COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : MF 10/20 - Copel Telecomunicações - Notice of Divestment Auction

09/17/2020 | 08:40am EDT

Material Fact - 10/20

Copel Telecomunicações - Notice of Divestment Auction

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), announces to its shareholders and the market in general, that the Company's Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, authorized the publication of the Notice of Divestment Auction ("Divestment" or "Transaction") of Copel Telecomunicações S.A. ( "Copel Telecom").

As stated in the Public Notice, the minimum price of the Divestment will be R$1,401,090,300.00 (One billion, four hundred and one million, ninety thousand and three hundred reais) for Equity Value. The aforementioned Notice and its Attachments may be obtained on the Copel website (www.copel.com) as of the date of its publication, preliminarily scheduled for September 21, 2020.

The Auction is pre-scheduled to occur 49 days after the publication of the Notice, that is, on November 9, 2020 at B3.

The deadline for delivery of the representation documents, declarations and bid guarantee will be until November 5, 2020, five days before the Auction.

The Company informs that any changes to the schedule informed above, as well as the completion of the divestment stages, will be communicated to the market.

Curitiba, September 16, 2020.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team: ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 12:39:03 UTC
