Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : MF 17/21 - BNDESPAR Announces Changes to Structure of the Secondary Public Offering of Shares

11/12/2021 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Material Fact - 17/21

BNDESPAR Announces Changes to Structure of the Secondary Public Offering of Shares

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company" or "Copel"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells energy, with shares and share deposit certificates (UNITs) listed on B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ( CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on November 12, 2021, it received, a communication from its shareholder BNDES Participações S.A. ("BNDESPAR") in respect of changes to the structure of a potential secondary public offering of shares of the Company, including: (i) that BNDESPAR's Board of Directors approved the sale of up to 65,580,781 units issued by Copel and owned by BNDESPAR, and (ii) that the proposed sale will take place through a public offering in Brazil in accordance with CVM Instruction 400 and in the United States to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The proposed offering is subject to a number of factors such as existence of favorable market conditions, among others.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and CVM Instruction No. 400.

Curitiba, November 12, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 22:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
05:28pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : MF 17/21 - BNDESPAR Announces Changes to Structure ..
PU
11/10Summary of the 209th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
11/08SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTIETH ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-..
PU
11/05Results Conference Invitation
PU
11/05Copel has 509 Voluntary Adhesions in the Termination Program - Form 6-K
PU
11/04IR 44/21 - Copel has 509 Voluntary Adhesions in the Termination Program
PU
10/27Analysis, discussion and voting on the proposal to reform and consolidate the Company's..
PU
10/27LISTED COMPANY - Form 6-K
PU
10/21COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 43/21 - Copel Distribuição's grid market grows 8..
PU
10/19COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : TPP Araucária – CVU Homologation - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 495 M 3 390 M 3 390 M
Net income 2021 3 481 M 638 M 638 M
Net Debt 2021 8 169 M 1 498 M 1 498 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,43x
Yield 2021 5,82%
Capitalization 16 582 M 3 051 M 3 039 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 6 755
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,30 BRL
Average target price 7,41 BRL
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL-15.93%3 065
NEXTERA ENERGY10.65%167 508
ENEL S.P.A.-14.22%82 709
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.49%77 127
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.46%71 686
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.96%66 821