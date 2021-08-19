Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : New Incentive Dismissal Program (“PDI”) with potential reduction of up to R$83.4 million (Form 6-K)

New Incentive Dismissal Program ('PDI') with potential reduction

of up to R$83.4 million

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ('Company'), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, with shares listed on B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it launched, on this date, the new Incentive Dismissal Program, due to the sale of Copel Telecom.

Estimated at R$80.6 million in indemnities, this new PDI sets a deadline for adherence in the period from August 18 to 31, 2021, with dismissals scheduled for February 15, 2022. Currently, 350 employees meet the adherence requirements , for which it is estimated a potential reduction of up to R$ 83.4 million in annual costs from 2022.

The launch of this program is an integral part of the Company's continuous efficiency improvement and cost reduction strategy.

Curitiba, August 18, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

