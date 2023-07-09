MATERIAL FACT | 10/23

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Communication Received from Relevant Shareholder - BNDESPAR

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company" or "Copel"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, in compliance with the terms of article 157, 4th paragraph, of Law No. 6,404, of 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), and of CVM Resolution No. 44, of 2021, hereby informs the shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Material Fact No. 08/23, received from BNDES Participações S.A. - BNDESPAR ("BNDESPAR"), relevant shareholder of the Company, the attached letter, requesting the withdrawal of items from the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, to be held, on July, 10th,2023 ("ESM") related to the possible conversion of preferred shares in common shares and migration of the Company to the special listing segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa e Balcão ("B3") called Novo Mercado ("Novo Mercado Items").

In keeping with BNDESPAR's letter, considering that any withdrawal of Novo Mercado Items from the agenda does not interfere with the other matters of the agenda, especially the proposal to transform Copel into a company with dispersed capital and without a controlling shareholder ("Transformation into a Corporation"), the Company clarifies that the ESM, when installed, will resolve on the withdrawal of Novo Mercado Items from the agenda.

The Company's management emphasizes that Novo Mercado is a special segment exclusively for companies that adopt the highest corporate governance practices, one of the pillars of Copel's strategy, and will analyze in due course the submission of such matters to shareholders resolution.

Curitiba, July 9, 2023.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

