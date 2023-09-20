MATERIAL FACT | 17/23

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Copel approves Interest on Equity of R$ 958.0 million

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors decided to approve, at the 242nd Ordinary Meeting held on this date, the distribution of Interest on Equity ("JCP") of 2023, in the amount of R$

958,000,000.00 (nine hundred and fifty-eight million reais), as follows:

Interest on Equity in the amount of R$456,920,036.75 (four hundred and fifty-six million, nine hundred and twenty thousand, thirty-six reais and seventy-five cents), with payment to be made on 11.30.2023; Interest on Equity in the amount of R$501,079,963.25 (five hundred and one million, seventy-nine thousand, nine hundred and sixty-three reais and twenty-five cents), with payment to be made by the end of June 2024, on a date to be fixed by the Annual General Meeting held in 2024.

There will be no monetary adjustment of the amounts credited as Interest on Equity between the date of declaration and the date of actual payment. Holders of Shares and UNITs of the Company with a position on September 29, 2023 will be entitled to the dividends, so that they will be traded without dividends ("ex-dividend date") from October 2, 2023, including.

The Interest on Equity amounts declared here will be allocated, at their value net of taxes withheld at source, to the mandatory dividends on shares issued by the Company.

More details, including value per share and tax rate, are available in the Notice to Shareholders published on Copel's IR website on this date (click hereto access).

Curitiba, September 20, 2023.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Director of Finance and Investor Relations

