Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:30 2023-05-03 pm EDT
7.870 BRL   -1.87%
05/03Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : MF 06/23 - Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder
PU
05/01Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : – COPEL - Form 6-K
PU
05/01Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Copel Distribuição's Grid Market reduces by 1.1% in 1Q23 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : MF 06/23 - Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder

05/03/2023 | 10:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT | 06/23

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company

Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to Material Fact 05/23, of April 11, 2023, it has received, on this date, from the State of Paraná, the Company's controlling shareholder, Official Letter OF CEE/CC 1123/23, transcribed below regarding the release of shares in the context of the transformation of COPEL into a corporation:

"Mr President Director,

By greeting cordially, in reference to letter OF CEE/CC 795/23 ("Official 795"), received by Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel ("Copel" or "Company") on April 11, 2023, in which Copel was informed that Estado do Paraná and Itaú Unibanco S.A. ("Itaú") reached an agreement for the release, by Itaú, of the encumbrance of the shares issued by Copel held by the State of Paraná ("Agreement"), these shares being encumbered within the scope of the execution of extrajudicial instrument n.º 13.814/ 2004 proceeding from the 4th Public Treasury Court of Curitiba (NPU 0003888- 08.2004.8.16.0004), now in an extraordinary appeal before the Federal Supreme Court (ARE 1.291.514):

  1. As stated in Official Letter No. 795/2023, the Agreement then signed had been ratified by decision of the rapporteur of the case, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, subject to ratification by the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court.
  2. In this context, I clarify that the Agreement was taken to the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court on April 28, 2023, with its ratification approved by 9 of the 11 ministers, with the other two ministers declaring themselves suspects.
  3. Immediately, the State of Paraná settled on April 29, 2023 the first of the three installments of the Agreement.
  4. Also inform that on this date, 05/03/2023, Itaú forwarded an official letter to Banco Bradesco S.A (Copel Registrador de Ações), with a copy to the State of Paraná and to the Company itself, requesting the release, observing the limit informed in Official Letter CEE/G 554/22 and disclosed by Copel in Material Fact No. 22/06, of November 21, 2022, of the shares pledged in sufficient quantity to carry out an eventual public offering of secondary distribution referring to the transformation of Copel into a capital company dispersed and without controlling shareholder to be held in 2023.
  5. I also emphasize that any offer will be subject to certain approvals, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

MATERIAL FACT | 06/23

6. I request, therefore, that the content of this official letter be communicated to the Company's internal governance bodies and provide for its disclosure to the market in compliance with the applicable legislation.

Yours sincerely,

JOÃO CARLOS ORTEGA

Civil House Chief"

This Material Fact is intended only to inform Copel's shareholders and the market in general about the said statement by the State of Paraná and should not be considered or interpreted as an announcement of an operation in the capital market involving the Company.

Curitiba, May 03, 2023.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 02:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
05/03Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : MF 06/23 - Communication Received from the Controll..
PU
05/01Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : – COPEL - Form 6-K
PU
05/01Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Copel Distribuição's Grid Market reduces by 1.1% in..
PU
05/01Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CONSOLIDAT..
PU
04/28Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Notice to the Market 08/23 - Energy Market 1Q23
PU
04/28Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Notice to Shareholders 10/23 - Dividends/Interest o..
PU
04/28Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : – COPEL - Form 6-K
PU
04/27Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : EGMOGM - Consolidated Non-Present Shareholders Voti..
PU
04/27Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTY-SIXTH EXTRAOR..
PU
04/27Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Choice of Equity Investment Fund Manager for Corpor..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 20 749 M 4 141 M 4 141 M
Net income 2023 2 064 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2023 10 155 M 2 027 M 2 027 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 5,80%
Capitalization 20 663 M 4 123 M 4 123 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 029
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,87 BRL
Average target price 9,48 BRL
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Demetrius Nichele Macei Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL1.39%4 215
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.16%155 399
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.55%81 381
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.75%80 788
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.79%76 364
ENEL S.P.A.21.23%69 094
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer