Potential Divestment in Compagas

COPEL ("Company" or "Copel"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuation of Material Fact 09/22, the Board of Directors, in a meeting held on this date, approved the hiring of the necessary advisors for structuring and executing the potential divestment project in Companhia Paranaense de Gas - Compagas.

Compagas is a company controlled by Copel, which holds 51% of the total and voting share capital, with a minority stake of 24.5% in Commit Gás S.A. and 24.5% in Mitsui Gás e Energia do Brasil Ltda. The company is the concessionaire responsible for the distribution of piped natural gas in the State of Paraná, whose original concession was granted on 07/06/1994 with a term of 30 years, through State Law nº 10.856/1994-PR, and renewed in December 2022, effective until 2054. The Grant Bonus of the new concession agreement was duly paid in 2022.

The potential divestment is in line with Copel's Strategic Business Planning - Vision 2030, strengthening the pillars for the longevity and sustainable growth of businesses focused on electricity.

Curitiba, September 20, 2023.

