Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : MF 14/21 - Copel Approves First Payment to Shareholders related to the 2021 Fiscal Year

Copel Approves First Payment to Shareholders

related to the 2021 Fiscal Year

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel ("Copel" or "Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells energy, with shares listed on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on NYSE (ELP) and on LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Board of Directors ("BoD") approved the first payment of regular dividends for the 2021 fiscal year, in accordance with the Company's Dividend Policy ("Policy"), in the total gross amount of R$1,437 million to be paid on November 30, 2021 (October 01, 2021 as the date ex-dividends/IoE), compared to the net income for the year calculated on June 30, 2021 ("Interim Dividends"), consisting of (i) interim dividends in the amount of R$1,197 million; and (ii) Interest on Equity ("IoE") in the amount of R$240 million.

In accordance with the Policy, the Interim Dividends consist of: (i) R$837 million calculated based on the net income for the first half of 2021; and (ii) R$600 million as an early portion of regular dividends due to the current excess liquidity, mainly as a result of the recent extraordinary proceeds obtained with the sale of Copel Telecom and the full receipt of proceeds from the Results to be Offset Account - CRC.

As provided for in the Policy, the regular dividends for the year will be paid at least twice a year, with the first payment made in the fiscal year in question. The second payment of dividends will be defined after the approval of the financial statements for the 2021 fiscal year at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting ("ASM") of the coming year, without prejudice to any declaration of payments, including IoE, in the current fiscal year.

For more information on the payment to shareholders, please consult the Notice to Shareholders disclosed on this date by Copel.

The decisions approved by the Board of Directors will be reflected in the mandatory dividend for the fiscal year and will be communicated at the ASM, pursuant to the Bylaws.

Curitiba, September 17, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

