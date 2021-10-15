Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Migration to B3's level 2 of Corporate Governance - Form 6-K

Migration to B3's level 2 of Corporate Governance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, with shares listed on B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors ("CAD") approved, at a meeting held on this date, the submission of the proposal to amend Copel's Bylaws for deliberation at the General Shareholders' Meeting aiming at adhesion to B3's "Level 2" of Corporate Governance, according to material fact 16/21 of September 30, 2021. The Level 2 regulation establishes, among others, (i) 100% tag along for common and preferred shares, granting equal treatment to the Company's shareholders; and (ii) Voting rights for preferred shareholders in matters involving the transformation, merger, spinoff or merger of the Company.

The proposed amendment to the Bylaws will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website (ri.copel.com) as soon as the General Shareholders' Meeting is called to deliberate on the topic.

This initiative represents yet another step forward in the Company's commitment to the highest standards of Corporate Governance, strengthening the pillars for the perpetuity and sustainable growth of the business.

Curitiba, October 14, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

