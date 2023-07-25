MATERIAL FACT | 11/23

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM

Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Potential Public Offering Launch

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells energy, in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), and Resolution No. 44 of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in continuity with the Material Facts Nos. 06/22, 07/22, 10/22, 07/23 and 08/23 and the Notices to the Market No. 01/23, 09/23 and 16/23, that in relation to the news article entitled "Copel should launch between today and tomorrow a share offering that will privatize the company", published by Valor Pro, a real-time news service of the newspaper Valor Econômico, which states that the State of Paraná and the Company, together with the financial institutions coordinating the potential public offering of primary and secondary distribution of common shares issued by the Company ("Public Offering"), plan to launch the Public Offering this Tuesday, July 25, 2023, or tomorrow, July 26, 2023.

Considering the price of the Company's common shares (CPLE3) at the close of the market yesterday, July 24, 2021, the Public Offering would involve amounts between R$ 4.3 and R$ 5 billion. The Public Offering will not have a formal anchoring structure as provided for in the applicable Brazilian regulations.

The Public Offering is subject to, among other factors, macroeconomic and market conditions in Brazil and abroad, to the execution of definitive agreements and to the procedures inherent to a public offerings in the form of current regulations, factors that are beyond the Company's control.

This material fact shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and or applicable exemptions thereunder.