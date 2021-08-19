Log in
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : New Incentive Dismissal Program (“PDI”) with potential reduction of up to R$83.4 million (Form 6-K)

08/19/2021 | 06:14am EDT
New Incentive Dismissal Program ('PDI') with potential reduction

of up to R$83.4 million

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ('Company'), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, with shares listed on B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it launched, on this date, the new Incentive Dismissal Program, due to the sale of Copel Telecom.

Estimated at R$80.6 million in indemnities, this new PDI sets a deadline for adherence in the period from August 18 to 31, 2021, with dismissals scheduled for February 15, 2022. Currently, 350 employees meet the adherence requirements , for which it is estimated a potential reduction of up to R$ 83.4 million in annual costs from 2022.

The launch of this program is an integral part of the Company's continuous efficiency improvement and cost reduction strategy.

Curitiba, August 18, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 10:13:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
