Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20
Publicly-Held Company - CVM 1431-1
www.copel.com copel@copel.com
Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, Mossunguê - Curitiba - PR
ZIP 81200-240
INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
September / 2023
CONTENTS
Statements of Added Value
11
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
13
1.
Operations
13
2.
Concessions and Authorizations
20
3.
Basis of Preparation
22
4.
Significant Accounting Policies
25
5.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
26
6.
Bonds and Securities
26
7.
Trade Accounts Receivable
27
8.
Net Sectorial Financial Assets and Liabilities
28
9.
Accounts Receivables - Concessions
29
10.
Contract assets
30
11.
Other Receivables
32
12.
Taxes
33
13.
Prepaid Expenses
38
14.
Judicial Deposits
38
15.
Investments
39
16.
Property, Plant and Equipment
42
17.
Intangible assets
44
18.
Payroll, Social Charges and Accruals
46
19.
Accounts Payable to Suppliers
46
20.
Loans and Financing
47
21.
Debentures
51
22.
Post-employment Benefits
53
23.
Sectorial Charges Payable
55
24.
Research and Development and Energy Efficiency
55
25.
Accounts Payable Related to Concessions
56
26.
Right-of-use Asset and Lease Liability
56
27.
Other Accounts Payable
58
28.
Provisions for Legal Claims and Contingent Liabilities
58
29.
Equity
62
30.
Net Operating Revenue
64
31.
Operating Costs and Expenses
67
32.
Financial Results
71
33.
Operating Segments
72
34.
Financial Instruments
76
35.
Related Party Transactions
88
36.
Commitments
93
37.
Insurance
94
38.
Additional information to the Statement of Cash Flows
94
39.
Assets held for sale and discontinued operations
94
COMMENTS ON PERFORMANCE
98
1
New projects
98
2
Energy Market
99
3
Management
103
4
Capital Market
103
5
Tariffs
104
6
Economic and financial results
105
COMPOSITION OF GROUPS RESPONSIBLE FOR GOVERNANCE
109
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
110
SUPERVISORY BOARD'S OPINION
112
S T A T E M E N T
113
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Statements of Financial Position
as of September 30, 2023, and December 31,2022
All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais
ASSETS
Note
Parent Company
Consolidated
09.30.2023
12.31.2022
09.30.2023
12.31.2022
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
5
2,203,831
199,877
5,557,791
2,678,457
Bonds and securities
6
96
93
96
93
Collaterals and escrow accounts
-
-
-
157
Trade accounts receivable
7
-
-
3,619,568
3,342,050
Dividends receivable
2,089,981
824,143
40,725
138,330
Sectorial financial assets
8
-
-
38,924
190,699
Accounts receivable - concessions
9
-
-
9,232
8,603
Contract assets
10
-
-
296,100
220,660
Other current receivables
11
2,301
977
971,681
897,380
Inventories
-
-
185,897
194,850
Income tax and social contribution receivable
51,186
107,523
265,210
355,065
Other current recoverable taxes
12.2
-
-
980,436
1,239,694
Prepaid expenses
13
1,243
855
64,809
60,076
Receivable from related parties
35
14,519
47,404
15,344
1,135
4,363,157
1,180,872
12,045,813
9,327,249
Assets held for sale
39
300,068
-
1,267,925
-
4,663,225
1,180,872
13,313,738
9,327,249
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Long Term Assets
Bonds and securities
6
-
-
554,472
430,963
Other temporary investments
30,258
25,619
31,462
25,619
Trade accounts receivable
7
-
-
114,748
109,819
Judicial deposits
14
142,418
138,747
635,578
632,458
Sectorial financial assets
8
-
-
116,773
190,699
Accounts receivable - concessions
9
-
-
2,637,401
2,269,690
Contract assets
10
-
-
7,423,024
7,452,019
Other noncurrent receivables
11
19
18
1,083,115
931,452
Income tax and social contribution receivable
-
-
91,703
127,824
Deferred income tax and social contribution
12.1
447,349
333,877
1,797,026
1,644,299
Other noncurrent recoverable taxes
12.2
40,786
39,810
2,373,216
2,627,293
Prepaid expenses
13
-
-
-
10
660,830
538,071
16,858,518
16,442,145
Investments
15
19,665,640
20,339,344
3,566,466
3,325,731
Property, plant and equipment
16
7,523
7,948
10,811,117
10,069,468
Intangible assets
17
5,765
4,724
10,910,839
10,277,727
Right-of-use asset
26.1
6,610
4,586
240,711
261,380
20,346,368
20,894,673
42,387,651
40,376,451
TOTAL ASSETS
25,009,593
22,075,545
55,701,389
49,703,700
Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
3
Statements of Financial Position
as of September 30, 2023, and December 31,2022 (continuation)
All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais
LIABILITIES
Note
Parent Company
Consolidated
09.30.2023
12.31.2022
09.30.2023
12.31.2022
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Payroll, social charges and accruals
18
26,409
6,605
920,387
252,789
Accounts payable to related parties
35
1,606
1,838
-
-
Accounts payable to suppliers
19
16,560
5,373
2,177,287
2,090,022
Income tax and social contribution payable
-
-
114,337
156,191
Other taxes due
12.2
475
28,690
276,365
303,606
Loans and financing
20
-
-
271,780
278,838
Debentures
21
-
-
1,390,058
1,346,347
Dividend payable
845,700
344,251
845,700
482,325
Post-employment benefits
22
3,816
2,957
85,557
73,814
Sectorial charges payable
23
-
-
63,359
46,488
Research and development and Energy efficiency
24
-
-
348,765
370,244
Accounts payable related to concession
25
-
-
100,083
105,003
Sectorial financial liabilities
8
-
-
723,786
433,914
Lease liability
26.2
460
436
52,757
64,870
Other accounts payable
27
601
558
739,440
601,619
PIS and Cofins to be refunded to consumers
12.2.1
-
-
279,295
550,527
895,627
390,708
8,388,956
7,156,597
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
39
-
-
606,454
-
895,627
390,708
8,995,410
7,156,597
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable to related parties
35
5,851
5,851
-
-
Accounts payable to suppliers
19
-
-
134,730
125,448
Deferred income tax and social contribution
12.1
-
-
1,668,534
1,517,682
Other taxes due
12.2
3,935
3,676
618,134
633,491
Loans and financing
20
-
-
5,098,831
4,371,525
Debentures
21
-
-
8,379,671
6,457,508
Post-employment benefits
22
22,635
23,890
1,006,066
996,223
Research and development and Energy efficiency
24
-
-
208,279
244,514
Accounts payable related to concession
25
-
-
783,318
832,539
Sectorial financial liabilities
8
-
-
27,119
49,341
Lease liability
26.2
6,494
4,373
202,767
208,886
Other accounts payable
27
12,930
25,241
802,087
645,234
PIS and Cofins to be refunded to consumers
12.2.1
-
-
404,329
1,444,631
Provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits
12.2.1
-
-
1,910,295
1,851,257
Provisions for legal claims
28
809,066
804,442
1,953,685
2,037,599
860,911
867,473
23,197,845
21,415,878
EQUITY
Attributable to controlling shareholders
Capital
29.1
12,816,678
10,800,000
12,816,678
10,800,000
Equity valuation adjustments
29.2
565,957
593,382
565,957
593,382
Legal reserve
1,512,687
1,512,687
1,512,687
1,512,687
Profit retention reserve
7,867,135
7,911,295
7,867,135
7,911,295
Accumulated profit
490,598
-
490,598
-
23,253,055
20,817,364
23,253,055
20,817,364
Attributable to non-controlling interests
15.2.2
-
-
255,079
313,861
23,253,055
20,817,364
23,508,134
21,131,225
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
25,009,593
22,075,545
55,701,389
49,703,700
Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
4
Statements of Income
for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022
All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais
Note
Parent Company
Consolidated
Restated
Restated
09.30.2023
09.30.2022
09.30.2023
09.30.2022
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
NET OPERATING REVENUE
30
-
-
15,911,770
15,270,561
Operating costs
31
-
-
(12,427,715)
(11,586,929)
GROSS OPERATING PROFIT
-
-
3,484,055
3,683,632
Other operational expenses / income
Selling expenses
31
-
-
(81,484)
(146,837)
General and administrative expenses
31
(128,370)
(83,743)
(860,196)
(553,572)
Hydrological risk renegotiation - GSF
17.2
-
-
26,405
-
Other operational income (expenses), net
31
17,564
(5,659)
(304,482)
(201,749)
Provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits
12.2.1
-
-
-
(810,563)
Equity in earnings of investees
15
1,519,621
695,108
244,675
330,115
1,408,815
605,706
(975,082)
(1,382,606)
PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULTS AND TAXES
1,408,815
605,706
2,508,973
2,301,026
Financial results
32
Financial income
76,069
48,925
796,450
723,605
Financial expenses
(77,540)
(109,324)
(1,695,739)
(1,438,373)
Restatement of provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits
12.2.1
-
-
-
(1,011,370)
(1,471)
(60,399)
(899,289)
(1,726,138)
OPERATING PROFIT
1,407,344
545,307
1,609,684
574,888
INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION
12.3
Current
-
(33,990)
(297,404)
(547,597)
Deferred
113,472
(6,722)
204,345
461,930
113,472
(40,712)
(93,059)
(85,667)
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
1,520,816
504,595
1,516,625
489,221
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
39
(141,029)
(13,865)
(132,266)
36,590
NET INCOME
1,379,787
490,730
1,384,359
525,811
Attributed to shareholders of the parent company resulting from continuing operations
-
-
1,520,816
504,595
Attributed to shareholders of the parent company due to discontinued operations
-
-
(141,029)
(13,865)
Attributed to non-controlling shareholders resulting from continuing operations
15.2.2
-
-
6,114
(4,016)
Attributed to non-controlling shareholders due to discontinued operations
15.2.2
-
-
(1,542)
39,097
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNING PER SHARE ATTRIBUTED TO CONTROLLING
SHAREHOLDERS - CONTINUING OPERATIONS - Expressed in Brazilian Reais
29.3
Common shares
0.51587
0.17371
Class "A" Preferred shares
0.56746
0.19108
Class "B" Preferred shares
0.56746
0.19108
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNING PER SHARE
ATTRIBUTED TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS - Expressed in Brazilian Reais
29.3
Common shares
0.46804
0.16894
Class "A" Preferred shares
0.51484
0.18583
Class "B" Preferred shares
0.51484
0.18583
Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
5
Statements of Income - Third Quarter Movement
for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022
All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais
Note
Parent Company
Consolidated
Restated
Restated
07.01.2023
07.01.2022
07.01.2023
07.01.2022
to 09.30.2023
to 09.30.2022
to 09.30.2023
to 09.30.2022
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
NET OPERATING REVENUE
30
-
-
5,543,989
5,108,442
OPERATING COSTS
31
-
-
(4,579,704)
(4,047,200)
GROSS OPERATING PROFIT
-
-
964,285
1,061,242
Other operational expenses / income
Selling expenses
31
-
-
(41,409)
(38,819)
General and administrative expenses
31
(71,920)
(31,542)
(417,687)
(202,558)
Hydrological risk renegotiation - GSF
17.2
-
-
26,405
-
Other operational income (expenses), net
31
944
6,480
(147,887)
(36,704)
Equity in earnings of investees
434,934
443,080
67,842
8,909
363,958
418,018
(512,736)
(269,172)
PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULTS AND TAXES
363,958
418,018
451,549
792,070
Financial results
32
Financial income
42,933
11,800
264,178
228,297
Financial expenses
(73,332)
(18,347)
(586,988)
(444,782)
Update of provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits
12.2.1
-
-
-
-
(30,399)
(6,547)
(322,810)
(216,485)
OPERATING PROFIT
333,559
411,471
128,739
575,585
INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION
12.3
Current
-
(30,012)
27,870
(183,802)
Deferred
108,335
351
280,291
(11,202)
108,335
(29,661)
308,161
(195,004)
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
441,894
381,810
436,900
380,581
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
39
(6,489)
(18,898)
4,263
(2,190)
NET INCOME
435,405
362,912
441,163
378,391
Attributed to shareholders of the parent company resulting from continuing operations
-
-
441,894
381,810
Attributed to shareholders of the parent company due to discontinued operations
-
-
(6,489)
(18,898)
Attributed to non-controlling shareholders resulting from continuing operations
-
-
(1,465)
3,663
Attributed to non-controlling shareholders due to discontinued operations
-
-
7,223
11,816
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNING PER SHARE ATTRIBUTED TO CONTROLLING
SHAREHOLDERS - CONTINUING OPERATIONS - Expressed in Brazilian Reais
29.3
Common shares
0.14569
0.13144
Class "A" Preferred shares
0.16026
0.14459
Class "B" Preferred shares
0.16026
0.14459
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNING PER SHARE
ATTRIBUTED TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS - Expressed in Brazilian Reais
29.3
Common shares
0.14355
0.12494
Class "A" Preferred shares
0.15791
0.13743
Class "B" Preferred shares
0.15791
0.13743
The notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
6
Statements of Comprehensive Income
for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022
All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais
Parent Company
Consolidated
Restated
Restated
Note
09.30.2023
09.30.2022
09.30.2023
09.30.2022
NET INCOME
1,379,787
490,730
1,384,359
525,811
Other comprehensive income
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
Gain (losses) on actuarial liabilities
Post employment benefits
-
(18,928)
-
(60)
Post employment benefits - equity
-
23,132
-
-
Taxes on other comprehensive income
-
6,436
-
10,700
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
29.2
Adjustments related to financial assets
-
-
(6,008)
-
Adjustments related to financial assets - equity
(2,774)
-
-
-
Taxes on other comprehensive income
-
-
2,043
-
Total other comprehensive income, net of taxes
(2,774)
10,640
(3,965)
10,640
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1,377,013
501,370
1,380,394
536,451
Attributed to shareholders of the parent company resulting from continuing operations
1,518,042
515,235
Attributed to shareholders of the parent company due to discontinued operations
(141,029)
(13,865)
Attributed to non-controlling shareholders resulting from continuing operations
4,923
(4,016)
Attributed to non-controlling shareholders due to discontinued operations
(1,542)
39,097
Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
Statements of Comprehensive Income - Third Quarter Movement
for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022
in thousands of reais
Parent Company
Consolidated
Restated
Restated
07.01.2023
07.01.2022
07.01.2023
07.01.2022
to 09.30.2023
to 09.30.2022
to 09.30.2023
to 09.30.2022
NET INCOME
435,405
362,912
441,163
378,391
Other comprehensive income
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
Gain (losses) on actuarial liabilities
Post employment benefits
-
(18,928)
-
(60)
Post employment benefits - equity
-
23,132
-
-
Taxes on other comprehensive income
-
6,436
-
10,700
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Adjustments related to financial assets
-
-
(4,001)
-
Adjustments related to financial assets - equity
(1,847)
-
-
-
Taxes on other comprehensive income
-
-
1,361
-
Total other comprehensive income, net of taxes
(1,847)
10,640
(2,640)
10,640
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
433,558
373,552
438,523
389,031
Attributed to shareholders of the parent company resulting from continuing operations Attributed to shareholders of the parent company due to discontinued operations Attributed to non-controlling shareholders resulting from continuing operations Attributed to non-controlling shareholders due to discontinued operations
440,047
392,450
(6,489)
(18,898)
(2,258)
3,663
7,223
11,816
Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
7
Statements of Changes in Equity
for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022
All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais
Attributable to controlling shareholders
Equity valuation adjustments
Profit reserves
Attributable
Other
Profit
Additional
to non -
Deemed
comprehensive
retention
proposed
Accumulated
Shareholders'
controlling
Equity
Note
Capital
cost
income
Legal reserve
reserve
dividends
profit
equity
interests
Consolidated
Balance as of January 1, 2023
10,800,000
597,276
(3,894)
1,512,687
7,911,295
-
-
20,817,364
313,861
21,131,225
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,379,787
1,379,787
4,572
1,384,359
Other comprehensive income
Adjustments related to financial assets
29.2
-
-
(2,774)
-
-
-
-
(2,774)
(1,191)
(3,965)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
(2,774)
-
-
-
1,379,787
1,377,013
3,381
1,380,394
Realization - deemed cost, net of taxes
29.2
-
(24,651)
-
-
-
-
24,651
-
-
-
Issuing shares
29.1
2,016,678
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,016,678
-
2,016,678
Dividends and Interest on equity (JSCP)
15.2.2 and 29.4
-
-
-
-
(44,160)
-
(913,840)
(958,000)
(62,163)
(1,020,163)
Balance as of September 30, 2023
12,816,678
572,625
(6,668)
1,512,687
7,867,135
-
490,598
23,253,055
255,079
23,508,134
Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
Attributable to controlling shareholders
Equity valuation adjustments
Profit reserves
Attributable
Other
Profit
Additional
to non -
Deemed
comprehensive
retention
proposed
Accumulated
Shareholders'
controlling
Equity
Note
Capital
cost
income
Legal reserve
reserve
dividends
profit
equity
interests
Consolidated
Balance as of January 1, 2022
10,800,000
633,789
(207,619)
1,457,087
7,785,092
1,368,675
-
21,837,024
338,211
22,175,235
Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
490,730
490,730
35,081
525,811
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial losses, net of taxes
-
-
10,640
-
-
-
-
10,640
-
10,640
Total comprehensive income
-
-
10,640
-
-
-
490,730
501,370
35,081
536,451
Realization - deemed cost, net of taxes
-
(28,362)
-
-
-
-
28,362
-
-
-
Deliberation of additional dividends proposed
-
-
-
-
-
(1,368,675)
-
(1,368,675)
-
(1,368,675)
Interest on equity (JSCP)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(12,735)
(12,735)
Balance as of September 30, 2022
10,800,000
605,427
(196,979)
1,457,087
7,785,092
-
519,092
20,969,719
360,557
21,330,276
Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
8
Statements of Cash Flows
for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022
All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais
Note
Parent Company
Consolidated
Restated
Restated
09.30.2023
09.30.2022
09.30.2023
09.30.2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES
Net income from continuing operations
1,520,816
504,595
1,516,625
489,221
Adjustments to reconcile net income for the period with cash generation from
operating activities:
Unrealized monetary and exchange variation and debt charges - net
(32,640)
50,211
1,433,850
963,354
Interest - bonus from the grant of concession agreements under the quota system
9.2
-
-
(87,910)
(89,157)
Remuneration of transmission concession contracts
10.3
-
-
(561,622)
(582,687)
Provision for allocation of PIS and Cofins credits
12.2.1
-
-
-
1,821,933
Income tax and social contribution
12.3
-
33,990
297,404
547,597
Deferred income tax and social contribution
12.3
(113,472)
6,722
(204,345)
(461,930)
Equity in earnings of investees
15.1
(1,519,621)
(674,838)
(244,675)
(330,115)
Appropriation of post-employment benefits obligations
6,505
4,941
192,058
193,860
Creation for research and development and energy efficiency programs
24.1
-
-
123,556
116,016
Recognition of fair value of assets from the indemnity for the concession
30.1
-
-
(41,898)
(45,045)
Sectorial financial assets and liabilities result
30.1
-
-
(969,376)
(1,332,293)
Depreciation and amortization
31
2,250
1,872
1,027,232
914,882
Provision arising from the voluntary dismissal program
31.2.1
17,102
-
610,057
-
Net operating estimated losses, provisions and reversals
31.4
(11,651)
4,845
204,772
226,564
Result of hydrological risk renegotiation - GSF
17.2
-
-
(26,405)
-
Realization of added value in business combinations
10.3
-
-
(542)
(541)
Fair value in energy purchase and sale operations
31.1
-
-
6,347
4,139
Derivatives fair value
32
-
-
-
2,907
Loss on disposal of accounts receivable related to concession
9.1
-
-
186
26,529
Loss on disposal of contract assets
10.1
-
-
8,346
5,971
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
8
51
3,079
978
Loss on disposal of intangible assets
-
-
58,582
36,485
Result of write-offs of use rights of assets and liabilities of leases - net
26.1 and 26.2
-
-
(750)
(102)
(130,703)
(67,611)
3,344,571
2,508,566
Decrease (increase) in assets
Trade accounts receivable
-
-
164,172
1,239,898
Dividends and interest on own capital received
280,918
2,483,051
111,960
59,336
Judicial deposits
2,303
281
22,198
(15,116)
Sectorial financial assets
-
-
52,035
953,947
Other receivables
(1,326)
7,316
(61,482)
47,834
Inventories
-
-
7,570
(1,139)
Income tax and social contribution recoverable
(12,352)
(24,416)
(142,982)
(59,761)
Other taxes recoverable
2,971
40,451
(77,858)
206,480
Prepaid expenses
(388)
(433)
(3,819)
(2,076)
Related parties
(14,518)
155,946
(14,209)
(933)
257,608
2,662,196
57,585
2,428,470
Increase (decrease) in liabilities
Payroll, social charges and accruals
3,832
(28,302)
158,508
(205,145)
Related parties
(232)
(751)
-
-
Suppliers
11,187
4,170
53,968
(319,036)
Other taxes
44,833
(6,572)
728,036
450,852
Post-employment benefits
(6,901)
(3,798)
(160,277)
(144,936)
Sectorial charges due
-
-
16,871
(155,669)
Research and development and energy efficiency
24.1
-
-
(193,727)
(141,839)
Payable related to the concession
25.1
-
-
(87,200)
(78,769)
Other accounts payable
(775)
(20,861)
86,143
51,401
Provisions for legal claims
(1,389)
(163)
(242,260)
(159,470)
50,555
(56,277)
360,062
(702,611)
CASH GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
177,460
2,538,308
3,762,218
4,234,425
Income tax and social contribution paid
-
(27,870)
(272,512)
(322,688)
Loans and financing - interest due and paid
20.2
-
(52,704)
(434,261)
(264,920)
Debentures - interest due and paid
21.2
-
(28,358)
(708,469)
(541,204)
Charges for lease liabilities paid
(405)
(302)
(17,257)
(14,228)
Charges on loans granted/obtained from related parties
14,800
4,895
-
-
NET CASH GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
191,855
2,433,969
2,329,719
3,091,385
NET CASH GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
39
139,187
-
118,351
128,041
NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
331,042
2,433,969
2,448,070
3,219,426
(continued)
9
Statements of Cash Flows
for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (continuation)
All amounts expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais
Note
Parent Company
Consolidated
09.30.2023
09.30.2022
09.30.2023
09.30.2022
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
Financial investments
(4,642)
(6,914)
(102,812)
53,375
Loans and financing granted to related parties
(236,024)
(124,400)
-
-
Receipt of loans and financing granted to related parties
282,087
100,000
-
-
Additions to contract assets
-
-
(1,422,976)
(1,483,399)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries - effect on cash
1.2
-
-
(911,450)
(18,031)
Additions in investments
15.1
(48,250)
(4,829)
(10,780)
(4,829)
Capital reduction of investees
-
-
-
61,537
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(390)
(1,070)
(148,152)
(309,827)
Additions to intangible assets
17.4
(1,159)
(1,485)
(6,107)
(6,244)
NET CASH USED BY INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(8,378)
(38,698)
(2,602,277)
(1,707,418)
NET CASH USED BY INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
39
-
-
(24,156)
(133,706)
NET CASH USED FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(8,378)
(38,698)
(2,626,433)
(1,841,124)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Loans and financing obtained from third parties
20.2
-
-
45,325
1,891,201
Transaction costs of loans and financing obtained from third parties
20.2
-
-
(6,886)
(19,781)
Issue of debentures
-
-
2,900,000
1,500,000
Transaction costs in the issuing of debentures
-
-
(60,677)
(14,445)
Payments of principal - loans and financing
20.2
-
(774,899)
(194,678)
(940,584)
Payments of principal - debentures
21.2
-
(500,000)
(1,174,084)
(1,271,900)
Amortization of principal of lease liabilities
(362)
(274)
(51,896)
(40,747)
Capital increase
29.1
2,031,619
-
2,031,619
-
Transaction costs in capital increase
29.1
(14,941)
-
(14,941)
-
Dividends and interest on own capital paid
(335,026)
(1,623,381)
(335,026)
(1,623,381)
NET CASH GENERATED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
1,681,290
(2,898,554)
3,138,756
(519,637)
NET CASH GENERATED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
39
-
-
158,062
(2,180)
NET CASH GENERATED (USED) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
1,681,290
(2,898,554)
3,296,818
(521,817)
TOTAL EFFECTS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
2,003,954
(503,283)
3,118,455
856,485
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
5
199,877
626,052
2,678,457
3,472,845
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
5
2,203,831
122,769
5,557,791
3,827,962
Cash and cash equivalents variations from discontinued operations
39
-
-
239,121
501,368
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
2,003,954
(503,283)
3,118,455
856,485
Notes are an integral part of this interim financial information
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 23 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2023 21:35:10 UTC.