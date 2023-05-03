Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : MF 06/23 - Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder

MATERIAL FACT | 06/23

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company

Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to Material Fact 05/23, of April 11, 2023, it has received, on this date, from the State of Paraná, the Company's controlling shareholder, Official Letter OF CEE/CC 1123/23, transcribed below regarding the release of shares in the context of the transformation of COPEL into a corporation:

"Mr President Director,

By greeting cordially, in reference to letter OF CEE/CC 795/23 ("Official 795"), received by Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel ("Copel" or "Company") on April 11, 2023, in which Copel was informed that Estado do Paraná and Itaú Unibanco S.A. ("Itaú") reached an agreement for the release, by Itaú, of the encumbrance of the shares issued by Copel held by the State of Paraná ("Agreement"), these shares being encumbered within the scope of the execution of extrajudicial instrument n.º 13.814/ 2004 proceeding from the 4th Public Treasury Court of Curitiba (NPU 0003888- 08.2004.8.16.0004), now in an extraordinary appeal before the Federal Supreme Court (ARE 1.291.514):