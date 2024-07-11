MATERIAL FACT | 06/24

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company Registry

(NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)

NYSE (ELP, ELPC)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)

Divestment in Compagas - Signing of Control

Block Purchase and Sale Agreement

COPEL ("Company"), in continuity with what was published in Material Fact No. 16/23, it informs its shareholders and the market in general that it entered into, on this date, a Control Block Purchase and Sale Agreement (CCVBC) with Compass Dois Ltda. ("Buyer"), a subsidiary of Compass Gás e Energia S.A. ("Buyer"), relating to the sale of all shares representing 51% of Companhia Paranaense de Gás - Compagas ("Transaction").

The Transaction is part of the Company's strategy of focusing on its core business and decarbonizing its portfolio. The sale value (equity value) of its stake was R$906.0 million, to be adjusted in accordance with the contract.

The equity value will be paid according to the following schedule:

40% até o fechamento da Operação; 30% até 31 de dezembro de 2025; 30% até 31 de dezembro de 2026.

The base date of the Transaction is December 31, 2023. On that date, Compagas' total net debt was R$182.8 million.

The completion of the Transaction is conditional on the non-exercise of the pre-emptive rights by current shareholders and the verification of usual conditions for operations of this nature, including approval by the competent bodies.

The Company count on XP Investimentos as its exclusive financial advisor and Stocche Forbes Advogados as its legal advisor.

Curitiba, July 10, 2024.

Felipe Gutterres

Director of Finance and Investor Relations

