Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : MF 06/23 - Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder
05/03/2023 | 10:03pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT | 06/23
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company
Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration
B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)
NYSE (ELP)
LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)
Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder
COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to Material Fact 05/23, of April 11, 2023, it has received, on this date, from the State of Paraná, the Company's controlling shareholder, Official Letter OF CEE/CC 1123/23, transcribed below regarding the release of shares in the context of the transformation of COPEL into a corporation:
"Mr President Director,
By greeting cordially, in reference to letter OF CEE/CC 795/23 ("Official 795"), received by Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel ("Copel" or "Company") on April 11, 2023, in which Copel was informed that Estado do Paraná and Itaú Unibanco S.A. ("Itaú") reached an agreement for the release, by Itaú, of the encumbrance of the shares issued by Copel held by the State of Paraná ("Agreement"), these shares being encumbered within the scope of the execution of extrajudicial instrument n.º 13.814/ 2004 proceeding from the 4th Public Treasury Court of Curitiba (NPU 0003888- 08.2004.8.16.0004), now in an extraordinary appeal before the Federal Supreme Court (ARE 1.291.514):
As stated in Official Letter No. 795/2023, the Agreement then signed had been ratified by decision of the rapporteur of the case, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, subject to ratification by the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court.
In this context, I clarify that the Agreement was taken to the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court on April 28, 2023, with its ratification approved by 9 of the 11 ministers, with the other two ministers declaring themselves suspects.
Immediately, the State of Paraná settled on April 29, 2023 the first of the three installments of the Agreement.
Also inform that on this date, 05/03/2023, Itaú forwarded an official letter to Banco Bradesco S.A (Copel Registrador de Ações), with a copy to the State of Paraná and to the Company itself, requesting the release, observing the limit informed in Official Letter CEE/G 554/22 and disclosed by Copel in Material Fact No. 22/06, of November 21, 2022, of the shares pledged in sufficient quantity to carry out an eventual public offering of secondary distribution referring to the transformation of Copel into a capital company dispersed and without controlling shareholder to be held in 2023.
I also emphasize that any offer will be subject to certain approvals, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
6. I request, therefore, that the content of this official letter be communicated to the Company's internal governance bodies and provide for its disclosure to the market in compliance with the applicable legislation.
Yours sincerely,
JOÃO CARLOS ORTEGA
Civil House Chief"
This Material Fact is intended only to inform Copel's shareholders and the market in general about the said statement by the State of Paraná and should not be considered or interpreted as an announcement of an operation in the capital market involving the Company.
Curitiba, May 03, 2023.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:
