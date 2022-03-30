Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Shareholders 04/22 - 2021 Exercise Documents

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS - 04/22

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20 - State Registry (NIRE) 41300036535

CVM Registration 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

ADMINISTRATION DOCUMENTS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, hereby informs its shareholders that the documents referred to in art. 133 of Law No. 6,404 of 12.15.1976, for the year ended 12.31.2021 are presently available at the Finance and Investor Relations Department, located at Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, in this capital.

Curitiba, March 29, 2022

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email acionistas@copel.com or call to 0800-412772