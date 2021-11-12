Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : MF 17/21 - BNDESPAR Announces Changes to Structure of the Secondary Public Offering of Shares

BNDESPAR Announces Changes to Structure of the Secondary Public Offering of Shares

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company" or "Copel"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells energy, with shares and share deposit certificates (UNITs) listed on B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ( CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on November 12, 2021, it received, a communication from its shareholder BNDES Participações S.A. ("BNDESPAR") in respect of changes to the structure of a potential secondary public offering of shares of the Company, including: (i) that BNDESPAR's Board of Directors approved the sale of up to 65,580,781 units issued by Copel and owned by BNDESPAR, and (ii) that the proposed sale will take place through a public offering in Brazil in accordance with CVM Instruction 400 and in the United States to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The proposed offering is subject to a number of factors such as existence of favorable market conditions, among others.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and CVM Instruction No. 400.

