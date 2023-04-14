Advanced search
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:36 2023-04-14 pm EDT
7.870 BRL   +0.51%
04:43pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : News published in the media - Form 6-K
PU
04:30pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Comunicado ao Mercado 05/23 - Esclarecimentos sobre questionamentos da CVM/B3
PU
04/13Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : – COPEL - Form 6-K
PU
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : News published in the media - Form 6-K

04/14/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
News published in the media

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is hereby providing clarifications on the questioning of the news published on April 14, 2023 in the Valor Econômico newspaper, under the title "Subsequent offering must total R$ 5 billion", requested through Official Letter No. 563/2023-SLS of the same date, which is transcribed below.

______________________________________________________________

April 14, 2023.

Official Letter No. 563/2023-SLS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL

To Mr. Adriano Rudek de Moura

Investor Relations Director

Subject: Request for clarification on News

Dear sirs,

In news published by the newspaper Valor Econômico, on 04/14/2023, under the title "Subsequent offer should add up to R$ 5 billion", it states, among other information, that Copel has already defined that its subsequent offer (follow-on), previously conceived exclusively for the privatization of the company, it will also have a primary tranche.

We request clarification on the marked item, until 04/17/2023, with your confirmation or not, as well as other information considered important.

______________________________________________________________

In response to the request, the Company clarifies that, under the terms of Material Fact 06/22, the controlling shareholder expressed its intention to "transform COPEL into a company with dispersed capital and no controlling shareholder (Corporation)", through a "public offering of secondary distribution of common shares and/or share deposit certificates (Units) issued by the Company". Also, according to said Material Fact, the intention of the controlling shareholder is that, at the end of the operation, "the State of Paraná remains with a relevant participation of not less than 15% of the total share capital of Copel and 10% of the total number of votes cast for the shares with voting rights issued by the Company".

According to Relevant Fact 07/22, Copel's management approved the carrying out of a study to "enable the full renewal of the Concessions of the Hydroelectric Power Plants ('UHEs') Governor Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto ('Foz do Areia'), Governor Ney Braga ('Segredo') and Governor José Richa ('Salto Caxias') for 30 years". The study should also "evaluate fundraising alternatives aimed at paying the respective granting bonuses ('Granting Bonus'), to optimize the Company's capital structure, including a possible public offering of primary distribution of shares and/or Units issued".

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 20:41:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
