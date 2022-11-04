Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-04 pm EDT
8.040 BRL   +1.64%
05:42pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : MF 05/22 - Decarbonization of the Generation Portfolio – Studies of Potential Divestment in UEGA
PU
05:42pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : IR 24/22 - Approval of ESG Targets and Corporate Model Venture Capital (CVC)
PU
11/01Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : MF 05/22 - Decarbonization of the Generation Portfolio – Studies of Potential Divestment in UEGA

11/04/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT | 05/22

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company Registry (NIRE)

41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Decarbonization of the Generation Portfolio -

Studies of Potential Divestment in UEGA

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved the further study for a potential divestment of the equity interest of the Copel group in UEG Araucária S.A. "UEGA".

UEGA is a company controlled by Copel, which owns, directly and indirectly, 81.2% of the total and voting capital stock (60.9% Copel GeT, 20.3% Copel Holding and 18.8% Petrobras) and operates the Araucária gas-fired thermoelectric plant, with 484.15 MW of installed capacity. The plant operates in the modality known as "merchant"1 and is authorized, through Resolution 351/1999, to operate until December 22, 2029, subject to renewal.

The respective approval represents the decarbonization process of the Copel group's generation portfolio and is in line with Copel's Corporate Strategic Planning - Vision 2030, strengthening the pillars for the perpetuity and sustainable growth of the business.

The Company will keep the market informed of relevant developments related to the matter.

Curitiba, November 4, 2022.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

1 Plants without electricity sales contracts, whether in the free (ACL) or regulated (ACR) environment, subject to fluctuations in the Price for Settlement of Differences - PLD. In this modality, the UEGA, as a thermoelectric plant dispatched centrally by the National Electric System Operator (ONS), is dispatched in situations where the Marginal Operational Cost (CMO) of the electric system exceeds its Unit Variable Cost (CVU) approved by ANEEL, or out of order-of-merit, when requested by the ONS.

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 21:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
