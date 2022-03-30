Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Shareholders 04/22 - 2021 Exercise Documents

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS - 04/22

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20 - State Registry (NIRE) 41300036535

CVM Registration 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

ADMINISTRATION DOCUMENTS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, hereby informs its shareholders that the documents referred to in art. 133 of Law No. 6,404 of 12.15.1976, for the year ended 12.31.2021 are presently available at the Finance and Investor Relations Department, located at Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, in this capital.

Curitiba, March 29, 2022

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email acionistas@copel.com or call to 0800-412772

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
07:35aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Shareholders 04/22 - 2021 Exercise Docume..
PU
03/23Brazil's Copel says Cosan, two other groups potentially interested in Compagas privatiz..
RE
03/23PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/23Companhia Paranaense de Energia Seeks M&A
CI
03/23TRANSCRIPT : Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2022
CI
03/23Companhia Paranaense de Energia Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises in Q4
MT
03/22Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
03/22COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - CO : 4th quarter results
CO
03/17COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 224th Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
03/11COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Shareholders 03/22 - Publications Ordered..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22 141 M 4 666 M 4 666 M
Net income 2022 2 181 M 460 M 460 M
Net Debt 2022 7 400 M 1 559 M 1 559 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,21x
Yield 2022 6,38%
Capitalization 19 496 M 4 109 M 4 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 538
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,37 BRL
Average target price 7,70 BRL
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL14.44%4 109
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.36%166 087
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.79%85 436
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.53%76 400
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.11%70 402
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.06%68 818