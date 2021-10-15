Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Migration to B3's level 2 of Corporate Governance - Form 6-K

10/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Migration to B3's level 2 of Corporate Governance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, with shares listed on B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors ("CAD") approved, at a meeting held on this date, the submission of the proposal to amend Copel's Bylaws for deliberation at the General Shareholders' Meeting aiming at adhesion to B3's "Level 2" of Corporate Governance, according to material fact 16/21 of September 30, 2021. The Level 2 regulation establishes, among others, (i) 100% tag along for common and preferred shares, granting equal treatment to the Company's shareholders; and (ii) Voting rights for preferred shareholders in matters involving the transformation, merger, spinoff or merger of the Company.

The proposed amendment to the Bylaws will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website (ri.copel.com) as soon as the General Shareholders' Meeting is called to deliberate on the topic.

This initiative represents yet another step forward in the Company's commitment to the highest standards of Corporate Governance, strengthening the pillars for the perpetuity and sustainable growth of the business.

Curitiba, October 14, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
06:22aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Migration to B3's level 2 of Corporate Governance -..
PU
10/14COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 41/21 - Migration to B3's level 2 of Corporate G..
PU
10/06COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : AGE - Detailed Final Voting Map
PU
10/05COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : TPP Araucária – CVU Homologation (Form 6-K)
PU
10/04COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 40/21 - TPP Araucária – CVU Homologation
PU
10/04Latin American M&A booms to 10-year high of $105 billion so far this year
RE
10/01COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Manifestation of the Controlling Shareholder on the..
PU
10/01COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : TPP Araucária – CVU Homologation (Form 6-K)
PU
10/01COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/01COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - CO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 844 M 3 413 M 3 413 M
Net income 2021 4 660 M 844 M 844 M
Net Debt 2021 5 945 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 17 112 M 3 101 M 3 099 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 755
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,50 BRL
Average target price 7,45 BRL
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL-13.26%3 101
NEXTERA ENERGY5.59%159 805
ENEL S.P.A.-16.14%81 709
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.02%78 203
IBERDROLA, S.A.-18.02%68 629
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.76%66 981