

2,250

1,872

1,027,232

914,882

Provision arising from the voluntary dismissal program

31.2.1

17,102

-

610,057

-

Net operating estimated losses, provisions and reversals

31.4

(11,651)

4,845

204,772

226,564

Result of hydrological risk renegotiation - GSF

17.2

-

-

(26,405)

-

Realization of added value in business combinations

10.3

-

-

(542)

(541)

Fair value in energy purchase and sale operations

31.1

-

-

6,347

4,139

Derivatives fair value

32

-

-

-

2,907

Loss on disposal of accounts receivable related to concession

9.1

-

-

186

26,529

Loss on disposal of contract assets

10.1

-

-

8,346

5,971

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

8

51

3,079

978

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

-

-

58,582

36,485

Result of write-offs of use rights of assets and liabilities of leases - net

26.1 and 26.2

-

-

(750)

(102)

(130,703)

(67,611)

3,344,571

2,508,566

Decrease (increase) in assets

Trade accounts receivable

-

-

164,172

1,239,898

Dividends and interest on own capital received

280,918

2,483,051

111,960

59,336

Judicial deposits

2,303

281

22,198

(15,116)

Sectorial financial assets

-

-

52,035

953,947

Other receivables

(1,326)

7,316

(61,482)

47,834

Inventories

-

-

7,570

(1,139)

Income tax and social contribution recoverable

(12,352)

(24,416)

(142,982)

(59,761)

Other taxes recoverable

2,971

40,451

(77,858)

206,480

Prepaid expenses

(388)

(433)

(3,819)

(2,076)

Related parties

(14,518)

155,946

(14,209)

(933)

257,608

2,662,196

57,585

2,428,470

Increase (decrease) in liabilities

Payroll, social charges and accruals

3,832

(28,302)

158,508

(205,145)

Related parties

(232)

(751)

-

-

Suppliers

11,187

4,170

53,968

(319,036)

Other taxes

44,833

(6,572)

728,036

450,852

Post-employment benefits

(6,901)

(3,798)

(160,277)

(144,936)

Sectorial charges due

-

-

16,871

(155,669)

Research and development and energy efficiency

24.1

-

-

(193,727)

(141,839)

Payable related to the concession

25.1

-

-

(87,200)

(78,769)

Other accounts payable

(775)

(20,861)

86,143

51,401

Provisions for legal claims

(1,389)

(163)

(242,260)

(159,470)

50,555

(56,277)

360,062

(702,611)

CASH GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

177,460

2,538,308

3,762,218

4,234,425

Income tax and social contribution paid

-

(27,870)

(272,512)

(322,688)

Loans and financing - interest due and paid

20.2

-

(52,704)

(434,261)

(264,920)

Debentures - interest due and paid

21.2

-

(28,358)

(708,469)

(541,204)

Charges for lease liabilities paid

(405)

(302)

(17,257)

(14,228)

Charges on loans granted/obtained from related parties

14,800

4,895

-

-

NET CASH GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

191,855

2,433,969

2,329,719

3,091,385

NET CASH GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

39

139,187

-

118,351

128,041

NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

331,042

2,433,969

2,448,070

3,219,426

(continued)

9

Statements of Cash Flows

for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (continuation)

All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

09.30.2023

09.30.2022

09.30.2023

09.30.2022

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

Financial investments

(4,642)

(6,914)

(102,812)

53,375

Loans and financing granted to related parties

(236,024)

(124,400)

-

-

Receipt of loans and financing granted to related parties

282,087

100,000

-

-

Additions to contract assets

-

-

(1,422,976)

(1,483,399)

Acquisitions of subsidiaries - effect on cash

1.2

-

-

(911,450)

(18,031)

Additions in investments

15.1

(48,250)

(4,829)

(10,780)

(4,829)

Capital reduction of investees

-

-

-

61,537

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(390)

(1,070)

(148,152)

(309,827)

Additions to intangible assets

17.4

(1,159)

(1,485)

(6,107)

(6,244)

NET CASH USED BY INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(8,378)

(38,698)

(2,602,277)

(1,707,418)

NET CASH USED BY INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

39

-

-

(24,156)

(133,706)

NET CASH USED FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(8,378)

(38,698)

(2,626,433)

(1,841,124)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Loans and financing obtained from third parties

20.2

-

-

45,325

1,891,201

Transaction costs of loans and financing obtained from third parties

20.2

-

-

(6,886)

(19,781)

Issue of debentures

-

-

2,900,000

1,500,000

Transaction costs in the issuing of debentures

-

-

(60,677)

(14,445)

Payments of principal - loans and financing

20.2

-

(774,899)

(194,678)

(940,584)

Payments of principal - debentures

21.2

-

(500,000)

(1,174,084)

(1,271,900)

Amortization of principal of lease liabilities

(362)

(274)

(51,896)

(40,747)

Capital increase

29.1

2,031,619

-

2,031,619

-

Transaction costs in capital increase

29.1

(14,941)

-

(14,941)

-

Dividends and interest on own capital paid

(335,026)

(1,623,381)

(335,026)

(1,623,381)

NET CASH GENERATED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

1,681,290

(2,898,554)

3,138,756

(519,637)

NET CASH GENERATED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

39

-

-

158,062

(2,180)

NET CASH GENERATED (USED) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

1,681,290

(2,898,554)

3,296,818

(521,817)

TOTAL EFFECTS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

2,003,954

(503,283)

3,118,455

856,485

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

5

199,877

626,052

2,678,457

3,472,845

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

5

2,203,831

122,769

5,557,791

3,827,962

Cash and cash equivalents variations from discontinued operations

39

-

-

239,121

501,368

CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

2,003,954

(503,283)

3,118,455

856,485

Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 23 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2023 21:35:10 UTC.